We see opportunities for inflation, interest rate expectations, China regulatory fear and COVID resurgence and the commodity rally to change in a positive way for the Fund.
The VanEck Emerging Markets Fund (the “Fund”) returned -12.56% during the second quarter of 2022, driven primarily by a clear regime shift from inflation to growth concerns and weakening global demand. The silver linings of this quarter’s performance are that the regime shift has resulted in lower interest rate hike expectations and that there has been active easing in China (monetary, fiscal and regulatory). These are conditions that we strongly believe set the stage for better performance from beaten-up growth stocks, and create opportunities for exposure to good companies we believe are great long-term investments.
As we like to reinforce as much as we can, our portfolio is driven by a repeatable process-driven investment solution, designed to access forward-looking, sustainable and structural growth companies across all emerging markets. While we can demonstrate persistent, long-term performance from this disciplined style of investing over time, there have been, and most likely will be, periods when this portfolio faces headwinds in certain market environments. These environments map to the past 18 months where cyclical value and commodities flourished and where investors broadly avoided quality GARP and lower market cap risk.
Extraordinary style and factor churn were predominant factors in 2021 and 2022 YTD. In addition, there are, as always, company-specific developments that can add and detract from performance. In the review sections of this commentary below, we outline some of the main market and fund developments.
|Performance History: Average Annual Total Returns (%) as of June 30, 2022 (In USD)
|1 Mo†
|3 Mo†
|YTD†
|1 Yr
|3 Yr
|5 Yr
|10 Yr
|Life
|Class A: NAV (Inception 12/20/93)
|-6.49
|-12.56
|-28.85
|-40.04
|-8.11
|-2.90
|2.18
|--
|Class A: NAV Maximum 5.75% load
|-11.86
|-17.59
|-32.94
|-43.49
|-9.91
|-4.04
|1.58
|--
|Class C: NAV (Inception 10/03/03)
|-6.64
|-12.81
|-29.18
|-40.58
|-8.88
|-3.67
|1.33
|--
|Class C: 1.00% Redemption Fee
|-7.57
|-13.69
|-29.89
|-41.13
|-8.88
|-3.67
|1.33
|--
|Class I: NAV (Inception 12/31/07)
|-6.50
|-12.50
|-28.69
|-39.76
|-7.70
|-2.44
|2.67
|--
|Class Y: NAV (Inception 04/30/10)
|-6.42
|-12.49
|-28.69
|-39.79
|-7.77
|-2.53
|2.53
|--
|Class Z: NAV (Inception 09/16/19)
|-6.41
|-12.41
|-28.63
|-39.66
|--
|--
|--
|-8.02
|MSCI EM IMI
|-7.15
|-12.10
|-17.94
|-24.75
|1.15
|2.33
|3.20
|--
|MSCI EM Index
|-6.65
|-11.45
|-17.63
|-25.28
|0.57
|2.18
|3.06
|--
The table presents past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect applicable fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the Fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and Fund shares values will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, mat be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at net asset value (NAV). Index returns assume that dividends of the Index constituents in the Index have been reinvested. Performance information current to the most recent month end is available by calling 800.82.2333 or by visiting vaneck.com.
Expenses: Class A: Gross 1.53%; Net 1.53%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/22 at 1.60% for Class A. Caps exclude acquired fund fees and expenses, interest, trading, dividends, interest payments of securities sold short, taxes and extraordinary expenses.
The MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (“MSCI EM IMI”) returned -12.10% during the second quarter of 2022. Below we highlight the main developments that we believe affected the asset class:
Inflation concerns were dominant earlier in the quarter, driven by continued commodity supply shocks, supply chain disruptions and variable demand recovery. Later on, growth concerns negated these issues as data started to point to tighter policy, likely resulting in much slower GDP globally. This regime shift opened the possibility of lower-than-expected further rate hikes in emerging markets economies. We believe that growth in EM is holding up fairly well: the boost from staggered reopening, coupled with sound fiscal and monetary policies in place, seemed to have outweighed the drag from the aforementioned disruptions.
