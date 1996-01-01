Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the sixth month in a row, redeeming $102.2 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) in June. For the fifteenth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$63.0 billion). And after the Federal Reserve Board hiked its key lending rate on June 15 by 75 basis points (bps) and another 75-100 bps expected on July 27, the fixed income funds macro-group—for the seventh consecutive month—witnessed net outflows, handing back $62.7 billion for June. Money market funds (+$23.5 billion) witnessed net inflows for the first month in three.

For the second consecutive month, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $37.8 billion for June. Authorized participants (APs—those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs—also for the second month in a row—injecting $35.8 billion into equity ETF coffers. For the fifth month in a row, they were net purchasers of bond ETFs—injecting $2.1 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$38.4 billion), World Equity ETFs (+$5.2 billion), Alternatives ETFs (+$3.0 billion), and Mixed-Assets ETFs (+$23 million), while being net sellers of Sector Equity ETFs (-$10.9 billion).

In this report, I highlight the June 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).