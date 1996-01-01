Conventional Fund Investors Move To The Sidelines And ETFs In June

Summary

  • For the sixth straight month, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $102.2 billion from conventional funds for June.
  • Fixed income funds (-$62.7 billion for June) witnessed net outflows for the seventh month in a row, while money market funds (+$23.5 billion) attracted net new money.
  • For the fifteenth straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$63.0 billion).
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $37.8 billion during the month.
  • And, for the fifth month in a row, fixed income ETFs (+$2.1 billion for June) witnessed net inflows while investors were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$35.8 billion).

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the sixth month in a row, redeeming $102.2 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) in June. For the fifteenth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$63.0 billion). And after the Federal Reserve Board hiked its key lending rate on June 15 by 75 basis points (bps) and another 75-100 bps expected on July 27, the fixed income funds macro-group—for the seventh consecutive month—witnessed net outflows, handing back $62.7 billion for June. Money market funds (+$23.5 billion) witnessed net inflows for the first month in three.

For the second consecutive month, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $37.8 billion for June. Authorized participants (APs—those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs—also for the second month in a row—injecting $35.8 billion into equity ETF coffers. For the fifth month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $2.1 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$38.4 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$5.2 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$3.0 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$23 million), while being net sellers of Sector Equity ETFs (-$10.9 billion).

In this report, I highlight the June 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

