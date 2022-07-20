MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Stephen Davidson

Thank you, Vanessa. Good morning and welcome to the MarketAxess second quarter, 2022 earnings conference call.

For the call, Rick McVey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a strategic update for the Company; Chris Concannon, President and COO, will review the progress we are making on our growth initiatives; and then Chris Gerosa, Chief Financial Officer, will walk you through the financial results for the quarter.

Before I turn the call over to Rick, let me remind you that today's call may include forward-looking statements. These statements represent the Company's beliefs regarding future events that, by their nature, are uncertain. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from what is indicated in those forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of some of the risks and factors that could affect the Company's future results, please see the description of risk factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. I would also direct you to read the forward-looking statement disclaimer in our quarterly earnings release, which was issued earlier this morning and is now available on our website.

Let me now turn the call over to Rick.

Richard McVey

Good morning. And thank you for joining us to review our second quarter results. We continue to execute our growth strategy in the second quarter and delivered strong results across our key operating metrics. Importantly, we have increased our leadership position in the global credit institutional e-trading space versus our primary competitors with strong market share momentum in corporate bonds and emerging markets. We are now moving back into a much more favorable trading environment and the investments we have made to expand our foundation for growth are paying off.

We achieved record levels of estimated market share across both credit and rates, driving a new quarterly record for global credit trading volume. Specifically, we delivered record quarterly market share in U.S. credit, high yield emerging markets, Euro bonds and U.S. Treasuries. We established a new record for global active clients and traders. The benefits of open trading, our differentiated liquidity pool are coming through with the highest level of transaction cost savings for clients since the pandemic environment in 2020.

Beyond our core business and protocols, we are making excellent strides in new product areas. We achieved another record quarter with $23 billion in total portfolio trading volume. Municipal bond trading ADV was a record $371 million with a solid mix of tax exempt and taxable Muni activity and a record 342 active client firms.

And U.S. Treasuries achieved record market share this quarter with 160 active clients trading. We also made several key announcements this quarter designed to enhance our data and ETF trading capabilities with the launch of an ETF on our market access investment grade 400 index. Our strategic collaboration with MSCI and our minority investment in virtue financials RFQ-hub for ETF share and equity derivative trading.

In summary, strong growth in trading volume, broad based market share gains and increasing momentum in new product areas, including U.S. Treasuries and municipal bonds are driving significantly improved operating performance.

Slide 4 provides an update on market conditions. Just eight months ago, we predicted that an end to accommodative central bank policy and quantitative easing would drive a return to wider credit spreads and higher credit spread volatility. That is exactly what is happening today. And we are now in a much more favorable operating environment.

The median bid/ask spread in high-grade has moved from two basis points to four basis points in a very short period of time. And this has been accompanied by unusually large price movements in the market, with high-grade and high yield bond indices down approximately 15% year-to-date.

When liquidity is at a premium as it is today, more diverse sources of liquidity matter and the price improvement opportunity over open trading becomes a key differentiator in the market. We believe that this is a key contributor to our broad based market share gains across high grade, high yield, emerging markets, dollar corporates and Euro bonds, as reflected in our record composite corporate bond estimated market share of 20.2% which is up from a pre-pandemic share of 15.6% in Q1, 2020.

One thing we did not anticipate was the rapid change in the slope of the yield curve, which has inverted in just nine months. Central bank tightening has led to a substantial increase in short maturity yields and a reduction in average maturity is traded, which has created a short term headwind for high-grade institutional fee capture.

Over the last 30 years, the yield curve has only been inverted about 5% of the time. As a result, we expect the yield curve to return to normal when the Fed is comfortable, the inflation numbers are trending lower.

Slide 5 illustrates our expanding global client network. The depth and diversity of the liquidity on our global platform is clearly shown by the addition of new active clients and traders globally. We set new records with 1,935 total active client firms, with record international active clients increasing to 982 on the platform, driven primarily by strong growth in Asia. Active investor and dealer traders also increased to new records with over 11,000 active traders on the platform, including a record 5,300 total active international traders.

