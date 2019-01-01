vitpho/iStock via Getty Images

Daseke Overview

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is the leader in flatbed trucking and serves challenging industrial end-markets with operations in the US, Canada and Mexico. Open-deck freight is generally complex, time-sensitive and is focused on different customers with different freight requirements than traditional dry-van freight. It requires highly trained drivers and specialised equipment with the ability to handle uniquely shaped and overweight cargo. Open-deck routes are frequently more irregular than dry-van routes due to the nature of the freight.

Freight examples include aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high-security cargo, arms, ammunition, lumber and construction materials.

Flatbed Solutions (44% FY21 Sales): Transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment. In FY21 segment reported $695m sales and generated $109m Adj. EBITDA (EBITDA% @ 15.7%). In 1Q22 segment reported $154m sales and $20m Adj. EBITDA (EBITDA% @ 12.9%). Segment operates 2,371 tractors and 4,207 trailers.

Specialised Solutions (56% FY21 Sales): Transportation and logistics solutions that require the use of specialised trailing transportation equipment. In FY21 segment reported $874m sales and generated $141m Adj. EBITDA (EBITDA% @ 16.1%). In 1Q22 segment reported $184m sales and $25m Adj. EBITDA (EBITDA% @ 13.4%). Segment operates 2,326 tractors and 7,059 trailers.

DSKE records four types of revenue: freight, brokerage, logistics and fuel surcharge. Clients pay for services based on the number of miles in the most direct route between pick-up and delivery locations. Hence fright revenue is a product of miles driven multiplied by a rate. Brokerage revenue is generated by its use of 3rd party carriers when it needs capacity to move its customers' loads. Logistics revenue is generated from a range of value-added services such as warehousing, loading, unloading maintenance and repair, packaging, fuel and fleet management. Last but not least, surcharges are designed to compensate for fuel costs above certain costs per gallon.

In FY21, 44% of the company's freight, logistics and brokerage revenue was derived from company-owned equipment and 56% was derived from asset-light services. Company sells its products to c. 5,300 customers, many of whom are Fortune 500 companies.

The open-deck industry is highly competitive and fragmented. DSKE competes primarily with other flatbed carriers and to a lesser extent, logistics companies and railroads. Scale and efficiency offers significant competitive advantages. While asset-light revenue adds operating flexibility since the Company can easily cut capacity without hurting the bottom line.

History & Financials

In FY09, DSKE was generating just $30m sales. After completing 20 M&A deals but also growing organically, DSKE reached $1.6bn sales in FY18. Such an aggressive M&A strategy came at a cost of operational efficiency.

Chris Easter joined DSKE as COO in early 2019 specifically to help the company address its lagging operating performance. Top-ling growth strategy had increased the size of the company but had added operational complexities that didn't allow to convert size into profits. Relentless focus on cost reduction and operational efficiency improved operating ratio from 99% to 97% by 2019 year-end and generated $130m in FCF which allowed the company to reduce debt. Through a combination of reorganisation of operating companies, reduction of company-owned trucks/trailers and identification of underutilised assets management completed Phase I and realised $30m operational improvements.

In FY20, DSKE completed Phase II further simplifying the business and improving operating ratio which apparently reached 93.6% on adjusted bases (Excluding Aveda). Phase I & II combined resulted in $45m cost reduction. During the year, DSKE generated $168.9m FCF which reduced net debt by $104.9m to $503.5m. By year-end, Chris Easter retired for personal reasons.

"This has been a very difficult decision for me personally, but I have a number of family-related obligations that need my full attention. As a result, I made the decision to retire from Daseke." - Chris Easter Jan-21

FY21 was undoubtedly a difficult year however strong demand and high capacity boosted rats and supported revenue growth. Steel, construction and manufacturing more than offset lower wind energy revenues with DSKE achieving premium rates compared to overall flatbed market. Operating ratio reached 90.9% on adjusted basis (Excluding Aveda), 90bps shy from management's mid-term target.

