Despite Double-Digit Headlines, 'Core' Inflation Is Still Declining

Summary

  • Last week, the Labor Department announced that its CPI rose 1.3% in June, higher than the economists’ consensus estimate of 1.1%. But core CPI, excluding food and energy, rose only 0.7% in June and just 5.9% in the past 12 months.
  • The main reason for a higher CPI number is that energy prices soared 7.5% in June, while food prices rose 1%.
  • Each month, the cumulative 12-month core number is getting smaller. As long as the core CPI continues to decline, the Treasury bond rally that has been underway since mid-June should persist.
  • The Commerce Department reported that retail sales rose 1% MoM in June, which was slightly better than the economists’ consensus estimate of a 0.9% increase.

Last week’s inflation reports needlessly spooked the markets. First, the Labor Department announced that its Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.3% in June, higher than the economists’ consensus estimate of 1.1%. The main reason is because energy prices soared, taking the headline number into the stratosphere. Energy prices soared 7.5% in June as gasoline prices rose 11.2%, while food prices rose 1%.

However, the core CPI, excluding food and energy, rose only 0.7% in June and just 5.9% in the past 12 months. Furthermore, each month, the cumulative 12-month core number is getting smaller. In May, the core CPI was running at a 6% annual pace, after peaking at 6.5% in March. As long as the core CPI continues to decline, the Treasury bond rally that has been underway since mid-June should persist.

If the CPI’s headline inflation number scared investors on Wednesday, wholesale inflation was worse. On Thursday, the Labor Department announced that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 1.1% in June and soared 11.3% in the past 12 months - the seventh straight month that wholesale prices have risen double digits! However, the core PPI, excluding food, energy, and trade margins, rose just 0.3% in June and 6.4% in the past 12 months. The May core PPI was 6.7% and it peaked at 7.1% in March, so the core PPI is declining.

Strong Retail Sales Rescued Last Week’s Inflation Doomsday Drumbeat

The best - and most surprising - news last week came from Friday’s retail sales report. Specifically, the Commerce Department reported that retail sales rose 1% (month-over-month) in June, which was slightly better than the economists’ consensus estimate of a 0.9% increase. May’s retail sales were revised down to a 0.1% decline, down from a 0.3% increase previously reported. Gas station sales rose 3.6% in June due to higher prices at the pump, but excluding gas stations, retail sales still rose a healthy 0.7%.

Also notable, non-store (mostly internet) retail sales rose 2.2% in June, so consumers are still shopping via their phones and computers. Sales at bars and restaurants also rose 1% in June, which is also a good sign. Overall, the June retail sales report paints a picture of a healthy consumer, so some economists may revise their second-quarter GDP estimates. However, I should add that the Atlanta Fed on Friday revised its second-quarter GDP estimate down to a -1.5% annual pace, down from its previous estimate of -1.2%.

There are also some signs that unemployment is rising as economic growth stalls. Specifically, the Labor Department on Thursday announced that new claims for unemployment rose to 244,000 in the latest week, up from 235,000 in the previous week. The good news is that continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.331 million, compared to a revised 1.3742 million in the previous week. The four-week average of weekly jobless claims is now averaging 232,500 and has been steadily rising since April.

I’d say all the recession talk by Wall Street strategists may be overdone. Whatever recession fears there are, they are not as acute as they were before the strong June retail sales report. Since there is no earnings recession and the consumer and labor markets are healthy, any recession should be very shallow.

Since bond yields peaked in mid-June, some market pundits are now talking about how cheap stocks are relative to their price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios. The strong corporate earnings that will be announced in the upcoming weeks are also expected to push P/E ratios lower. Initially, P/E ratios plunged on fears of both recession and higher interest rates. However, since there is no “earnings recession” and Treasury bonds yields have moderated since mid-June, the collapse in P/E ratios is increasingly being viewed as overdone.

The other big financial news last week was the euro hitting parity of 1.0002 with the U.S. dollar intraday on Tuesday. The collapse of the euro has been fascinating to watch and is largely due to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) negative interest rate policy, the failure of the ECB to fully unwind quantitative easing, and the realization that the European Union (EU) is the “new Japan,” with too much cumulative government debt, so it cannot raise key interest rates. The ECB meets on July 21st, so their actions will be closely scrutinized. Furthermore, since Russia is cutting Germany off from natural gas, it threatens its vast chemical industry that relies on that cheap natural gas. As many countries in Europe prepare for natural gas rationing, especially as the winter months approach, that is also undermining the euro’s strength.

All content above represents the opinion of Louis Navellier of Navellier & Associates, Inc.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Navellier & Associates was founded by Louis Navellier in 1987 and since then has guided thousands of investors by applying our disciplined, quantitative investment process to a broad range of equity products. Every day, investors hire Navellier to manage their assets in a private account, mutual fund, or defensive portfolio. For over 25 years, we’ve been zeroing in on opportunities for long-term growth. We employ a veteran team of investment and client service professionals who deliver exceptional, personal service and industry-leading information to our clients. _________________________________ Important Disclosures that Accompany Navellier & Associates Articles: *Navellier may hold this security in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients. None of the stock information, data, and company information presented herein constitutes a recommendation by Navellier or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any securities. Any specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended for advisory clients. The reader should not assume that investments in the securities identified and discussed were or will be profitable. Information presented is general information that does not take into account your individual circumstances, financial situation, or needs, nor does it present a personalized recommendation to you. Individual stocks presented may not be suitable for you. Investment in securities involves significant risk and has the potential for partial or complete loss of funds invested. One cannot invest directly in an index. Results presented include the reinvestment of all dividends and other earnings. Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources Navellier believes to be reliable, we do not guarantee its accuracy and the information may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute Navellier's judgment as of the date of the report and are subject to change without notice. This report is for informational purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment making decision. Any decision to purchase securities mentioned in this research must take into account existing public information on such security or any registered prospectus. Past performance is no indication of future results. FEDERAL TAX ADVICE DISCLAIMER: As required by U.S. Treasury Regulations, you are informed that, to the extent this presentation includes any federal tax advice, the presentation is not intended or written by Navellier to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding federal tax penalties. Navellier does not advise on any income tax requirements or issues. Use of any information presented by Navellier is for general information only and does not represent tax advice either express or implied. You are encouraged to seek professional tax advice for income tax questions and assistance.
Comments

