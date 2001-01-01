For understandable reasons, most investors fear recessions and the bear markets that almost always go with them.
However, remember what Warren Buffett, the greatest investor of all time, famously said: "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”
Recently, according to Bank of America and AAII, investor sentiment hit levels not seen outside of the Pandemic and Great Recession. And why shouldn't investors be terrified?
The bond market is now pricing in a recession beginning in January 2023.
Bank of America thinks it's coming in Q4 2024, and the economic data says it might be arriving in about five months, agreeing with both.
With recessions comes rising unemployment, falling earnings, and crashing stock prices.
But guess what? Not every recession is the Great Recession or the pandemic crash. Yes, some blue-chip economists think a recession is coming, but not all of them.
Those who think one is likely think it will be both short and mild.
How mild? Bank of America's latest 2023 US GDP economic growth forecast:
Moody's expects US job growth to fall steadily to 175K within 12 months.
What does this mean for your portfolio? Especially after we just had the worst start to the year since 1872, according to Bank of America?
That blue-chip bargains are now available that could change your life and set your portfolio on fire in a very good way.
I can't tell you when this bear market will end or how far stocks will fall - only time and the economy can determine that.
But here's what I can tell you, to paraphrase Casablanca:
If the market leaves the ground and you haven't bought some blue-chip bargains, you'll regret it. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but soon and for the rest of your life."
Today I want to highlight Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), one of my favorite Buffett-style "fat pitch" dividend king recommendations.
Wait for a fat pitch and then swing for the fences." - Warren Buffett
Let me show you the four reasons why Lowe's is not only one of the world's greatest dividend growth stocks you can buy today but a potentially life-changing investment opportunity.
One that could more than triple in the next five years, on the road to delivering potentially 8X returns over the next decade.
In other words, let me show you why I just bought some more Lowe's for my retirement portfolio and why it might be just what you need to retire in safety and splendor.
Here's the bottom line up front on Lowe's.
LOW is in a 40% bear market and appears to be forming a bottom.
LOW's P/E is trading at levels only seen in severe recession lows.
|Metric
|2021 Growth
|2022 Growth Consensus
|2023 Growth Consensus
|2024 Growth Consensus
|2025 Growth Consensus
|2026 Growth Consensus
|
2027 Growth Consensus
|Sales
|29%
|15%
|8%
|1%
|3%
|4%
|5%
|Dividend
|9%
|33%
|31% (Official)
|7%
|6%
|19%
|35%
|EPS
|55%
|35%
|13%
|9%
|10%
|20%
|18%
|Operating Cash Flow
|167%
|-2%
|17%
|2%
|13%
|NA
|NA
|Free Cash Flow
|242%
|-4%
|18%
|1%
|10%
|14%
|14%
|EBITDA
|59%
|21%
|3%
|4%
|5%
|NA
|NA
|EBIT (operating income)
|72%
|21%
|9%
|3%
|4%
|NA
|NA
(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)
So far, analysts expect a slowdown in growth to 9% to 10% but no negative growth, followed by stronger growth in 2026 and 2027.
LOW has consistently delivered 17% to 20% annual returns for 37 years but from bear market lows as strong as 31% for 15 years and 40% for 10 years.
If LOW grows as analysts expect by early 2025 and returns to the mid-range of historical fair value, it could deliver 80% total returns or 26% annually.
Now compare that to the S&P 500 consensus.
Analysts expect about 33% total returns or 12% annual returns from the S&P 500 over the next 2.5 years.
By early 2028 if LOW grows as expected and returns to historical mid-range historical fair value, it could deliver 224% total returns or 24% annually.
|Investment Strategy
|Yield
|LT Consensus Growth
|LT Consensus Total Return Potential
|Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns
|Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth
|
10-Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Return
|Lowe's
|2.3%
|22.8%
|25.1%
|17.6%
|15.1%
|4.8
|4.08
|Nasdaq
|1.0%
|12.7%
|13.7%
|9.6%
|7.1%
|10.1
|1.99
|Dividend Aristocrats
|2.6%
|8.6%
|11.2%
|7.8%
|5.4%
|13.4
|1.69
|S&P 500
|1.7%
|8.5%
|10.2%
|7.1%
|4.7%
|15.4
|1.58
(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet, YCharts)
Do I expect Lowe's to actually deliver 25% returns over the long term? No.