Since going public in FY14, DSKE generated an average of 11.4% in EBITDA margins. Over the same period, EBIT margins average was at 3.4%. Since the commencement of the restructuring program, DSKE managed to increase EBIT% to 4.1% in FY20 and 7.3% in FY21, fact that provides evidence of some kind of operational improvement. Over the same period, operating ratio increased from 99% in 2Q19 to 93% in 1Q22.

From FY14 to FY21, DSKE generated $899m in Cash from Operations. Over the same period, Capex was almost fully financed by asset disposal which allowed the company to generate an average of c. $95m in FCF (Pre M&A), including the c. $5m preferred dividend. Over that period, management completed two major acquisitions allocating c. $459m in M&A, partially financed by $228m common stock issuance and $111m preferred stock issuance. Dilution was partially offset by $77m share buybacks.

As of 1Q22, DSKE has $200m BV of which $148m is goodwill and $85m is intangibles. Given the £312m write-down in FY19, one could say that the remaining book value should be well supported but often impairments dancing in sequence. Nevertheless, it's a good reminder to remain cautious. Company sits on a net debt of c. $433m with cash at $153m. Debt is predominantly comprised of a $400m Libor+3% (Floating) term loan facility that is due in Feb-27.

Risks & Concerns

Cyclicality: Customers are mainly in the industrial and manufacturing sector hence the Company is not subject to the same consumer-driven demand as dry-van trucking companies. However, a material portion of freight is from customers in the building materials industry, a highly cyclical sector that is driven by infrastructure spending, interest rates and general economic conditions.

Customer Concentration: DSKE's top 10 customers accounted for c. 27% and 31% in FY21 and FY20 respectively. One client accounted for c. 10% of sales in FY20. Credit risk follows the same pattern as one customer represented c. 10% of receivables in FY21 and one customer represented c. 13% in FY20. Long-term customer relationships that span from 8 to 40 years partially mitigate the risk of losing a major client.

Diesel Fuel: Fuel is on the largest operating expenses and averages 9% of sales over the last 7 years. DSKE actively manages fuel purchasing in an effort to maintain adequate fuel supplies and reduce fuel costs. That said, the Company negotiates discounts with truck stop operators and stores full in storage tanks at some of its facilities. To mitigate fuel increases, DSKE utilises a fuel surcharge program in which customers cover fuel cost above a certain level. In a period of increasing fuel prices, the Company might not be able to fully recover fuel cost. However, in periods of declining prices, the opposite is true. Fuel cost was only 7% of sales in FY21 hence is yet to affect the business operationally.

Warrants/Options/Dilution: Stock issuance is probably one of the best ways to understand management's capital allocation shrewdness. DSKE issued $128m worth of shares in FY17 and $84m worth of shares on FY18, which is a bit discouraging. However, it happened in a period when share price was trading at 13-14x EBITDA, which even today is an all-time high. As at Dec-21, there were a total of 35m warrants outstanding to purchase 17.5m shares (Purchase half share) at $11.5 per share. Warrants expired in Feb-22 hence shareholders don't need to worry about that. However, there are 2.4m stock options with 3-5Y vesting period at $6.11 share which partially dilute shareholders.

Investment Thesis

An obvious question is around margin sustainability. Clearly, DSKE was heavily benefited from supply chain challenges in FY20 and FY21. That was translated into a record level rate in specialised solutions which reached $3.40 per mile in 4Q21 above 5Y average of $3.12. Similarly, flatbed rates reached $2.59 in 1Q22 which was also above 5Y average of $2.07. While the company is not in control of the market rate, it will remain to see whether operational flexibility and efficiency will support margins going forward. According to the management, Phase I & II have added reduced operating costs, increased flexibility and created a lighter business model. Logic says that some of these improvements are here to stay.

On top of that, the most significant expenses vary with miles traveled. These expenses include driver wages, services purchased from owner-operators, fuel, maintenance, tire expenses and cost of insurance. Hence in a downturn, when miles traveled are reduced, DSKE is probably still in a position to remain profitable. At this point is worth mentioning that DSKE hasn't generated any EBIT losses in the last 8 years, which is signalling some kind of durability. If operational improvements have created a new reality then DSKE will not have any problem navigating through this imminent slowdown. The argument in favour of profit durability and operational flexibility is also supported by the operating history of companies such as Werner Enterprises (WERN) and Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) or even Universal Logistics which are consistently profitable over the last 20 years.

