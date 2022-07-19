The 1-Minute Market Report July 19, 2022

Summary

  • Automakers and related industries led the charge today, while utilities and staples became a source of funds.
  • Small and mid-cap growth names did well, as did the top 7 stocks by market cap.
  • It's too soon to call the bottom for this market cycle, but we've had two very strong up days in the last month - June 24th and today.

Originally published on July 19, 2022

In today's issue of the 1-Minute Market Report, we point out two key accomplishments. Today was an extremely rare 40:1 up day, and we closed above the June 24 recovery high, which means that this rally has legs.

The Stats

7-19-22 market stats

Today was a powerful day in the equity market. The fact that we made a higher high off of the June 16 low tells me that this rally could keep going. But a closer look at the stats above clearly indicates that we have a long way to go before we can say that the bottom is in.

Equity sector and group performance

For this report, I use the expanded sectors as published by Zacks. They use 16 sectors rather than the standard 11. I find that using all 16 gives a fuller picture of which areas of the market are attracting the most buying and selling interest from investors.

For the groups, I separate the stocks in the S&P 1500 Composite Index by shared characteristics like growth, value, size, cyclical, defensive, and domestic vs. foreign.

7-19-22 equity sectors-groups

Automakers and related industries led the charge today, while utilities and staples became a source of funds. Small and mid-cap growth names did well, as did the top 7 stocks by market cap.

The 10 best-performing stocks today

7-19-22 stock winners

The 10 worst performing stocks today

7-19-22 stock losers

Final thoughts

It's too soon to call the bottom for this market cycle, but we've had two very strong up days in the last month - June 24th and today. That leaves the S&P 500 7.4% higher than the June 16th close of 1666. I think the time has come for selective bargain hunting.

Comments

