Zero to One Strategy We recently explored the concept of "going Zero to One" in the following note: In short, Zero to One is the process whereby a company evolves from a concept or idea to a business that produces highly defensible cash flows, protected by one of five moats: Embedding (Switching Costs), Scale, Network Effects, Brand, or Regulatory/Legislative moat. We believe that the understanding the concept of going from Zero to One is crucial for investing, and we do our best to describe the concept as often and as thoroughly as possible. A commodity product, such as a cup of coffee (BROS) (SBUX), can become a business that produces highly defensible cash flows, protected by its Brand, Scale, or Embedding (a physical building in a neighborhood is tough to move) moats. That is, anybody can go from Zero to One with the right values, mindset, and a bit of good fortune (which often follows the right values and mindset). In short, going from Zero to One refers to the idea that all businesses start as an idea with effectively no moats, and, for those that succeed, end with a business (a One) that has real moats, whether they be brand, network effects, scale, or embedding. GitLab's strategy to go from Zero to One entails creating The DevOps Platform, around which we find moats such as Brand (as we mentioned, GitLab operates in what amounts to a duopoly in terms of mindshare), Embedding (explored later), and Network Effects. One of the aspects of the Zero to One journey for GitLab, which I find most promising, is the idea that it is the software platform for creating software platforms; therefore, if it is really as great as it thinks it is, then it should, by the very nature of being the best, create the best DevOps platform. To wit: I think one of the most interesting aspects of the GTLB thesis is the idea that it is a software platform whose sole goal is to optimize the development and deployment of software platforms. GTLB itself is developed and deployed by way of the GTLB platform. So it stands to reason that the best DevOps platform will produce the DevOps platform (which itself requires DevOps), and, as such, there's a virtuous cycle where the best DevOps platform produces the best DevOps platform, which then produces the best DevOps platform and so on and so forth until GTLB truly verticalizes the entire DevOps "stack" (which we explore a bit later). Below, we can see Sid, founder and CEO, conveying this idea that companies need the best software development platform to execute a radically faster DevOps lifecycle. Considering GitLab is the platform for this job, GitLab itself should continue to experience rapid evolution and pristine execution. GitLab Investor Presentation Gitlab communicated these aforementioned ideas in stating, We emphasize iteration to drive rapid innovation in our development strategy. Our iterative approach has enabled us to release a new version of our software on the 22nd day of every month for 127 months in a row as of April 30th, 2022. This is also due in part to our over 2,900 contributors in our global, open source community as of January 31, 2022. Finally, GitLab team members use The DevOps Platform to power our own DevOps lifecycle. By doing so, we benefit from the inherent advantages of using The DevOps Platform. We leverage these learnings to establish a rapid feedback loop to continually and rapidly improve The DevOps Platform. In short, GitLab's Zero to One journey has already seen immense progress, but there's still an incredible runway ahead for the company, which will be facilitated by their own, proprietary software development platform.

The Time Is Now As we wrote in our original note on the company, Gitlab's open-source platform has 30M+ registered users, and 2900+ contributors, with just ~15K paid users, i.e., massive expansion opportunity within its customer base. GitLab Investor Relations Base Customer defined: For purposes of determining the number of our active customers, we look at our customers with more than $5,000 of Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, in a given period, who we refer to as our Base Customers. For purposes of determining our Base Customers, a single organization with separate subsidiaries, segments, or divisions that use The DevOps Platform is considered a single customer for determining each organization's ARR. GitLab Investor Relations And in moments such as these, and in light of the massive TAM that lies ahead of GitLab, we often turn to arguably one of the best investing videos of all times. As we heard from Peter Lynch, we can distill an investment down to a few very simple metrics. For GitLab, we should ask: Ok, it has 5,000 organizations using The DevOps Platform, on which it does about $300M in sales. Why can't it get 20,000? 50,000? 200,000? Over the next 10-20 years or so. It's a question we should ask for each of our companies, so as to get to the essence of the investment thesis. Considering its product roadmap and privileged position within organizations, we contend that it very well could achieve these milestones! GitLab Investor Relations

Long-Term Vision In the Beating The Market chats, we spent a great deal of time discussing GitLab's long term vision, specifically in the observability, application performance monitoring, and log analytics space (where companies such as Splunk (SPLK) and Datadog (DDOG) operate). We can see below what a future GitLab will look like: GitLab Investor Relations An interesting aspect of GitLab is that is strives to be radically transparent. It has laid out all of its plans and product roadmap for the world to see. As such, we have a great grasp of GitLab's long term vision, which is to be The DevOps Platform that handles all of the Dev side and as much of the Ops side as possible, making the entire experience exponentially more seamless, secure, and efficient.