In comparison to the rest of the world and other emerging markets economies, China is in a very different economic phase today. Coming out of two months of lockdowns (April and May 2022), a tactical rebound is currently underway, both in the economy and markets. The country is in the early stages of active easing of monetary, fiscal and regulatory fronts. Policymakers are still firmly in the easing mode and attempting to reduce COVID-related restrictions, with inflation, for now mostly well-anchored.1 Hence, we believe this should translate into better growth estimates going forward. It is important to note, we also see signs of less regulation in the future and the country’s property market is recovering nicely as well.
Notably, the International Monetary Fund (“IMF”), the World Bank, the European Central Bank, among others, have all revised down their global growth estimates. The IMF, for example, now forecasts global growth to slow from an estimated 6.1%in 2021 to 3.6%in 2022 and 2023. Beyond 2023, global growth is forecast to decline to about 3.3%over the medium term.2
We believe all of our underlying portfolio names are great growth businesses with solid managements and long arc non-cyclical growth models. We are able to track their valuations and can therefore comment accurately on portfolio valuations at any given point in time. Right now, they, as a group, in most cases individually, appear to be trading at valuations close to as compressed as any time in our experience with the portfolio. Therefore, as correlations normalize, we would expect some mean reversion of our very specific types of investments and, at the same time, their intrinsic values should continue to grow or compound per thesis.
Like most of our peers in the Emerging Markets growth category, we were impacted by the tsunami of factor headwinds and market structure churn. When we drill down to a sector level, materials, health care and real estate contributed to relative performance, whereas consumer discretionary, industrials and financials detracted. On a country level China, India and South Korea contributed to relative performance, while Brazil, Argentina and the Philippines detracted.
Top contributors to return on an absolute basis during the quarter:
Top detractors to return on an absolute basis during the quarter:
During the quarter, we established a new position in Delhivery Ltd.
During the period, we exited a position in Qingdao TGOOD Electric Co. Ltd.
To summarize, this has been a perfect storm of heightened inflation, heightened interest rate expectations, unreasonable China regulatory fear and China COVID resurgence, topped off with the commodity rally driven by Russia’s invasion. As we go through these, one by one, we see a strong argument for some, or all of them, changing in a positive way for the Fund. Operationally, our investee companies are doing well, but the valuation collapse has opened up a tremendous opportunity in our view. In fact, broadly speaking, the last time we remember such attractive upside for the types of stocks we invest in, was in the depths of the global financial crisis. We think that this adds up to a bright outlook for a structural growth portfolio that sticks to its discipline, as we have done over time.
Disclosures
1 Source: Global Sachs Global Investment Research. Data as of June 21, 2022.
2 Source: The IMF. Data as of April 19, 2022.
3 Monocrystalline solar panels (or wafers) are generally considered a premium solar product. They are called “monocrystalline” to indicate that the silicon used is single-crystal silicon. Because the cell is composed of a single crystal, the electrons that generate a flow of electricity have more room to move.
† Quarterly returns are not annualized.
* All country and company weightings are as of June 30, 2022. Any mention of an individual security is not a recommendation to buy or to sell the security. Fund securities and holdings may vary.
All indices listed are unmanaged indices and include the reinvestment of all dividends, but do not reflect the payment of transaction costs, advisory fees or expenses that are associated with an investment in the Fund. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. An index’s performance is not illustrative of the Fund’s performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made.
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of emerging markets countries. The MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (IMI) is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to capture large-, mid-and small-cap representation across emerging markets countries.
MSCI Emerging Markets Investable Market Index (IMI) captures large, mid, small-cap cap representation across emerging markets (EM) countries. The index covers approximately 99% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country.
This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities/financial instruments mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication are and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third-party sources is believed to be reliable and has not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third-party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(S), but not necessarily those of VanEck.
You can lose money by investing in the Fund. Any investment in the Fund should be part of an overall investment program, not a complete program. The Fund is subject to the risks associated with its investments in Chinese issuers, direct investments, emerging market securities which tends to be more volatile and less liquid than securities traded in developed countries, foreign currency transactions, foreign securities, other investment companies, Stock Connect, management, market, operational, sectors and small- and medium-capitalization companies risks. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities involve risks related to adverse political and economic developments unique to a country or a region, currency fluctuations or controls, and the possibility of arbitrary action by foreign governments, or political, economic or social instability.
Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.
© 2022 Van Eck Securities Corporation
