Novartis: Comments On Q2 Earnings Results

Summary

  • Q2 performance is in line with analyst estimates. The company delivered a good set of numbers.
  • Sandoz's strategic review is ongoing and the generic division is also delivering better results.
  • Novartis reaffirms 2022 guidance, and we confirm our buy rating.

Novartis company corporate campus

Robert Way

When we initiated Novartis' (NYSE:NVS, OTCPK:NVSEF) coverage, we were optimistic about the Swiss pharmaceutical giant versus consensus analyst expectations. Wall Street analysts were highlighting the following topics:

  1. concern about Sandoz;
  2. higher corporate cost;
  3. no guidance on Roche disinvestment proceeds;
  4. lower guidance for 2022.

Point by point, our internal team reiterated inconclusive the four considerations, and we confirmed our long-term buy opportunity (also reiterated in the Q1 results). Today, Novartis AG just released its half-year results. No better comment was affirmed by the CEO. Thus, he says that the company "delivered a solid second quarter. Sandoz's performance allows us to increase its guidance for the full year and the strategic review is on track. Implementation of our streamlined organizational model is progressing well and is now expected to deliver approximately USD 1.5 billion in savings. We reconfirm our 2022 Group guidance".

Q2 Results comment

Q2 performance was in line with analyst expectations. Looking at the Novartis division, we see that innovative medicines top-line sales increased by 5% and also Sandoz delivered a positive quarter. More in specific, IM revenue growth was positively impacted by volume with a minor drag from pricing and generic competition. We positively note Zolgensma, Entresto, and Cosentyx performance, posting a plus 26%, 33%, and 12%, respectively. Whereas key misses were coming from Mayzent and Gilenya. This was probably due to the suspension of radioligand facilities that was announced in May, now operations are back online.

Novartis IM sales

IM sales

Looking at Sandoz, we note that the division increased the revenue line by 6% with a 13% higher volume and a minus 7% from currency effect. We should note that the positive performance was achieved thanks to a better cold season compared to last year. In the meantime, Sandoz's strategic review is currently ongoing. We note that the buyout sale to private equity is more complicated. This would require important financial leverage that the banks are reluctant to grant. Whereas it appears more viable an IPO, as already done by other pharmaceutical giants. According to Bloomberg, Sandoz's valuation would have an estimated value of $25 billion (13% of Novartis market cap).

Novartis - Sandoz sales

Sandoz sales

Conclusion and Valuation

Aside from the pharmaceutical sales performance, the company also revealed a further $500 million in SG&A cost savings by 2024. There was already a restructuring plan in place to streamline the oncology division and to consolidate the IM segment in the commercial operations. Novartis group reaffirmed its guidance, raising also Sandoz's performance.

As already mentioned, the Swiss pharma giant was not particularly impacted by its Russian activity. This year, we should note that Novartis already raised the DPS by 3.3% and is currently moving on with the buyback plan ($5.6 billion completed out of the $15 billion announced).

Thanks to a strong pipeline and also a better Sandoz valuation, our internal team sees no justification for a P/E discount compared to its peers. We reaffirm our buy rating with a target price of CHF 95 per share.

Novartis Capital allocation

Capital allocation

Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVS, NVSEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