Visionary Founder/CEO Sid is the visionary founder and CEO of GitLab, and, to this day, he remains at the helm. We can see on Glassdoor what his employees think of him: GitLab's Glassdoor As can be seen, Sid has a 97% approval rating, which is incredibly high for Glassdoor (for context, Elon Musk has an 81% approval rating). As for Sid himself, I found the following interview to be one of his best for gaining insight into how he thinks about the platform of which he's led the development. It's also a great video for understanding GitLab as a business.

Quality Board of Directors From our last note on the company: Gitlab's BOD is chaired by Sid Sijbrandij, and it includes tech veterans like Sunny Bedi (Chief Information and Data Officer at Snowflake), Godfrey Sullivan (former CEO of Splunk), and Karen Blasing. More information for Gitlab's BOD can be found here

Proprietary Tech We believe in an innovative world powered by software. To realize this vision, we pioneered The DevOps Platform, a fundamentally new approach to DevOps consisting of a single codebase and interface with a unified data model. The DevOps Platform allows everyone to contribute to build better software rapidly, efficiently, and securely. One of the most exciting aspects of GitLab is its developer culture, in which it does not need to acquire companies to innovate: it has the technological and software development prowess to evolve its platform. It is, after all, The DevOps Platform! So it stands to reason that it should be one of the most innovative companies on earth, considering that its platform facilitates innovation itself. In this vein, GitLab operates on a single codebase, which is entirely proprietary. The only acquisition I could find was a company called Opstrace, which, so it appears, will facilitate GitLab's entrance into the observability, APM, and log analytics space. To wit: GitLab.com

Product Roadmap And Evolution This section is not always easy, but, in the case of GitLab, it could not be easier due to the company's approach to radical transparency. Below, we see GitLab's product roadmap. GitLab Investor Relations Next, let's begin exploring GitLab's competitive advantages, or moats.

Network Effects GitLab illustrated what it perceives to be its Network Effects in the following manner: We are committed to advancing The DevOps Platform. Our dual flywheel development strategy leverages both development spend from our research and development team members as well as community contributions via our open core business model. By leveraging the power of each, we create a virtuous cycle where more contributions lead to more features, which leads to more users, leading back to more contributions. GitLab Investor Relations As can be seen above, the more they evolve the platform, the more GitLab will attract users. The more users they attract, the more GitLab can iterate and evolve based on contributions from users and the more they can spend on R&D to evolve the platform. Their product roadmap appears to be something of a pseudo-gantt chart for the community at large. They post this product roadmap so that the above contributors & users can voice their opinion about the future of the company. An interesting strategy to be sure!

Branding GitLab's brand acts as an essential component to the defensibility of GitLab's business, and the future cash flows thereof. While BitBucket was a sometimes-mentioned competitor, GitHub and GitLab are indisputably the only real contenders in this space. GitHub and GitLab are synonymous with software development and DevOps. While some of our companies lack a brand moat early on, GitLab already has this moat in spades.

Scale GitLab does not necessarily enjoy economies of scale, which is the standard definition of this section. That said, its "mindshare" scale has afforded it a rather significant moat. If GitLab can further build out its "Ops" business (the other side of Dev... DevOps), scale will certainly become a moat. It will simply be very challenging to garner software engineer mindshare and build out this very robust observability, log analytics, and APM platform.

Embedding Embedding is arguably GitLab's most important moat, and this will more and more become reality as it further builds out its product roadmap. To wit (from GitLab's recent 10k): The majority of our customers begin by using Create and Verify. Developers use Create to collaborate together on the same code base without conflicting or accidentally overwriting each other's changes. Create also maintains a running history of software contributions from each developer to allow for version control. Teams use Verify to ensure changes to code go through defined quality standards with automatic testing and reporting. We believe serving as this system of record for code and our high engagement with developers is a competitive advantage in realizing our single application vision as it creates interdependence and adoption across more stages of the DevOps lifecycle, such as Package, Secure, and Release. As more stages are addressed within a single application, the benefits of The DevOps Platform are enhanced. Our company is uniquely positioned to achieve our single application vision. The DevOps Platform is purpose-built to address every stage of the DevOps lifecycle as a single application. The majority of our customers begin by using Create and Verify. Developers use Create to collaborate together on the same code base without conflicting or accidentally overwriting each other's changes. Create also maintains a running history of software contributions from each developer to allow for version control. Teams use Verify to ensure changes to code go through defined quality standards with automatic testing and reporting. We believe serving as this system of record for code and our high engagement with developers is a competitive advantage in realizing our single application vision as it creates interdependence and adoption across more stages of the DevOps lifecycle, such as Package, Secure, and Release. As more stages are addressed within a single application, the benefits of The DevOps Platform are enhanced. As we wrote in our initial note on the company, GitLab's platform approach began with the first-to-market combination of source control and continuous integration, and since then, this approach has been shown to deliver immense value for customers. With features like Source Code Management [SCM], Continuous Integration [CI], and Continuous Delivery [CD] reaching maturity, Gitlab has come to serve ~100K+ organizations as the system of record for code. Once companies standardize both Dev and Ops on GitLab, the company will possess an exceptionally deep embedding (aka switching costs) moat.