Our large and growing institutional client network is our biggest asset and provides the foundation for long term growth as we add more products and trading protocols to our global trading platform.

Slide 6 illustrates how the improved macro backdrop and our diverse liquidity is delivering significant cost savings for our clients. Wider spreads have created an environment where the benefits of open trading are coming through in the form of a significant increase in transaction cost savings for our clients. Liquidity conditions and fixed income trading has become challenging once again, reminding all market participants of the importance of all-to-all trading liquidity. The increased activity over our platform is clearly shown in the record levels of total credit and open trading executed trades.

In the quarter, we delivered $238 million in estimated cost savings via open trading, which equates to an annual run rate savings of approximately $1 billion well in excess of the total annual commission revenue we currently generate. The combination of transaction cost savings and significant improvements in trading and post trade efficiency creates a strong value proposition for our clients. We believe our substantial first mover advantage in all-to-all trading will continue to differentiate market access from our competitors for many years to come.

Slide 7 illustrates the strong year-over-year increases in estimated market share. The share gains that we achieved in the second quarter exceed the long term average gains for the company. We believe this is the most compelling quarter we have ever had for meaningful and comprehensive market share gains across all products and regions and 92% of our volume is conducted with institutional investor clients.

According to the major global banks we recently surveyed, the market access lead in institutional client electronic credit trading has widened in all three geographic regions. To give you some historical perspective, although one of our primary products were in the top quartile for year-over-year quarterly growth in estimated market share over the past 10 years and high-grade was in the second quartile. In the long term, market share gains are the strongest contributor to shareholder value in our DCF model.

Slide 8 illustrates the tremendous growth opportunity that is driving our approach to investing. The strong market share gains we delivered this quarter only served to reinforce the sizable opportunity that we have before us in terms of top line growth potential. All else equal, one percentage point increase in market share across all our products generates approximately $50 million in incremental revenue annually. And the total revenue opportunity in front of us is substantial with an estimated $9 billion revenue opportunity in the fixed income e-trading sector by 2031 assuming historical market growth rates. If you add some expectation for higher trading velocity in the years ahead, as well as a growing data opportunity, the revenue opportunity is even larger.

Importantly, with our financial model, we can capture this opportunity at very attractive returns with our current return on equity of approximately 25% in our current EBITDA margins north of 50%.

Now let me turn the call over to Chris to provide more detail on the significant progress we are making with our investments in new initiatives.

Chris Concannon

Thanks, Rick. Slide 10 provides an update on open trading and our protocol expansion. In the second quarter, over 38,000 orders and $21 billion in notional value was available daily through our open trading marketplace, an increase of 32% and 33% respectively.

A record 1700 unique firms were active across our open trading network during the quarter, with approximately 1000 firms providing liquidity. This diversity of participation continues to drive significant cost savings for our clients as credit spreads widen with the total savings delivered through open trading year-to-date.

Live markets rates are innovative all-to-all solution in U.S. Treasuries saw trading volume increase 57% year-over-year with a strong increase in market share as well. We continue to onboard clients and launch new rates products. Live markets for credit saw total trading volume increased to 3.5 billion in the first half of the year which is up 76% compared to the second half of 2021 with 171 clients active on the platform. Given the recent liquidity challenges in the rate space, we believe that our all-to-all model is increasingly being viewed as a potential solution for liquidity challenges across both the credit and rates markets.

Municipal bonds also registered record ADV of $371 million. Excluding MuniBrokers, our organic Muni volume grew 84% year-over-year. We continue to build liquidity on the platform with another major municipal bond firm coming online and beginning to trade in the coming days.

Slide 7 highlights the increasing momentum we are seeing with automation in credit trading. Automated trading on MarketAxess reached new records in the quarter, growing to 57.6 billion in volume and over 305,000 trades reflecting very strong adoption despite the increase in volatility.

