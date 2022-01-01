10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the rental and hospitality company Target Hospitality (TH). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 7/11 the stock gained 31.26%.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services - South, Hospitality & Facilities Services - Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company. Target Hospitality Corp. also provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government, government contractors, investment grade natural resource development companies, and energy infrastructure companies. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

66.80+ Weighted Alpha

255.12% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages

9 new highs and up 93.60% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 77.96%

Technical support level at 11.59

Recently traded at $11.78 with 50-day moving average of 6.93

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.21 billion

P/E 120.00

Revenue expected to grow 33.80 this year and another 31.70 next year

Earnings estimated increase 1,060.00% this year, an additional 8.30% next year and continue to compound at an annual rate of 15.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 3 strong buy opinions on the stock

Analysts give an average price target at $18.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have not found this one yet

1,130 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Discretionary

Industry

Hotels, Resorts and Cruise Lines

Ranked Overall

6 out of 4630

Ranked in Sector

1 out of 529

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 31

