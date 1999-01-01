Possible Reversals In Currently Profitable Factor And Sector Trades

Michael Harris
Summary

  • A profitable factor trade this year has been long low volatility and value, short growth and momentum.
  • Long energy and utilities, short communication services, and consumer discretionaries has been a winner sector trade.
  • The direction of the profits for these trades may be about to reverse.

Factors

Year-to-date, there has been a consistently positive spread between low volatility and value stock on the long side, and momentum and growth stocks on the short side.

Chart of Relative Factor Performance Year-to-Date

Chart of Relative Factor Performance Year-to-Date (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

So far, Value (VLUE) has even stayed in the black in the first two weeks of January of this year and, along with low volatility (USMV), has consistently outperformed momentum (MTUM) and growth (IWF).

In theory, long value and low volatility (short momentum and growth) are up about 19% year to date. In practice, investing in factors long or short is more complicated, but this is a general idea.

The direction of profits of the above trade could reverse in the short to medium term (one to a few months) with growth and momentum rebounding and value and low volatility not gaining much in relative terms.

Factor performance table

Factor performance table (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

Growth and momentum are 26.6% and 28.8% below all-time highs, respectively, while value is already down 19% from the all-time highs of January of the year. There is plenty of room for the normalization of these performance spreads.

Sectors

Year-to-date, energy has outperformed all sectors by a wide margin.

Chart of Relative Factor Performance Year-to-Date

Chart of Relative Factor Performance Year-to-Date (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The wide sector performance divergence this year is clear from the above chart. Energy (XLE) was up nearly 68% early last month but has since dropped about 25%. All other sectors are in the red, with consumer discretionaries (XLY) and communication services (XLC) down more than 28% for the year. Utilities (XLU) are down the least by 1.1%.

Long energy, short growth, communications services, or tech (XLK) has been the profitable trade this year that shows signs of reversing.

Sector Performance table

Sector Performance table (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

In early June, the trade in long energy-short consumer discretionaries was up more than 90% for the year! The current spread is at around 55%, with the process of normalization starting in the second week of last month. This process may continue forward and there is the possibility of a full reversal with the trade turning negative. No one knows the outcome in advance, but if the summer rally in stocks continues, we may see a new dynamic developing.

Conclusion

Going long low volatility and value while shorting growth and momentum has been a profitable trade in the factors space so far.

Long energy, short consumer discretionaries, communication services, or technology has delivered significant profits in the sector space.

In any case, a process of normalization may have started and the direction of the profits from the above trades may be reversed in the next few weeks, or in the best case, the profits may be reduced significantly.

This article was written by

Michael Harris is a trader, book author, software program developer, and blogger. He started developing advanced pattern recognition software for the benefit of position and swing traders in the late 1990s. In years past, Michael has also done work for a number of different financial firms, where he developed bond portfolio optimization programs and trading systems for commodities and stocks, and worked as a trader for a hedge fund. Michael is also a well-known author. His first book, "Short-Term Trading with Price Patterns," was published in 1999. His other two books, "Stock Trading Techniques with Price Patterns" and "Profitability and Systematic Trading," were published in 2000 and 2008, respectively. His most recent book is "Fooled By Technical Analysis." Michael holds a Master's degree in Operations Research, with an emphasis in forecasting and financial engineering and another Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Website: www.priceactionlab.com
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

