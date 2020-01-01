Romanista

Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot is a very different business from NVR and First American. Its focus is on home remodeling, not housing transactions. Historically, the level of interest rates has not had a material influence on demand for Home Depot’s products and services.

With employment at very strong levels, households sitting on record levels of cash, home equity at all-time highs, and existing homeowners having locked in low, fixed mortgage payments during 2020-2021, we expect remodel demand to remain solid.

Certainly, after the boom in remodeling over the past two years, Home Depot is likely to see growth decelerate, as was already expected coming in to 2022. And growth may be hard to find over the next year or two. But for homeowners who wish to move, but no longer can due to high interest rates on new mortgages, remodeling their existing home to better fit their needs is the next best option.

Importantly, our analysis indicates that the 50% of Home Depot revenue that comes from Do-It-Yourself homeowners has already fallen back to normalized levels after surging dramatically in 2020 when people were stuck inside during COVID. The other 50% of revenue comes from professional contractors. This segment continues to boom, growing at an estimated 20% in the most recent quarter ending on April 30th.

With homeowners desiring a remodel being forced to wait until 2023 due to extremely long backlogs of job activity, it appears very likely that strong remodeling activity will persist.

