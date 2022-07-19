The only thing better than a weak open and a strong close is a strong open and a stronger close. That's what we had yesterday, as stocks soared from the start and finished at their highs for the day. The dollar weakening from what was a 20-year high last week has clearly given stocks a boost, but profit reports are showing that corporations did a better job than expected of managing inflationary headwinds during the second quarter. With a lot of disappointment already factored into stock prices, less bad can be very good for the broad market right now.
The reason I grow increasingly convinced that the bear-market lows are behind us is that this latest rally is accompanied by a significant drop in commodity prices. A gallon of gas at $4.50 may not sound all that attractive, but when it was $5.00 a month ago, it is very attractive. The price has fallen more than 10% over the past 35 days, which should start to lift consumer sentiment from historically low levels. This is one of the many positive rates of change I have noted in recent weeks, and it should be the impetus for a trend reversal in the market averages that leads to a second-half recovery. At the same time, we are seeing peak levels of pessimism.
I have inundated readers with contrarian indicators in recent weeks, as I probe for the ultimate bottom in this bear market and birth of a new bull. The most bullish one I have seen yet came yesterday in the form of Bank of America's latest monthly fund manager survey, which showed that 259 professional investors managing $722 billion reduced their exposure to risk assets down to levels not seen since the global financial crisis in 2008. Their actions were based on a "dire" economic outlook.
Additionally, expectations for growth in the global economy and corporate profits fell to an all-time low. I love all-time lows, because it tells me we are pretty close to levels where there is nowhere to go but up. Expectations for a recession were their highest since May 2020, inflation is now the biggest tail risk, and cash levels are at their highest percentage since 2001. That is a recipe for a huge rally at worst and a new bull market at best.
The bears on Wall Street recognize that sentiment sitting at such extremes could produce a sizeable counter-trend rally, as we saw yesterday, but they say it will be short-lived because inflationary pressures will weigh on corporate profit margins and consumer spending, increasing the chances of recession.
I contend that the rate of inflation will fall more rapidly than most expect, allowing the Fed to ease off the economic brakes and not raise short-term rates as high as markets now expect this year or next. That should allow us to avoid recession and pull off a soft landing. The Fed will undoubtedly raise short-term rates by 75 basis points next week, as the consensus expects. Beyond that, I expect expectations for rate hikes to start easing and sentiment to start improving.
I noted last week that the first major hurdle for the major market indexes would be to clear their 50-day moving averages, which we finally saw yesterday. This should trigger more buying until we hit the next level of overhead resistance, which I see as the June high of approximately 4,150-4,200 for the S&P 500.
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has more than 25 years of experience managing portfolios for individual investors. He began his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and worked in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. in Political Science in 1992.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.
