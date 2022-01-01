Automotive Growth Pockets In A Constrained World

Jul. 19, 2022 10:10 AM ETCARZ
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.34K Followers

Summary

  • Though semiconductor shortages continue to constrain overall market volumes, there are nonetheless pockets of very robust growth; notably low emissions vehicles, and the GreaterChina market.
  • The market for purely internal-combustion-engine vehicles has shrunk by 18% this year and is being substantially outgrown by both plug-in hybrids (up 26%) and pure battery electric vehicles (up 72%).
  • China's BEV market is expanding at a remarkable pace. Greater China BEV sales grew 94% in the year to June to 1.70 million units.

Car production line concept 3d render

studio-fi/iStock via Getty Images

Global sales of new light vehicles have declined 12% during 2022 up to and including June, to 35.3 million units. Though semiconductor shortages continue to constrain overall market volumes, there are nonetheless pockets of very robust growth; notably low emissions vehicles, and the GreaterChina market.

The lower the emissions, the higher the growth

Global light vehicle unit sales growth YTD

Global light vehicle unit sales growth YTD

Source: Demand by S&P Global Mobility

In broad category terms, lower emissions types are growing faster. The market for purely internal-combustion-engine vehicles has shrunk by 18% this year and is being substantially outgrown by both plug-in hybrids (up 26%) and pure battery electric vehicles (up 72%). Around one in 12 vehicles sold globally (3.0 million units), this year have been battery electric.

More than half of the world's BEVs are now sold in China

Global light vehicle unit sales growth YTD

Global light vehicle unit sales growth YTD

Source: Demand by S&P Global Mobility

China's BEV market is expanding at a remarkable pace. Greater China BEV sales grew 94% in the year to June to 1.70 million units. While China consumes 28% of the world's new vehicle demand, the relative size of its BEV market is greater still: Well over half (56%) of BEVs sold globally in 2022 were in Greater China.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.34K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.