LOW has delivered 358X returns since 1985.
|Portfolio
|1994 Income Per $1000 Investment
|2022 Income Per $1000 Investment
|Annual Income Growth
|Starting Yield
|
2022 Yield On Cost
|S&P 500
|$29
|$230
|7.68%
|2.9%
|23.0%
|Lowe's
|$12
|$2,546
|21.09%
|1.2%
|254.6%
(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)
LOW has delivered 21% income growth over time, 3X better than the S&P 500, and turned a 1.2% yield in 1994 into a 254% yield on cost today.
What about the future?
|Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast
|Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth
|
Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus
|21.6%
|15.1%
|12.9%
|10.3%
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Analysts expect 22% income growth from LOW in the future, similar to its historical income growth rate. When adjusted for the risk of it not growing as expected, inflation and taxes are about 10.3% real expected income growth.
Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.
|Time Frame
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth
|S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth
|1871-2021
|1.6%
|2.1%
|1945-2021
|2.4%
|3.5%
|1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era)
|2.8%
|3.8%
|2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era)
|3.5%
|6.2%
|FactSet Future Consensus
|2.0%
|5.2%
(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)
What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?
In other words, LOW is expected to potentially generate about 6X faster real income growth than the S&P 500 and 20X faster income growth than a 60/40.
What inflation-adjusted returns do analysts expect in the future?
|Time Frame (Years)
|7.7% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus
|8.7% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrats Consensus
|22.6% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted LOW Consensus
|Difference Between Inflation-Adjusted LOW Consensus Vs S&P Consensus
|5
|$1,451.05
|$1,519.66
|$2,773.22
|$1,322.16
|10
|$2,105.56
|$2,309.37
|$7,690.73
|$5,585.17
|15
|$3,055.27
|$3,509.46
|$21,328.04
|$18,272.77
|20
|$4,433.36
|$5,333.20
|$59,147.25
|$54,713.89
|25
|$6,433.04
|$8,104.66
|$164,028.08
|$157,595.04
|30
|$9,334.69
|$12,316.34
|$454,885.24
|$445,550.56
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
Even if LOW only grows as expected for 10 years, that's potentially a very attractive 8X inflation-adjusted return.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Consensus
|Ratio Inflation-Adjusted LOW Consensus vs. S&P consensus
|5
|1.05
|1.91
|10
|1.10
|3.65
|15
|1.15
|6.98
|20
|1.20
|13.34
|25
|1.26
|25.50
|30
|1.32
|48.73
(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)
That's potentially 3.7X the market's return and 3.3X more than the dividend aristocrats.
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, LOW is one of the most reasonable and prudent hyper-growth aristocrats you can buy today.
There are many ways to measure safety and quality and I factor in pretty much all of them.
The Dividend Kings' overall quality scores are based on a 253-point model that includes:
Dividend safety
Balance sheet strength
Credit ratings
Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data
Short and long-term bankruptcy risk
Accounting and corporate fraud risk
Profitability and business model
Growth consensus estimates
Management growth guidance
Historical earnings growth rates
Historical cash flow growth rates
Historical dividend growth rates
Historical sales growth rates
Cost of capital
GF Scores
Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital
Management quality
Dividend-friendly corporate culture/income dependability
Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)
Analyst consensus long-term return potential
In fact, it includes more than 1,000 fundamental metrics, including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.
credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety, and quality model
dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model
How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?
During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.
