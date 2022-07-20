Andrii Yalanskyi

This morning's release of the June Existing-Home Sales showed that sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million units from the previous month's 5.41 million. The Investing.com consensus was for 5.38 million. The latest number represents a 5.4% decrease from the previous month and a 14.2% decrease YoY.

Here is an excerpt from today's report from the National Association of Realtors.

WASHINGTON (July 20, 2022) – Existing-home sales dropped for the fifth straight month in June, according to the National Association of REALTORS®. Three out of four major U.S. regions experienced month-over-month sales declines and one region held steady. Year-over-year sales sank in all four regions. Total existing-home sales,1 https://www.nar.realtor/existing-home-sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, dipped 5.4% from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million in June. Year-over-year, sales fell 14.2% (5.97 million in June 2021). "Falling housing affordability continues to take a toll on potential home buyers," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "Both mortgage rates and home prices have risen too sharply in a short span of time." [Full Report]

In terms of median home sales prices, here's the latest:

The median existing-home price3 for all housing types in June was $416,000, up 13.4% from June 2021 ($366,900), as prices increased in all regions. This marks 124 consecutive months of year-over-year increases, the longest-running streak on record.

For a longer-term perspective, here is a snapshot of the data series, which comes from the National Association of Realtors. The data since January 1999 was previously available in the St. Louis Fed's FRED repository and is now only available for the last twelve months.

Over this time frame, we clearly see the Real Estate Bubble, which peaked in 2005 and then fell dramatically. Sales were volatile for the first year or so following the Great Recession.

The Population-Adjusted Reality

Now let's examine the data with a simple population adjustment. The Census Bureau's mid-month population estimates show a 19.8% increase in the US population since the turn of the century. The snapshot below is an overlay of the NAR's annualized estimates with a population-adjusted version.

Existing-home sales are 2.1% below the NAR's January 2000 estimate. The population-adjusted version is 17.4% below the turn-of-the-century sales.

