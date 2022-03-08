Douglas Rissing

Markets have been hovering at 20% YTD declines for a while now, but they periodically show weakness as news about unemployment begins to come out, like that of Apple (AAPL) planning on slowing hiring. This is the problem with hiking rates, one that scares us more than the effects of inflation, which is the unemployment spiral. There is probably no way that a soft-landing will be achieved, and with the recession already here, the Fed will only have itself to blame for manufacturing a recession for a country whose people could likely actually survive inflation.

Is the US In a Recession?

It's obvious that regardless of whatever technical definition you might apply, things are going obviously in the wrong direction. For the world economy, which shares an important global commodity market, it is clear that undoable political factors are causing a cost push inflation, where underinvestment in commodities that we use more intensively than ever has revealed a terrible allocation of capital into productive resources over the last decade.

To stop that inflation, which admittedly does destroy wealth, in the US at least, the Fed has elected to raise rates which could destroy wealth that way instead. The Fed could never provide a magic solution. It doesn't really do anything except shift the money throttle control and grandstand to markets. So it always was a question of whether we'd have inflation or higher rates. They are not exactly the same, with one being preferable to the other. We'd much rather have inflation, and we think that Americans all up the demographic pyramid would actually prefer it too.

The US Is Pretty Self-Sufficient

It's a big country, and thanks to shale oil, which ordinarily was pretty unprofitable, they are pretty self-sufficient. It's likely why the US did a gambit with Ukraine against Russia in what is becoming a major West versus East political struggle. The US was not nearly as concerned with oil and gas supply from Russia as Germany or Italy was, which is probably why both those countries were initially entirely okay with keeping Russia within the SEPA system and not really imposing major sanctions on them. The US is also really fine as far as basic food production goes. There is a reason why people settled there, and there's a reason why the US attracted so much immigration in the early days of the country, with the land to labor ratios being enormous even with major inflows from Ireland and China once their entry was un-banned.

Besides on a resource basis, there were other reasons why the US wasn't so in danger from the inflation. While in Europe we get our pension paid by mandate into funds managed by terrible pension managers, in the US you have Roth IRAs. There is nothing I'm more jealous about than Americans' ability to manage their own wealth tax free in a Roth IRA, although I'm grateful for the audience that it creates on sites like Seeking Alpha. Americans can really invest their money into things that can easily at least stay in pace with inflation. While real returns may get neutralized, growing dividends and cash flows could be expected from a decent share of the stock market with persisting inflation, even at high rates. Moreover, the low unemployment also means that while somewhat on the back-foot, wages can canter behind the pace of inflation to keep up. Yes, that would persist inflation, but who cares, the US is endowed and things wouldn't decline too much.

But nothing can hide from higher interest rates. Even banks would have to deal with stalling loan growth, and outside of the US windfall taxes would appropriate that relatively wise speculation from investors. What's more is that higher rates and slowing spend just means that instead of wage-price spiral of inflation, we have the spending-hiring spiral for employment reverse. With that flywheel in danger of building momentum in the opposite direction, the soft-landing is a pipe dream. You'd probably much rather have the even wealth destruction of inflation than the misery of scattered unemployment, which upends families, derails saving plans and creates a lot of acute problems at the micro-level. With CPI figures showing no signs of peaking, and the Fed keen on fighting inflation with rate hikes, that flywheel will get yet another impulse in the next rate-hike which will likely be above previous expectations at 75 bps.

The only thing that the US gets out of this is bolstering the reserve currency status of the dollar, where even a meager yield from treasuries in the context of an embattled market makes treasuries look like a fantastic store of money, suddenly excusing tentative managers, who'd been for years finding any way possible like alternative assets to avoid treasuries, to funnel money back into the market for financing the American machine. Politically, I can see why this was important, but it's arguable that this is what people really wanted right now, and that it won't cost regular Americans a whole lot more than inflation, especially when you can't do anything about gas prices which is what hurts the wallet most anyway.

The Japan Model

Japan is not raising rates. Their inflation actually did peak, but it is because of the ailing Japanese economy over the last 30 years. Mexico similarly saw inflation peaks, but also because they didn't spend much during COVID-19 unlike other countries that at the time were less comfortable with austerity. Nonetheless, it shows that the wall till peak inflation isn't so far off even at rock-bottom rates in countries that have some structural spending limits. Moreover, it reflects nervousness of these countries to sacrifice the common person, who carries mortgages and other debts, and would be sandbagged by rate hikes in their interest payments. Yes, the Yen in particular has been destroyed by the relatively accommodative monetary regime, but Japan also has a lot of local production, and outside of oil inflation was quite limited. If you're not importing much else, that weakened Yen won't hurt too badly. The inevitable inflation is hitting them from the cost-push areas like oil and other scarce commodities, but otherwise things are relatively fine. While the US would have seen growing inflation unlike Japan, that would have been a sign of a structurally healthier demand environment, which it thankfully is for Americans. Higher rates also make investment into capacity less attractive, and that's exactly what is really needed for stopping inflation, especially as onshoring and economic disintegration deflate the productive frontier further.

The Understandable Issue of Capacity

The Fed aren't stupid most likely, and indeed continued inflation would be a problem for the dollar if it is accelerated beyond too many other countries. It could threaten the US exorbitant privilege of the dollar being a reserve currency. Moreover, building out capacity, even in the presence of ample liquidity, is subject to capacity issues itself. Where a factory would by rule-of-thumb take 2 years to complete, timelines have become 4 years on account of issues acquiring and transporting building materials, with logistics being a really major problem in this inflation saga.

Nonetheless, besides already failing in Italy and other European countries after the financial crisis, there is a decent theoretical reasoning to prefer inflation over austerity. So while there were already major issues on the supply-side for the economy, reducing spending will in our opinion create a dangerous vacuum that will wind the economy and cause an overall worse situation than if the monetary authorities did nothing. With the US representing such a large share of wallet for the global economy, unfortunately the Fed might be manufacturing a recession that the rest of the world won't be able to hide from.