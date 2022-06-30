2022: The Year Of Dividends Around The World

Jul. 19, 2022 10:03 AM ETDEM, DHS, DTH
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.54K Followers

Summary

  • Outside of commodities and the U.S. dollar, investors are struggling to generate positive total returns in 2022.
  • Year-to-date, WisdomTree High Dividend strategies outperformed comparable cap-weighted indexes by over 1000 basis points in developed and over 600 basis points in emerging markets.
  • In emerging markets, WisdomTree’s high dividend approach has led to an annualized total return advantage of 9.4% per year over non-dividend payers in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

hand flip wooden block with New Year to New Start text on table background. Resolution, strategy, solution, goal, business and holiday concepts

Panuwat Dangsungnoen

By Lonnie S. Jacobs

If there was only one global investment theme over the last five years, it was a focus on technology and consumer discretionary sectors. Not having meaningful exposure to tech or the consumer almost guaranteed underperformance versus the benchmark over that period.

In 2022, the theme that is emerging around the world is not simply value versus growth, but rather dividend versus non-dividend payers.

Outside of commodities and the U.S. dollar, investors are struggling to generate positive total returns in 2022. As of June 30, the U.S. market is down 19.96%. International and emerging markets are trailing closely behind with negative returns of 19.57% and 17.63%, as represented by the MSCI EAFE and MSCI Emerging Markets Indexes. While many attribute this to a shift from growth to value, focusing on dividend payers rather than non-dividend payers actually generated even higher returns, even within the value segment.

Year-to-Date Returns, as of 6/30/22

Figure 1_YTD Returns_63022

Year-to-Date Attribution

Year-to-date, WisdomTree High Dividend strategies outperformed comparable cap-weighted indexes by over 1000 basis points in developed and over 600 basis points in emerging markets.

  • WisdomTree strategies had approximately two-thirds of their portfolio weight allocated to the top dividend yield quintile versus less than 20% for the market cap-weighted indexes, a significant differential.
  • An underweight allocation to the non-dividend paying segment of the market was another large contributor to performance. Cap-weighted indexes allocated from 5% to 16% to this segment. In contrast, WisdomTree Indexes allocated less than 1%, as our strategies only include dividend payers at annual reconstitution.

Put another way, allocating to dividend payers has dampened volatility and resulted in higher total returns in both developed and emerging markets. In addition to adding value by what you own, you also added value by what you didn’t own.

Figure 2_YTD Attribution

While it may be easy to pass this off as a short-term fad, what’s interesting is that we are starting to see a rotation in longer-term U.S. performance as well. While there has been a wider dispersion among non-dividend payers in broad-market cap-weighted indexes, we are also starting to see a more marked shift among the value segment. In the chart below, we show that since inception, non-dividend payers have historically outperformed. However, we think that this may be an area of opportunity as investors think about the characteristics they are looking for in value.

Since-Inception Returns, as of 6/30/22

Figure 3_SI Returns_63022

Outside the U.S., a higher percentage of companies tend to pay dividends. By focusing on the highest-yielding segments of the market, meaningful performance can be added relative to cap-weighted peers.

Figure 4_SI Returns International_063022

In emerging markets, WisdomTree’s high dividend approach has led to an annualized total return advantage of 9.4% per year over non-dividend payers in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Figure 5_SI Returns EM Dividend Indexes

Conclusion

In sum, allocations to tech and consumer discretionary became the key differentiator in total returns over the last five years. As the market continues to look for global catalysts, we believe the rotation to value is still in its early days. Among this value rotation, we believe focusing on high dividends as opposed to low price-to-book may yield higher excess returns versus the market going forward.

For more investing insights, check out our Economic & Market Outlook

Lonnie S. Jacobs

Lonnie Jacobs WisdomTree

Lonnie S. Jacobs joined WisdomTree in August 2006 as Senior Index Analyst overseeing creation, maintenance and reconstitution of the firm’s passive indexes and actively managed ETFs. In her current role as Associate Director, Research Content, she is focused on supporting research pipeline and analyzing the impact of global markets on WisdomTree strategies. Lonnie has B.A. in Economics and M.S. in Information Systems.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.54K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.