Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News

Day 3 of the Farnborough International Airshow was rather slow. We had to wait until the afternoon for the big jet makers to announce some business. That's a stark contrast with Day 1 and Day 2, at least for Boeing, when announcements covering hundreds of aircraft products were made. Day 3 might be a bit less exciting in terms of announced business, but that's how things go. Sometimes you don’t have time to properly process the avalanche of order announcements and sometimes you have to wait hours for order announcements to be made. Covering order announcements, even on the slow days, is still interesting as it gives the public a peek in the pipeline.

Boeing: Only Dreamliners

AZAL Boeing 787-8 ( Boeing 787-8)

On the third day of the Farnborough International Airshow, Boeing (NYSE:BA) took a breather after blasting away with big jets orders during the first two days of the show. The platform that maintained momentum on the third day of the trade show was the Boeing 787. Boeing and Azerbaijan Airlines signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of four Boeing 787 jets. So, combined with the order from AerCap in the prior trade day for five Dreamliners, we saw some of the momentum carry over to day three. Now, it's important to note that this deal has still to be finalized and Azerbaijan Airlines firmed up an agreement for five Boeing 787-8s in 2017 but these aircraft are still pending delivery as far as we could track the delivery flow.

That was actually all that Boeing had to announce on the third day in terms of orders or tentative agreements. On the services side of Boeing’s business, Air France selected Boeing’s Jeppesen Crew Rostering solution to optimize crew schedules for the nearly 13,000 cabin crew at the airline in a five-year agreement. In a separate announcement, Boeing said that Virgin Atlantic, Corendon Dutch Airlines and Albawings selected Boeing’s Jeppesen FliteDeck Advisor digital solution to optimize operational efficiency and reduce fuel consumption across their fleets of Boeing aircraft.

Airbus: easyJet goes big

Airbus A320neo easyJet (Airbus)

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has had a very quiet airshow so far. During the first two days the only order announcements it came up with were for a fleet of training helicopters for Morocco and 12 Airbus A220 aircraft for Delta Air Lines. On Day three, there was an uptick in order activity as the London Air Ambulance Charity ordered two H135 helicopters and easyJet placed an order for 56 Airbus A320neo jets firming up options and converted orders for 18 Airbus A320neo aircraft to orders for the bigger Airbus A321neo. EasyJet had already expressed its intention to place the order earlier in June, but required shareholder approval to firm the deal. The deal is valued $3 billion according to base value estimates from The Aerospace Forum.

ATR: A Small Order on Day 3

AfriJet ATR 72-600 (ATR Aircraft)

ATR has had two good airshow days and also on the third day it had order news to present. The turboprop manufacturer announced an order from AfriJet for one ATR 72-600 and signed an 18-year pay-by-the-hour contract with Emerald Airlines for the repair, overhaul and pooling services of Line Replaceable Units of its ATR fleet.

Services and Leases

For Services and Leases, we saw Nordic Aviation Capital sign an agreement with Akkodis for five ATR 72-600 P2F conversion kits with first deliveries planned early next year and Star Air will be leasing two Embraer E175s from the lessor.

Conclusion

Farnborough International Airshow Day 3 orders and commitments (The Aerospace Forum)

Day 3 of the Farnborough Airshow was far from spectacular, but we did see that Airbus did end up on top with an order from easyJet while Boeing could only present a tentative agreement for four Dreamliner aircraft. The combined valued of the 63 orders and commitments was $3.5 billion making it the slowest day of airshow. The airshow lasts two more days including one trade day, so it will be interesting to see whether Boeing and Airbus have a final big order prepared or not. After three days of trade show, we can conclude that dedicated freighter sales and wide body orders have largely remained absent. There are leads for a significant number of aircraft sales to airlines in India, but Reuters reported that these might slip beyond the airshow.