How does LOW score on our comprehensive safety and quality models?
|Rating
|Dividend Kings Safety Score (162 Point Safety Model)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession
|1 - unsafe
|0% to 20%
|over 4%
|16+%
|2- below average
|21% to 40%
|over 2%
|8% to 16%
|3 - average
|41% to 60%
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 - safe
|61% to 80%
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5- very safe
|81% to 100%
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
|LOW
|100%
|0.5%
|1.0%
|Risk Rating
|Low-Risk (87th industry percentile risk-management consensus)
|BBB+ stable outlook credit rating 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation
|Company
|DK Long-Term Dependability Score
|Interpretation
|Points
|Non-Dependable Companies
|21% or below
|Poor Dependability
|1
|Low Dependability Companies
|22% to 60%
|Below-Average Dependability
|2
|S&P 500/Industry Average
|61% (61% to 70% range)
|Average Dependability
|3
|Above-Average
|71% to 80%
|Very Dependable
|4
|Very Good
|81% or higher
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
|LOW
|100%
|Exceptional Dependability
|5
|LOW
|Final Score
|Rating
|Safety
|104%
|5/5 very safe
|Business Model
|100%
|3/3 wide and stable moat
|Dependability
|100%
|5/5 exceptional
|Total
|100%
|13/13 Ultra SWAN Dividend King
|Risk Rating
|3/3 Low-Risk
|20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec
|
0% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy
LOW is the third highest quality company on the DK 500 Masterlist.
How significant is this? The DK 500 Master List is one of the world's best watchlists, including
In other words, even among the world's best companies, LOW is higher quality than 99% of them.
Lowe's was founded in 1946 in North Carolina.
Basically, Lowe's is built to last and will likely outlive us all.
Sales were negative in Q1, but that's not as alarming as it might seem.
The pandemic caused an incredible 35% increase in same-store sales in two years.
LOW's online sales growth comps are 2.4% compared to -2% for AMZN.
Comps look so bad because 2021's (Pandemic year) comps were out literally unbeatable.
Larger purchases of more than $500 (mostly professionals) actually saw 6.3% comps growth.
Two-year comps on over half its product categories are running ahead of its long-term company average.
Management is executing on its long-term growth and margin expansion plan and doing a good job.
In Pro, we delivered growth of 20% (total) and 64% (US comps) on a two-year basis...
On Lowes.com, sales grew 2% on top of over 36% growth in the first quarter of 2021, which represents a two-year comp of over 39% and nearly 10% sales penetration...
In the first quarter, U.S. comparable sales declined 3.8%, but were up 19.7% on a 2-year basis. CEO, Q1 conference call
LOW continues to grow strongly, including 10% of sales now from online.
The balance sheet remains extremely healthy, and we continue to make progress towards our target of 2.75x adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR, ending the quarter at 2.24x." - CFO, Q1 conference call
Lowe's plans to run its balance sheet at 2.75X leverage over the long term.
We remain committed to our disciplined capital allocation strategy with approximately $12 billion in share repurchases this year while also supporting our 35% target dividend payout ratio. Finally, we are affirming our outlook of return on invested capital above 36% for the year." - CFO
Lowe's plans to buy back $12 billion in shares this year and maintain a very safe 35% payout ratio vs 60% industry safety standards per rating agencies.
Returns on capital are still expected to come in at an industry-leading 36% this year.
Through a combination of both dividends and share repurchases, we returned $4.7 billion to our shareholders. During the quarter, we repurchased 19.2 million shares for $4.1 billion, and we paid $537 million in dividends at $0.80 per share." - CFO, Q1 conference call
Lowe's bought back $4.1 billion in stock in Q1 at an average price of $213.54.
Basically, LOW's execution of its plans in Q1 was very good, as expected from one of the best management teams in the industry.
Our Capital Allocation rating for Lowe's is Exemplary. Forecast-adjusted returns on invested capital, including goodwill (41% on average over the next five years), are set to handily outpace our weighted cost of capital estimate (at 8%) over our entire outlook. Additionally, the balance sheet remains sound, given the company's medium revenue cyclicality and decent operating leverage. A manageable level of debt is coming due over the next few years, and as such, we aren't concerned with capital demands. With net debt/EBITDA that should average around 1.8 times over the next decade, there is plenty of financial flexibility on the balance sheet." - Morningstar
Morningstar considers LOW's management to be exemplary, and I agree, based on our definition of excellent management quality.
