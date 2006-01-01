This is a Z4 Energy Research pre call note.
Other 2Q22 Numbers of Note:
Guidance: HAL doesn't guide in print. Look for 3Q segment revenue and margin guidance during the later portion of the prepared remarks during this morning's conference call.
Last Quarter's Major Takeaways:
Favorite Quotes Watch 1 - North America: "I expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to uniquely maximize value in this strong, steadily growing, and all but sold-out market. Pricing gains across all product service lines supported significant sequential margin expansion in the second quarter." - CEO Jeff Miller. We note that an ability to achieve net pricing gains has been a concern among investors some of whom fear inflation will eat away at incremental margins. As noted in the table above HAL, was able to achieve the upper end of its sequential margin goal for the Completion & Production segment which is heavily North American weighted for the company.
Favorite Quotes Watch 2 - International: "I expect the international markets will experience multiple years of growth, and I am confident that Halliburton is positioned to benefit more from this multi-year upcycle than ever before." - CEO Jeff Miller.
Balance Sheet:
Knock on effects:
Nutshell: Halliburton reported big revenue and EPS beats with good margin performance. The all but sold out comment coupled with stronger margins continue to reflect the tight capacity North American market, particularly as it pertains to frac spreads, that is supporting net-of-inflation pricing gains and not just gross pricing gains. 3Q22 guidance on the call will be key to near and medium term share performance. For reference consensus 3Q22 revenue is currently $4.97 B and we do not expect them to guide to negative sequential revenue growth on the call.
