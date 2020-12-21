Fertnig/E+ via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in industrials. It is also a review of sector ETFs like the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) and the Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value & Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for transportation in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in transportation companies. The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current Data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Aerospace+Defense -26.40 -10.22 0.0516 0.6131 0.0207 18.33 19.95 0.0560 0.8026 0.0396 20.47 22.16 4.80% 7.97% Building+Equipment -47.49 19.53 0.0303 0.3032 0.0115 10.70 32.72 0.0425 0.8421 0.0229 9.57 25.70 6.62% -4.28% Machinery+Conglomerates -19.85 5.03 0.0471 0.4349 0.0209 20.70 38.50 0.0498 0.5543 0.0310 19.22 37.62 5.33% -14.60% Services+Distribution -25.54 25.55 0.0359 0.2881 0.0226 34.04 48.95 0.0407 0.4814 0.0300 22.49 49.08 10.47% -1.80% Transportation 34.70 -4.28 0.0523 0.7866 0.0396 28.70 17.87 0.0541 0.7002 0.0203 23.04 26.71 9.06% -7.56%

* caped for convenience

Value & Quality Chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).

Value and quality in industrials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution Since Last Month

Value scores are down in all subsectors, the most in transportation and machinery/conglomerates.

Variations in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Momentum in industrials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

Transportation is the only undervalued subsector relative to 11-year averages and it is close below the historical baseline in quality. Services/distribution is overvalued by about 25%, but a good quality score may partly justify it. Building and construction equipment has the worst value score in the sector. The quality score is good, but not high enough to justify such overvaluation. Aerospace/defense doesn't look attractive either: both value and quality scores are significantly below the baseline.

Focus On VIS

The Vanguard Industrials ETF has been tracking the MSCI US IMI Consumer Industrials 25/50 Index since 09/23/2004. It has a total expense ratio of 0.10%, which is a bit more expensive than its closest competitor FIDU (0.08%), and a bit cheaper than XLI (0.12%).

As of writing, the fund has 366 holdings. The next table shows the top 10 names with some fundamental ratios. Their aggregate weight is 30.9%.

Ticker Name Weight EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% RTX Raytheon Technologies Corp 4.26% 255.44 33.65 19.67 2.34 UNP Union Pacific Corp 4.04% 36.24 20.59 18.73 2.40 UPS United Parcel Service, Inc 3.97% 104.00 15.17 14.53 3.27 HON Honeywell International Inc 3.54% 15.19 23.55 20.38 2.21 LMT Lockheed Martin Corp 3.13% -32.25 22.59 15.96 2.87 CAT Caterpillar Inc 2.85% 90.57 15.05 14.42 2.67 DE Deere & Company 2.59% 32.12 16.26 13.42 1.45 BA Boeing Co 2.25% 59.77 N/A N/A 0 MMM 3M Co 2.20% -1.97 13.76 12.53 4.51 NOC Northrop Grumman Corp 2.11% 32.39 12.66 18.40 1.51

The heaviest industries in the fund are machinery (19.5%), aerospace/defense (18.3%), and transportation (18.1%). VIS has much more holdings than XLI (366 large to small caps vs. 75 large and mid caps). However, their annualized returns and risk metrics since VIS inception are almost identical:

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe Volatility VIS 342.69% 8.72% -63.52% 0.46 19.43% XLI 352.41% 8.85% -62.05% 0.47 18.96%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, VIS is a good product with cheap management fees for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in industrials. No holding weighs more than 4.3% of asset value, so risks related to individual stocks are moderate. However, investors willing a less concentrated portfolio may prefer the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI), whose largest holding weighs about 1.6%. VIS or XLI are equivalents for buy-and-hold investors. However, XLI has a much higher liquidity, making it a better choice for trading and tactical allocation.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a transportation company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0523 (or price/earnings below 19.12 is in the better half of the subsector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers, with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

RHI Robert Half International Inc. BCO Brink's Co MATX Matson, Inc BCC Boise Cascade Co WIRE Encore Wire Corp BLDR Builders FirstSource, Inc XPO XPO Logistics, Inc VNT Vontier Corp AJRD Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc CARR Carrier Global Corp

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.