Late last week, news broke that entertainment and media giant The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reportedly decided that, next month, it will be raising prices on streaming platform ESPN+ (though no such official announcement has yet been made). This brought with it a modest increase in the company's share price in the days followed, with the stock currently up by 2.2% since. Although this may not seem like much, especially after months of declining shares, it does represent the kind of strong pricing power the company currently has. While it is true that the streaming space more broadly is experiencing some pain, The Walt Disney Company has so far proven resistant to that. Part of this can be chalked up to the already low prices the company has. But the other part likely has to do with the quality of its streaming services. Certainly, no entertainment company in the world is as iconic as it is. At present, it is uncertain precisely the impact this price increase will have on the company. But there is no denying that it will prove incredibly accretive to the company's top and bottom lines.

Streaming is currently in a difficult state at this point in time. It seems that the number of platforms that are out there is making it difficult for some players to stay relevant and to continue growing at a nice clip. But undoubtedly, The Walt Disney Company has proven to be the all-star in this market in recent years. From its launch of Disney+ in November of 2019 through the end of the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, that particular platform has grown from nothing to 137.7 million users across the globe. Management still expects to hit between 230 million and 260 million paid subscribers by the end of 2024, with total subscribers across all three of its streaming services coming in at between 300 million and 350 million.

At present, Disney+ is the big player in The Walt Disney Company’s streaming portfolio. But it's not the only property the company owns. It also is the majority owner of Hulu, which has 45.6 million paid subscribers, and ESPN+, which boasts 22.3 million. All three services have grown consistently in recent years, and there is no evidence that this trend will continue. So strong is the trend, in fact, that management has not shied away from increasing the amount charged for the domestic subscribers of Disney+ by $1 per month last year. But now, the company has made an even bigger and bolder move by raising the price on ESPN+ by $3 per month from $6.99 to $9.99. This is a roughly 43% increase and will hit subscribers starting August 23rd of this year.

Though a $3 increase may not seem like much, it should have a huge impact on the company's top and bottom lines. To be clear, we don't know exactly the impact. This is because we don't know exactly how many of the 22.3 million subscribers the company has are part of the bundling service where customers can get access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ offer a low monthly price of $13.99. And management does not seem interested in or committed to raising the price for that. If the net impact for the company is an extra dollar per month per subscriber, that would add $267.6 million in additional revenue to the company each year, almost all of which would flow to the firm's bottom line. If the impact is a full $3, then we are looking at additional revenue of $802.8 million per annum. There is, of course, some possibility that this move will either blunt the service's growth or even reduce subscriber count entirely. But even if the net impact of an effective $1 per month price increase is a reduction of 3.9 million subscribers, the company still wouldn't be worse off. More likely than not, however, subscriber numbers will not be hit and will still continue to grow moving forward.

Regardless of the immediate impact, it can be said truthfully that this would be part of a concerted effort by the company to continue to benefit from network effects. Its massive quality content library is incredibly valuable and, with its streaming services still near the low end of what other platforms charge, as illustrated in the image below that I included in an article about rival Netflix (NFLX), the company has further room to run on how much it charges. We do know, based on data from the most recent quarter, that annualized revenue associated with all three of its streaming platforms already comes out to $19.2 billion. This is without the planned price increase for ESPN+. Based on data from the most recent quarter available, programming costs and operational costs combined work out to roughly $17.6 billion each year. But of course, as the company continues to expand the number of subscribers on its platform, continues to play around with pricing, and continues to invest heavily in content, these numbers will change.

It's also possible that this development for ESPN+ is a sign of the outcome for a rather large deal that is currently being negotiated. At present, The Walt Disney Company, Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN) are all competing to take over the contract for NFL Sunday Ticket from DirecTV, which was formerly owned by AT&T (T), once it expires later this year. Reports suggest that DirecTV was paying as much as $2 billion annually for Sunday Ticket, but that the NFL is currently seeking between $2.5 billion and $3 billion annually for the rights. Included with that could be a possible stake in NFL Media, which is the league’s in-house TV and web conglomerate. It could also include rights to mobile distribution.

At the end of the day, it's unclear who the winner will be and what the payoff might be. Some sources indicate that Apple is currently leading in the bidding process. But at the end of the day, the property would be most suited for The Walt Disney Company’s ESPN+ platform. Economically speaking, nobody really knows what kind of price can be justified. With only around 2 million subscribers, NFL Sunday Ticket is a fairly small service. For the NFL Sunday Ticket To Go service, the price charged is currently $293.96 per season. That increases to $359.99 for the NFL Sunday Ticket Max offering. For private viewing, the price is $550, while for retail pricing it comes in at $650. But when combined with a streaming service like ESPN+, it could see an explosion in growth, potentially justifying a rather high price from The Walt Disney Company. Including it with some sort of bundle would not be unrealistic since DirecTV currently offers it included in a plan that costs $69.99 per month. A price increase for ESPN+ could be seen as a preemptive move by the company to justify a significant investment in NFL Sunday Ticket. But at a minimum, it is a sign that the company believes it has incredible pricing power over its customers, allowing it to significantly increase its price while still banking on further growth.

Regardless of the outcome of the NFL Sunday Ticket bidding war, I fully suspect that ESPN+, as well as the other streaming services that The Walt Disney Company has, will continue to grow nicely in the years to come. Add on top of this the fact that the company is currently experiencing a resurgence in activity at the box office and that its parks and resorts are finally starting to pick up following the closures caused during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's clear the worst for the company is long past it. To some, it may still be early to make such a claim. But there's proof already in the numbers. In the latest quarter for which data is available, the company generated operating cash flow of $1.56 billion. That was up only modestly compared to the $1.47 billion reported one year earlier. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, cash flow would have risen from $1.84 billion to $4.67 billion. I fully suspect that the strength will continue into the current fiscal year and may even get stronger year over year considering recent developments.

At this point in time, I believe that The Walt Disney Company is one of the greatest prospects on the market. Although the company has been subject to a lot of controversies lately, those issues are, in my mind, a big nothingburger. Instead, seeing the company exercise strong pricing power, considering the prospect of an investment in NFL Sunday Ticket, watching its box office results show that a recovery on that front is in the mix, and seeing cash flows come in strong, all makes this a ‘strong buy’ in my book.