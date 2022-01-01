The U.S. Economy Is Facing An Unusual Disconnect

Jul. 19, 2022 6:00 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.16K Followers

Summary

  • The jobs data takes priority over GDP data in the calculus of how fast interest rates might be raised to combat elevated inflation.
  • For jobs, the pre-pandemic peak is only now being fully recovered, with job vacancies abound and wages rising.
  • Labor force growth is likely to be very slow, and labor force participation rates are low, both working to keep the job market tight.

Investments Soaring In A Bull Market In The United States Concept High Quality

Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

By Blu Putnam

At A Glance

  • The labor market continues to grow despite two quarters of negative real GDP
  • Slow labor force growth plus low labor force participation rates are both working to keep the job market tight

There is a disconnect between U.S. real GDP and the labor market. The U.S. job market remains quite healthy, with the unemployment rate under 4%, and job growth, while slowing, remains above the likely long-run trend. By contrast, U.S. real GDP was negative for Q1 2022, and according to the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate may be negative in Q2 as well.

There are four key factors to watch in this disconnect.

  1. Some may choose to call two back-to-back quarters of real GDP declines a recession. But the National Bureau of Economic Research's recession dating committee will probably disagree since they focus more on real personal income and nonfarm payroll employment, the latter of which remains very strong.

unemployment

Author

2. The Fed's jobs mandate is specifically to encourage full employment. So, the jobs data takes priority over GDP data in the calculus of how fast interest rates might be raised to combat elevated inflation.

GDP Labor

Author

3. Real GDP recovered its pre-pandemic peak back in Q2 2021, so it was naturally going to decelerate after such a rapid rebound. For jobs, the pre-pandemic peak is only now being fully recovered, with job vacancies abound and wages rising.

4. Labor force growth is likely to be very slow, and labor force participation rates are low, both working to keep the job market tight.

Labor Force

Author

The bottom line is that a robust labor market is not necessarily going away just because of a little GDP weakness after a very rapid rebound.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.16K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.