Net Promoter Score / Customer Satisfaction I could not find good data on GitLab's net promoter score, but suffice to say that many enterprises of all sizes like and use the GitLab platform: GitLab Investor Relations GitLab Investor Relations GitLab Investor Relations More customer case studies.

Powerful Secular Growth Trend By now, we all understand that GitHub and GitLab operate in something of a duopoly, and we understand that GitHub is owned by Microsoft. This is something with which we must be comfortable if we're to own GitLab. To this end, I found Satya Nadella's explanation of why they acquired GitHub and the powerful secular growth trends surrounding the company[s].

Total Addressable Market Gitlab's open-source platform has 30M+ registered users, and 2600+ contributors, with just ~15K paid users, i.e., massive expansion opportunity within its customer base. According to Gartner, the global infrastructure software market is estimated to be worth ~$328B, of which, Gitlab's offerings could address ~$43B (serviceable addressable market). Hence, Gitlab has a massive white space opportunity in front of itself.

Market Share As of 2022, GitLab has ~30M registered users; whereas, GitHub has ~80M registered users. GitHub is undeniably the larger entity here, but, as we've shared often, this very, very likely will not preclude GitLab from capturing massive market share globally.

Competitive Differentiation While some may disagree, in my research, I happened upon effectively only two solutions in the DevOps space: GitLab and GitHub, with the latter being the larger of the two. To this end, let's review a comparison between GitLab and GitHub: GitLab vs GitHub - Comparison Because both vendors provide a Git solution, it should come as little surprise that they share a great deal in common and in fact may be indistinguishable for some organizations that require only a certain subset of features beyond the base version control system. In addition to their inherent similarities, GitLab and GitHub often release features that compete with the capabilities of the opposing platform, causing them to continuously merge and diverge in supported features. Looking beyond the core Git services, GitLab and GitHub take a different view on the best way to provide value to their customers: GitLab endeavors to provide a full platform of services built to enhance the native features of Git and serve customers' end-to-end needs, for example, a Google search for "gitlab ci/cd examples" returns several results including this page.

GitHub focuses chiefly on Git activities directly with few integrated tools but a vibrant user ecosystem of 3rd party applications; a Google search for "github ci/cd examples" also returns the GitLab results without a mention of GitHub on the first page of results. Source As GitLab executes on its product roadmap, we contend that its differentiation relative to current peers will increase.

Mergers & Acquisition Strategy As we've illustrated, GitLab has built its entire platform from a single source of code, which is something Adyen (ADYEY) has done as well, for which we've praised the company. We want to own companies that do not need to acquire to innovate or build new products because it illustrates the strength of their culture. A company that can build rapidly (using The DevOps Platform), as opposed to buy, avoids the cultural risks associated with acquisitions (Teladoc (TDOC) recently illustrated how significant these risks can be by way of its complete mismanagement of its Livongo). It also avoids the risks associated with merging technologies and the associated tech debt that can form. That said, GitLab has acquired one company thus far, and we're very happy with the acquisition. We touched on it before, but here's more information on the acquisition: Opstrace is joining GitLab! "With the acquisition of Opstrace, GitLab continues to define the future of DevOps platforms and anticipates being the first to include an integrated open source observability solution within a single application with one user interface, a unified data store, and security embedded within the DevOps lifecycle." Over time, GitLab will acquire companies (if it does not get acquired at some point itself), though we're very happy with the company's internal culture of innovation.

International Expansion GitLab has explicitly stated that one of its growth objectives is to focus on international expansion. To wit: Expand our global footprint. We believe there is significant opportunity to continue to expand internationally. We grew our international revenue to $41.1 million for fiscal 2022 from $26.2 million for fiscal 2021, representing an increase of 57%. We intend to grow our international revenue by increasing our investments in our international sales and marketing operations including headcount in the EMEA and APAC regions.

Sounds Financials GitLab has fantastic financials, all things considered, and the Part II of this note will explore them in greater depth.

Liquidity or Bankruptcy Risk GitLab has effectively no bankruptcy risk, as it has nearly $1B in net cash, and is burning a rather negligible amount of cash per quarter as it rapidly scales its business.