Today Auto-X represents 19% of total trade count and 8% of our credit trading volume. We also are seeing an increase in auto responder trading volume and automated responses. Adoption in Europe has been particularly strong with Auto-X volume up 53% and trade count up 50%. Additionally, the use of dealer algorithms continues to grow on the platform with approximately 5.7 million algo responses in the second quarter, up 23% from the same period last year. The impressive three year CAGR is shown on this slide reflect the strong long term growth we are experiencing across our trade automation suite.

Slide 12 illustrates the powerful diversification of our model across products and protocols. The second quarter was a record for portfolio trading with total PT volume of 23 billion, which represents an increase of 64% from Q1. We delivered the strong performance with estimated portfolio trading market volumes in high-grade and high yield increasing only 9% sequentially resulting in very strong estimated market share growth in the second quarter.

Estimated high-grade and high yield portfolio trading market volume represented approximately 6% of the total high-grade and high yield TRACE market in Q2 up slightly from the first quarter.

Estimated high-grade and high yield portfolio trading market volumes have remained relatively flat as a percent of total trace over the last four quarters. In the first half of the year, we had a record 96 active clients and we executed a record 534 trades driving record portfolio trading volume of 37 billion. Through the first half of July we have already registered 67.6 billion in portfolio trading volume and are currently trending to a new monthly record.

Slide 13 is an update on emerging markets where we continue to see strong growth in local markets and overall market share. We achieved 13% growth in ADV in emerging markets during the second quarter with record local markets trading volume driving record estimated market share. Local markets trading volume of 68 billion represented a record 39% of total EM volume. The strong performance in local markets was driven in part by strength in EM trading volume across our APAC region. We also continue to onboard new clients with a record of 1,370 active clients trading EM on the platform.

Slide 14 outlines our data strategy. The three pillars of our data strategy are as follows. First, our goal is to create best in class front office trading and real time data solutions that leverage CP+ and our trade automation capabilities. Next, we are creating data solutions that enhance the portfolio of construction process like our recently announced collaboration with MSCI, which leverages our proprietary tradability data and liquidity scores.

Last we want to continue to develop new trading protocols and tradable products for our active and systematic clients like our recently launched MarketAxess 400 liquid bond index. We are in the early stages of implementing this strategy and the announcements that we made this past quarter will be key catalysts for our success.

Now let me turn the call over to Chris to provide an update on our financials.

Chris Gerosa

Thank you, Chris. On slide 16 we provided a summary of our quarterly financials. Second quarter revenue was $182 million up 3% from the prior year including the impact of lower U.S. hybrid fee capture and foreign currency fluctuations. Strong growth in trading volume and market share gains across credit and rates was partially offset by a 10% decrease in total credit fee capture and lower information services and post trade revenue.

Information services revenue in the quarter were negatively impacted $600,000 from a strengthen U.S. dollar from a year ago, as well as lower data sales due to timing. Considering the new data contract pipeline in the second half of the year, we expect our full year 2022 information services revenue growth rate to hit our historical levels around 10% on a constant currency basis.

Second quarter post trade revenue included the negative impact of approximately $1.1 million on the strengthening U.S. dollar compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusting for currency fluctuations, combined information services and post trade revenue would have increased approximately 3% from the second quarter 2021. EBITDA was 105 million and our EBITDA margin was 58%. The increase in other income was due to 5.5 million in foreign currency transaction gains which benefitted EPS by $0.11 per share in the quarter and a small gain from our investment in RFQ-hub. Excluding the impact of foreign currency, we expect other income in the remaining quarters of 2022 to net out to zero due to estimated gains from our RFQ-hub and improved investment yields on our cash balances. The effective tax rate was 25.3% in the quarter compared to 21.8% in the prior year. Due to lower than expected excess tax benefits related to share based compensation we now expect the full year effective tax rate to be at the upper end of previously stated guidance range of 24% to 26%.