At current levels. DSKE is trading at 4.7x trailing EV/EBITDA which is 50-60% lower than the 5Y average of 7.3x. The market is probably questioning the sustainability of earnings and fat margins. However, we should also take into consideration the lack of publicly traded flatbed companies, which as we have described already are fundamentally different than dry-van companies. That said, share price decrease could also be a result of dry van rates pull-back.

High-price freight contracts that were written when carrier capacity was tight and a rush of restocking was in full force are losing momentum as slowing demand and gloomy forecasts send dry van rates lower. Dry van trailers are designed to transport products that should be safe from outside influence and do not require refrigeration. Dry vans are used in shipping a variety of commercial goods such as non-perishable foods and beverages, clothing and textile products, as well as plastic and construction items. Leaving the food products aside, dry van freights should fly lower in case of a recession.

Flatbed still reigns supreme as the most lucrative form of hauling, with the gap widening another two cents to 39 cents per mile. This is quite an oddity for the summer months, when someone may be inclined to believe the demand for refrigerated hauling is larger than it would be in the winter, but it appears as though demand for construction materials is through the roof (pun not intended) and is overshadowing its brother for the time being - Top Mark Funding (Jun-22) May's TVI dry van freight reading - at 256 - was down 3.7% compared to April (April was down 10% compared to May), with the refrigerated TVI - at 190 - also down 3.7%, and the flatbed TVI - at 240 - rose 4.8%, for the same period. On an annual basis, DAT said the May TVI was up 10% for van freight, up 11% for reefers, and up 29.7% for flatbed loads. The average flatbed rate, at $3.84 per mile, also hit a new high, topping April's $3.79 per mile. - Logistics Management (Jun-22)

In 4Q22 Investor Presentation, management attempted to compare DSKE's valuation v other trucking companies. While there is no direct comparison, it provides a yardstick around the EBITDA multiples of trucking companies. Management goes one step forward and explains why DSKE is 38.5% undervalued based on FY22 numbers. While we are not here to question management's view, we see positively this comparison.

For FY22, management guides 4-7% revenue growth with 5-10% EBITDA growth, which obviously gives a wide range of results. By taking into consideration asset disposals management guides for $25-35m in Capex.

Thus far in 2022 and looking ahead to the remainder of 2022, despite pressures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as increased operating costs and inflationary pressures, driver shortages, and supply chain disruptions, the Company remains optimistic that its internally- driven, operational improvements and industrial end market tailwinds will combine to improve financial performance in 2022 as compared to 2021. - DSKE FY21 Annual Report

By taking a mid-to-long term view and incorporating assumptions around the sustainability of operational efficiencies delivered over the past years and peer group margins, it would be reasonable to expect an EBITDA margin at 12-13% level. This means that DSKE can generate $190-220m EBITDA without accounting for any growth. Interest rate sensitivity adds $4m interest for each 1% increase in the base rate. At 7-8% cumulative interest rate, DSKE should pay $38-40m in interest (Sell side forecast some early repayments and gives $26-28m). With tax rate at 24%, depreciation at $80-90m, net capex at $50-60m, and preferred dividend at $5m, DSKE should be able to generate at least $70-80m in FCF. If we are correct, DSKE currently trades at 5.5-6.0x FCF and 4.0-4.5x EBITDA, while it should be close to a cyclical adjusted FCF multiple of 10-12x. Infrastructure spending (Growth)

All things considered, I think that DSKE is offered at an attractive valuation and market has penalised the share over fears for a slowdown. Even if rates decrease I think DSKE is a significantly better business than before and could easily navigate through this down cycle. Moreover, significant insider ownership, with Mr. Daseke controlling c. 29% and other insiders holding 2.5%, further support our investment thesis. That said, with a price target at $13-14 I am willing to wait 3Y to see the thesis plays out.