Since the beginning of 2018, Lowe’s hired a new CEO, a new chief digital officer (from Amazon), as well as heads of merchandising (Chevron), stores (J.C. Penney, Home Depot), and supply chain (Walmart), and a new CFO (internal succession). Marvin Ellison took the reins from longtime CEO Robert Niblock in July 2018. Ellison brought a tremendous amount of retail knowledge to the business, having previously held the role of CEO of J.C. Penney and acting as a longtime executive at wide-moat peer Home Depot." - Morningstar
LOW has poached the best and brightest executives from all over Wall Street, including:
This is the all-star team that has been leading LOW for four years and has delivered exceptional results so far, and analysts are highly confident they will achieve their margin expansion goals.
Ben Graham recommended combining qualitative (the story) analysis with quantitative analysis looking at the past, present, and likely future.
|Rating Agency
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk
|Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In
|S&P
|BBB+ Stable Outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
|Moody's
|Baa1 (BBB+ equivalent) Stable Outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
|DBRS
|BBB+ Stable Outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
|Consensus
|BBB+ Stable Outlook
|5.00%
|20.0
(Source: S&P, DBRS, Moody's)
Rating agencies estimate LOW's fundamental risk at 5% or a one in 20 chance of losing all your money over the next 30 years.
|Year
|Debt/EBITDA
|Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies)
|
Interest Coverage (8+ Safe)
|2020
|2.42
|2.37
|9.14
|2021
|1.93
|1.52
|11.41
|2022
|1.78
|2.01
|13.66
|2023
|2.08
|2.08
|11.90
|2024
|2.28
|2.26
|10.72
|2025
|2.38
|2.30
|11.96
|2026
|2.87
|NA
|NA
|2027
|3.00
|NA
|NA
|Annualized Change
|3.09%
|-0.60%
|5.53%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Analysts expect LOW to achieve its leverage goal in 2026, though on a net debt/EBITDA basis remain well below it for most of this decade. Interest coverage is expected to keep climbing at a steady 5% to 6% annual rate through at least 2025.
|Year
|Total Debt (Millions)
|Cash
|Net Debt (Millions)
|Interest Cost (Millions)
|EBITDA (Millions)
|Operating Income (Millions)
|2020
|$19,008
|$716
|$18,603
|$691
|$7,839
|$6,314
|2021
|$21,780
|$4,690
|$17,103
|$849
|$11,256
|$9,691
|2022
|$24,727
|$1,133
|$27,918
|$885
|$13,865
|$12,093
|2023
|$30,147
|$2,381
|$30,242
|$1,061
|$14,510
|$12,627
|2024
|$33,772
|$2,923
|$33,553
|$1,207
|$14,824
|$12,938
|2025
|$37,252
|$4,414
|$35,970
|$1,130
|$15,622
|$13,511
|2026
|$47,776
|$4,474
|NA
|NA
|$16,671
|$14,409
|2027
|$52,776
|$6,142
|NA
|NA
|$17,587
|$15,693
|Annualized Growth
|15.71%
|35.94%
|14.10%
|10.34%
|12.24%
|13.89%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Net debt is expected to grow at 14% and basically double in the next five years. Cash flows are expected to grow at low to mid-double digits.
Credit default SWAPs are the insurance policies bond investors take out against default.
The GF Score is a ranking system that has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021." - GuruFocus
GF Score takes five key aspects into consideration. They are:
LOW's excellent score of 96/100 confirms its excellent fundamental quality and highly attractive valuation.
LOW's profitability is historically in the top 5%
|Metric
|TTM
|Industry Percentile
|Major Cyclical Retailers More Profitable Than LOW (Out Of 1,122)
|Gross Margins
|33.49%
|41.53
|656
|Operating Margin
|12.72%
|85.38
|164
|Net Margin
|8.85%
|80.91
|214
|Return On Assets
|17.30%
|94.4
|63
|Returns On Invested Capital
|27.70%
|93.4
|74
|Return On Capital (Greenblatt)
|52.12%
|87.81
|137
|Return On Capital Employed
|44.23%
|96.58
|38
|Average
|28.06%
|82.86
|192
(Source: GuruFocus Premium)
In the last year, LOW's average profitability was in the 83rd industry percentile.