On slide 17, we provided more detail on our commission revenue and our fees per million. Total commission revenue increased 5%. Our growth in other credit and rates commission revenue was driven by healthy increases in our trading volume and estimated market share, but was partially offset by lower average fee capture across high-grade and other credit. The lower high grade fee capture was driven by a combination of higher bond yields and lower years to maturity, which accounted for approximately 85% of the $31 year-over-year decline. The decrease in other credit fee capture was driven principally by product mix shift as a result of the increase in EM local markets trading volume, which has a lower average fee capture as these are rates focus markets. Higher distribution fees across hybrid and other credit helped offset the impact of lower average fee capture across credit.

On slide 18, we provided you with our expense detail. Second quarter expenses increased 9% driven principally by investments to enhance the trading system and our data product offering. Specifically employee compensation and benefits increased 5 million on increase in headcount. Depreciation and amortization expense increased $2 million due to higher software development and acquired intangible amortization expense. Technology and communication expense increased $2 million on higher software subscriptions, market data and technology licensing fees.

On slide 19, we provided an update on cash flow and capital management. As of June 30, our cash and investments were $325 million, and our trailing 12 month free cash flow was $274 million. During the second quarter, we paid out $26 million in quarterly dividends to our shareholders and repurchased approximately 179,000 shares for a total cost of $49 million. We have $100 million of capacity remaining on the existing repurchase program. Our board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 based on the financial performance of the company.

Now let me turn the call back to Rick.

Richard McVey

Thank you, Chris. In summary, we continue to execute very well against our growth strategy. We hit on all cylinders this quarter across most operating metrics within our control. And we believe that high-grade fee capture is likely to move higher in the future as the yield curve returns to normal. The record level of market share gains we registered this quarter are a clear indicator that the investments we have made to expand our growth cylinders and increase our product diversification are paying off. Our strong execution, broad based market share gains, increasing momentum in new products and expansion of our global footprint are setting a very strong foundation for growth in periods ahead.

Now I would be happy to open the line for your questions.

Richard Repetto

Richard Repetto

Richard Repetto

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

So you had very unattractive yields in the short end of the curve one year ago, you have now have the most attractive yields at the short end of the curve because the yield curve inversion. So both of those have worked against us. So yes, if we get back to the normal shape of the yield curve, which we would expect to over the periods ahead, you should see that the average maturity is also returned to normal, which all else equal will help fee capture. The other question that is what our overall yield levels in that mix to drive the total fee capture. But as you've seen from long periods of time, we're at the lower end of what we've experienced historically in high-grade fee capture and that came off of a period when the curve was relatively steep, and we'd been at the higher end. So we think over time is all neutralizes and averages out. But unfortunately, in this particular period, we've had both drivers of fee capture pointing lower, even though we've had absolutely no changes in our fee model for high grade trading.

Chris Concannon

Chris Concannon

Richard Repetto

Richard Repetto

Chris Concannon

Chris Concannon

And it's good question on the operating expenses because the storyline this quarter was definitely FX. It had an impact on our revenue, but it also had a benefit on our operating expense. Our operating expenses would have been just around 2.5 million higher if you adjust it on a constant currency basis. So the level of operating expenses $97.5 million in the second quarter. When you're thinking about the exit rate for Q3 and Q4 consistent with last quarter, it should be like a 3% to 4% growth rate on top of Q2 and of course, that's assuming that the currencies are constant.

Richard Repetto

Richard Repetto

Chris Concannon

Chris Concannon

Richard Repetto

Richard Repetto

Gautam Sawant

Gautam Sawant

Gautam Sawant

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

Gautam Sawant

Gautam Sawant

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

And my view is all of this is good for velocity, much of the way that S&P futures accelerated the growth and underlying stock trading I think where we're heading is a model where there are a variety of different tools. There is more automation, with both investors and dealers, and you'll see more active trading and more active velocity. And ETF share trading is a welcome addition to that equation because it's just another tool to help clients and dealers transfer risk.

