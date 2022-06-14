Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:NYSE:OSG) represents an interesting opportunity for the enterprising or event-driven investor to buy shares of a company who had a takeout offer at $3/share (current price of ~$2.22). The company recently announced a repurchase program and the CEO has been buying shares in the open market.
Overseas Shipholding Group is a provider of energy transportation services delivering crude oil and petroleum products throughout the United States. Its vessel fleet consists of 24 vessels (22 are US Flag vessels), totaling an aggregate of ~1.7M deadweight tonnage (or dwt). OSG primarily charters its vessels through time charters (~70%; more predictable revenues), but also charters voyages at spot rates (~30%; more volatile / unpredictable revenues).
Shipping in the US is subject to the Jones Act, which requires that shipping between US ports is reserved for US Flag vessels that are constructed in the US, owned by companies that are at least 75% owned / controlled by US citizens, and operated by US sailors. As a result, shipping companies who want to operate in the US must monitor the foreign ownership of their common stock to ensure compliance with the Jones Act; otherwise, they might lose the privilege of owning and operating vessels in the United States. Opponents of the Jones Act argue that the regulation is outdated and increases shipping costs; however, it is undeniable that the Jones Act provides something resembling a regulatory moat that allows companies like OSG to operate in and should be of value for certain parties.
The crux of the thesis for OSG is that an informed buyer was willing to pay a price far exceeding OSG’s stock price.
On June 30, 2021, Saltchuk Holdings (who owns ~17.5% of OSG’s shares) submitted a non-binding offer to acquire all of OSG for $3.00 per share, which represented a 43% premium.
On September 3, 2021, Saltchuk withdrew the bid and suspended discussions with OSG, citing “continued uncertainty with respect to the pace and trajectory of the global pandemic recovery and its effects on the Issuer’s business and operations”.
Investors should take note of publicly announced “take private” offers as they function as price discovery mechanisms. In other words, astute observers will know exactly how much an informed buyer is willing to pay for a business or collection of assets. Some recent “take private” offers include B. Riley’s offer of Lazydays Holdings (which I wrote up here- LAZY: Trading 50% Below Rejected Takeout Offer) and Harold Hamm’s offer to take Continental Resources private.
I would argue that Saltchuk Holdings qualifies as an informed buyer, as it is one of the largest privately owned transportation and distribution companies with ~$2.8B in annual revenues and 7,000 employees. A quick look at the oil markets since September 2021 would show that the global pandemic recovery is well underway and that OSG’s assets are probably more attractive now.
With ~91M shares outstanding and a current stock price of $2.22, the market cap is ~$202M. With ~$450M in debt and $77M in cash, the total enterprise value is ~$575M.
From a valuation perspective, OSG is nothing to be jealous of. It has a history of volatile earnings, which is to be expected given the cyclical nature of the oil transport industry. Some normalized numbers (last 8 years):
Not looking great. What about looking at the value of its fleet of ships (or NAV)?
Some quick facts about its fleet:
I’m always wary of provided numbers, so I decided to dig around for comparables to come up with a better estimate.
|
Price Per Ship
|
Value
|
5 Handysize Product Carriers
|
$23M (comparable source)
|
$115M
|
3 Crude Oil Tankers
|
$20M (comparable source)
|
$60M
|
2 Refined Product ATBs
|
N/A
|
2 Lightering ATBs
|
N/A
|
Total
|
-
|
$175M
I couldn’t find any comparables for ATBs and as a tourist in the shipping space, I’m not entirely sure where to get better comparables. Those who are more knowledgeable, please drop a comment below.
Based on my crude comparables (which I think are underestimates), my estimated asset value of $175M for the ships is far off the stated $720M. Assuming some value for the ATBs, I will just assume a mid-point value of ~$500M (which is roughly the enterprise value of $575M).
Based on the valuation above, it’s safe to say that OSG:
Readers of my research know I like to be conservative in my estimates, so take the given $720M value with a grain of salt and ideally find better numbers for the value of the ships.
Insiders own ~6% of the shares and major shareholders include Cyrus Capital Partners (22%), Saltchuk Resources (17%), and Paulson & Co. (7%). It would be safe to assume that Saltchuk has a vested interest in eventually making its investment in OSG worthwhile.
Cyprus Capital has been slowly selling its stake, but insiders were buying in the $2-2.50 range. Interesting to note that the recent purchase by the CEO came after the company announced a repurchase program.
OSG represents an interesting situation where the current price may not represent its true value, evidenced by the “take private” offer by Saltchuk at a premium to the current price. Saltchuk withdrew its offer, citing uncertainty in the pace and recovery of the global pandemic. However, the overall oil market, which OSG operates in, has clearly rebounded quite well and OSG’s assets should be even more attractive.
To sum up, I believe that there are forces at play that an enterprising investor should look at; namely, an informed buyer offering to buy OSG out at a price ~35% premium to the current price. In addition, the company recently announced a repurchase program and following the announcement, the CEO bought some shares in the open market.
Based on the analysis above, I recommend a cautious long position in (and careful monitoring of) OSG for the enterprising investor, potentially as part of an event-driven portfolio.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments