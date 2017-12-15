After falling ~47% from its highs in November 2021, The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) represents an opportunity for investors to invest in a highly scalable and growing global alternative asset manager at a discount to its sum-of-the-parts valuation. Alternative asset managers with successful track records will continue to benefit for decades to come as institutions slowly rotate trillions of dollars out of traditional stocks / bonds and into alternative assets such as private equity, infrastructure, and real estate. With a history of consistently growing AUM, revenues, and earnings, I believe CG represents a rare opportunity to purchase a great company with a long runway at an attractive price.
Founded in 1987, The Carlyle Group has become one of the most successful alternative asset managers in the world with $375B in total assets under management (or AUM). The firm operates across three business segments:
Global Private Equity ($169B AUM): focus on corporate private equity, real estate, and natural resources (infrastructure and energy).
Global Credit ($141B): focus on liquid credit (loans and structured credit), illiquid credit (direct lending, opportunistic and distressed credit), and real assets credit (aircraft financing and servicing, infrastructure debt).
Global Investment Solutions ($65B): focus on providing investment opportunities and resources for investors and clients to build private equity portfolios through fund of funds, secondary purchases of existing portfolios and managed co-investment programs.
The firm has a strong track record of generating returns across its segments: ~15% private equity annualized returns and ~10% private credit annualized returns.
On top of strong returns, Carlyle has also proven its ability to raise assets and sustainable fee-related earnings (or FRE).
This is also an interesting time to point out the inherent scalability in the asset manager business model, where firms are able to increase revenues without a commensurate increase in capital expenditures or fixed costs.
Carlyle also benefits from increasing FRE margins (as a result of scalability), which have expanded ~1,000 basis points over the past 3 years to ~36%.
Similar to most alternative asset managers, Carlyle’s business is firing on all cylinders. In addition, it has demonstrated its ability to opportunistically raise capital globally and achieve above-average returns.
Before moving on to valuation, I just want to touch upon how great the asset management business model is (when done properly):
With ~363M diluted shares outstanding and a current price of $32.31, the current market cap is ~$11.7B.
Similar to my last few articles on KKR (KKR), Apollo (APO) and TPG (TPG), one can think of Carlyle (or any asset manager like Brookfield (BAM), Blackstone (BX), Apollo, etc.) as two segments:
The recurring management fees come from managing the pools of money and the variable incentive fees come from being profitable (over some hurdle). Think of it as the typical “2 and 20”.
The balance sheet is simply the cash and investments that Carlyle has on its balance sheet minus the debt.
Using a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) approach, we can apply certain multiples to the income streams and balance sheet to estimate Carlyle’s intrinsic value.
Therefore, the sum-of-the-parts valuation, according to the above calculations, is:
|
Value (billions)
|
Management Fees
|
$12.0
|
Incentive Fees
|
$0.0
|
Balance Sheet
|
$5.0
|
Total
|
$17.0
|
Current Market Cap
|
$11.7
With a current market cap of $11.7B, the valuation suggests that Carlyle is trading at ~69% of its intrinsic value. Of course, as AUM and interest rates fluctuate, the earnings and valuation multiples should be revised accordingly.
This is also a good time to note that the annualized dividend (based on the more recent quarter) is $1.30 per share, or ~4%.
Insiders own ~30% of the shares, which demonstrates shareholder alignment. However, insiders have been consistent sellers of the stock (no recent buys), with sales ranging from $24 to $58 (~$1.3B sold in the last 2 years). The biggest seller has been David Rubenstein (~$700M of stock sold), who stepped down as co-CEO in 2017 (but still serves as a non-executive co-chairman) to presumably focus more on philanthropy (he is also hosting an interview program on Bloomberg: The David Rubenstein Show).
If done right, asset management is a fantastic business, as the underlying business is scalable and earns a sticky, high-margin earnings fee. Carlyle has demonstrated its resiliency by having a consistent track record of raising and making money for over 35 years. Like other well-known alternative asset managers, Carlyle stands to benefit from institutions who are rotating trillions of dollars out of traditional stocks and bonds and into alternative assets (a trend that I believe has a long runway). Insiders also own ~30% of the company, although continued selling might dampen the stock price in the short term.
To summarize, Carlyle checks the boxes of a great business:
Based on the analysis above, I recommend taking a long position in CG.