Chris Concannon

Chris Concannon

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

Gautam Sawant

Gautam Sawant

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys, it's Michael on for Alex. So last couple of quarters, we kind of seen on the high yield side, the dealer shifting to distribution payment plans. I was wondering if you could help us kind of understand the potential net revenue impact of those moves and what's been the driver and how much more might still be in the pipeline? Thanks.

Chris Concannon

Chris Concannon

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Daniel Fannon

Daniel Fannon

Daniel Fannon

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

So I'm not terribly surprised. As you know, we continue to believe that we see lots of reasons for optimism on velocity with the increase in market participation, including lots of new and interesting clients continuing to come online in credit trading, and the 40% compound growth rates we're seeing in trading automation with both dealers and investors and the new liquidity tools that we just talked about. So we are optimistic long term, but we're not surprised with some of the short term headwinds around overall market volumes.

Chris Concannon

Chris Concannon

Daniel Fannon

Daniel Fannon

Chris Concannon

Chris Concannon

We're confident about achieving those double digit annual growth rates. And that is an annual growth rate number that was referenced earlier. With regard to post trade we were obviously impacted by some of the year-over-year currency changes. But the post trade business also saw some expected attrition, as you mentioned, clients from the recent acquisition of Reg Reporting hub, as we migrated that platform. We had some targeted attrition. We were really pushing to transfer clients that were highly profitable.

So we saw some expected attrition of clients on that business. That business also has a very strong pipeline of clients, obviously, much more subscription based business. So I suppose that pipeline builds we start to see revenue really show up in the prior quarters for those products. Some of the new products on post trade that we're excited about, we continue to see progress in our repo match service, seeing year-over-year gains and a number of key clients joining that matching service and then a new product called [sonar] which is part of our post trade offering for existing clients. It's a wonderful surveillance tool that allows clients to review their own activity. And that's a product that's newly launched and we would expect to see revenue showing up at the end of the year or early next year.

Daniel Fannon

Daniel Fannon

Kyle Voigt

Kyle Voigt

Kyle Voigt

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

Chris Concannon

Chris Concannon

I'd pay close attention to some of our products like automation, which really streamlines execution, and can actually increase velocity dramatically. And our automation numbers are up sizably grew 39% from last year, and we're seeing record volumes across both trades and overall volume, notional traded. So I would pay close attention to that automation suite of products because that really pushes the accelerant on velocity of trading.

Kyle Voigt

Kyle Voigt

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

Kyle Voigt

Kyle Voigt

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

Kyle Voigt

Kyle Voigt

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Patrick O'Shaughnessy

Michael Cyprys

Michael Cyprys

Michael Cyprys

Chris Concannon

Chris Concannon

Key differentiators really what we're hearing from our clients are the need for analytics around portfolio trading, better data around the liquidity around individual names, estimated what the overall price of a portfolio trade would be, whether or not it would be preferred to trade it as a list instead of a full portfolio trade. So analytics that helped clients decide whether or not to put on a portfolio trade and also what parts of their overall list should be traded as a list or as a portfolio that's really, we're seeing a lot of demand for both real time pricing of the portfolio, but also analytics on how to perform the portfolio trade.

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

So the level of enthusiasm to promote portfolio trading is down in the dealer community. In my opinion, and it's reflected in pricing, it's not quite as tight as it might have been when we were in the very low volatility environment last fall, but in terms of enhancements there are lots of different client practices around PT and we're knocking out a lot of enhancements that are important to them every month, very focused on the things that they would like to see added. They're also super excited about what we've done to integrate CP+ in our analytics. So it makes them, it makes it easier for them to track pricing as they're working up a portfolio.

And we're benefiting from the large credit trading footprint that we've had for many years around the world that trades bid and offer lists with us all day long. So all of those are working in our favor and pleased to say that our goals for this year around portfolio trading growth are very much on track.

Michael Cyprys

Michael Cyprys

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

Michael Cyprys

Michael Cyprys

Operator

Gautam Sawant

Gautam Sawant

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

Gautam Sawant

Gautam Sawant

Operator

Richard McVey

Richard McVey

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our conference. We thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.