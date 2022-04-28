The Lima-based Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) released its second-quarter 2022 production results on July 15, 2022. The company also updated its FY 2022 guidance.
Note: BVN is Peru's largest publicly traded precious metals miner and the most important holder of mining rights in Peru. It produces gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper. I have been following BVN since 2020 on Seeking Alpha, and this article is an update of my article published on May 9, 2022.
The investment thesis has not changed since the preceding article. BVN is a strong miner that I consider a good investment for the long term due to its metal diversification and solid balance sheet.
However, the political situation in Peru after the election of leftist President Pedro Castillo is becoming complicated. It should play a role in your decision to invest in this miner.
The Fed is about to hike again by most likely 75-point to fight record inflation, which may push the world economy into a recession. This possible economic slowdown is not the best environment for a bullish market for precious and industrial metals.
Thus, one winning strategy that I often recommend in the gold sector in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil Corner," is trading about 50%-60% LIFO of your whole BVN position and keeping a core long-term position for a much higher target. It is the centerpiece of my marketplace, protecting you from unwelcome "surprises."
However, only U.S. investors can trade LIFO, whereas other investors could find a way around it. Please read the note at the end of the article.
BVN is down 31% on a one-year basis. The stock has dropped precipitously since April 2022 after fearing a recession due to high inflation started to harm the metal industry.
The company operates seven mines in Peru: Tambomayo, Orcopampa, Uchucchacua (suspended, see below status), Julcani, El Brocal, La Zanja, and Coimolache.
Also, the Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, a significant Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).
|Mine 100%
|Gold 1Q22
|
Gold 2Q22
Oz
|
Silver 1Q22
Oz
|
Silver 2Q22
Oz
|
Lead 1Q22
MT
|
Lead 2Q22
MT
|
Zinc 1Q22
MT
|
Zinc 2Q22
MT
|
Copper 1Q22
MT
|
Copper 2Q22
MT
|Orcopampa
|19,031
|17,749
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tambomayo
|13,867
|14,351
|419,396
|433,820
|2,509
|2,823
|3,543
|3,920
|0
|0
|La Zanja
|5,900
|4,767
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coimolache
|19,512
|19,930
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|El Brocal
|4,350
|4,457
|1,059,666
|806,123
|2,497
|1,306
|8,772
|4,146
|10,159
|10,537
|Julcani
|0
|0
|661,132
|640,557
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|62,660
|61,254
|2,140,194
|1,880,500
|5,006
|4,129
|12,315
|8,066
|10,159
|10,537
|Production sold (see note)
|-
|58,229
|-
|1,771,895
|-
|3,718
|-
|6,632
|-
|10,311
Note: The Uchucchacua mine provided some metal production sold.
Gold production on a 100% basis was 61,254 Au Oz during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 62,660 Au Oz in 1Q22.
Silver production on a 100% basis was 1,880,500 Ag Oz during the second quarter of 2022 compared to 2,140,194 Ag Oz in 1Q22.
Lead production was 4,129 MT in 2Q22 compared to 5,006 MT in 1Q22
Zinc production was 8,066 MT in 2Q22 compared to 12,315 MT in 1Q22.
Copper production was 10,537 MT in 2Q22 compared to 10,159 MT in 1Q22.
Note: Buenaventura has updated its 2022 production guidance ranges, and the revisions mainly were upwards, except for the El Brocal operation.
|Mine 2022 Guidance
|Gold
|Silver
|Lead
|Zinc
|Copper
|Tambomayo
|
48K oz-53K oz
|1.8 Moz-2.4 Moz
|6.0K-8.0K
|16.0K-20.0K
|-
|Orcopampa
|65K-70K
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coimolache
|80K-85K
|-
|-
|-
|-
|La Zanja
|37K-45K
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Julcani
|-
|2.2 Moz -2.5 Moz
|-
|-
|-
|El Brocal
|12K-15K
|3.0 Moz - 3.5 Moz
|5.0K-6.0K
|16.0K-20.0K
|40.0K-45.0K
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
BVN forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $8.3 and support at $5.75. I recommend selling between $8.25 and $8.65 and buying back between $5.60 and $5.80. The RSI is now at 34, close to an oversold situation.
The overall strategy that I usually promote in my marketplace, "The Gold and Oil Corner," is to keep a core long-term position and use about 50%-60% to trade LIFO while waiting for a higher final price target to sell your core position at or above $12-$14.
It is essential to pay attention to the 50MA that could play a mid-resistance, and I suggest selling about 20% at $7.50.
Note: The LIFO method is prohibited under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), though it is permitted in the United States to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Therefore, only U.S. traders can apply this method. Those who cannot trade LIFO can use an alternative by setting two different accounts for the same stock, one for the long term and one for short-term trading.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks.
Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.
You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.
"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.
Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.
This article was written by
I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.
I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.
I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.
“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.
Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I trade short-term BVN occasionally.
Comments