Over the last 35 years, LOW's industry-leading margins have remained relatively stable or improved, confirming a wide and stable moat.
|Year
|FCF Margin
|EBITDA Margin
|EBIT (Operating) Margin
|Net Margin
|Return On Capital Expansion
|
Return On Capital Forecast
|2020
|3.9%
|10.9%
|8.8%
|6.2%
|1.30
|2021
|10.3%
|12.6%
|10.8%
|7.4%
|TTM ROC
|52.12%
|2022
|8.6%
|14.4%
|12.6%
|8.7%
|Latest ROC
|55.70%
|2023
|9.3%
|14.8%
|12.9%
|8.9%
|2027 ROC
|67.70%
|2024
|9.2%
|14.9%
|13.0%
|8.9%
|2027 ROC
|72.35%
|2025
|9.8%
|15.2%
|13.1%
|8.9%
|Average
|70.03%
|2026
|9.8%
|15.6%
|13.5%
|9.2%
|Industry Median
|11.49%
|2027
|9.9%
|15.7%
|14.0%
|9.6%
|LOW/Industry Median
|6.09
|Annualized Growth
|14.29%
|5.44%
|7.00%
|6.53%
|Vs. S&P
|4.80
|Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic)
|-0.67%
|3.84%
|4.46%
|4.40%
Margins exploded post pandemic and are expected to keep rising steadily after.
LOW's ROC has been trending higher at 0.9% per year for 30 years, and has almost doubled since Marvin Ellison took over in 2018.
Based on how LOW has crashed in recent months you might think that its growth outlook was impaired. But that couldn't be further from the truth.
|Year
|Sales
|Free Cash Flow
|EBITDA
|EBIT (Operating Income)
|Net Income
|2020
|$72,148
|$2,812
|$7,839
|$6,314
|$4,450
|2021
|$89,597
|$9,258
|$11,256
|$9,691
|$6,645
|2022
|$96,250
|$8,260
|$13,865
|$12,093
|$8,367
|2023
|$97,954
|$9,127
|$14,510
|$12,627
|$8,691
|2024
|$99,634
|$9,141
|$14,824
|$12,938
|$8,819
|2025
|$102,800
|$10,055
|$15,622
|$13,511
|$9,200
|2026
|$106,628
|$10,419
|$16,671
|$14,409
|$9,780
|2027
|$111,694
|$11,086
|$17,587
|$15,693
|$10,724
|Annualized Growth
|6.44%
|21.65%
|12.24%
|13.89%
|13.39%
|Annualized Growth (Post Pandemic)
|3.74%
|3.05%
|7.72%
|8.37%
|8.30%
|Cumulative Over The Next 6 Years
|$614,960
|$58,088
|$93,079
|$81,271
|$55,581
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Post pandemic analysts expect sales growth of around 4%, driven by about 3% comps and 1% net store openings per year.
The bottom line is expected to grow about 2X as fast due to margin expansion.
$58 billion in cumulative consensus free cash flow over the next six years compared to $56 billion in net profit.
A company's cash conversion ratio is usually a good indicator of:
Most blue-chips will have close to 100% cash conversion ratios over the long-term.
Companies with low ratios are potentially poorly run and or committing accounting fraud.
|Year
|Dividend Consensus
|FCF/Share Consensus
|FCF Payout Ratio
|Retained (Post-Dividend) Free Cash Flow
|Buyback Potential
|Debt Repayment Potential
|2022
|$2.93
|$11.82
|24.8%
|$5,796
|4.90%
|23.4%
|2023
|$3.40
|$14.75
|23.1%
|$7,400
|6.26%
|24.5%
|2024
|$3.65
|$16.84
|21.7%
|$8,600
|7.27%
|28.5%
|2025
|$3.87
|$19.39
|20.0%
|$10,119
|8.56%
|30.0%
|2026
|$4.60
|$22.18
|20.7%
|$11,462
|9.69%
|30.8%
|2027
|$6.22
|$25.01
|24.9%
|$12,251
|10.36%
|32.9%
|Total 2022 Through 2027
|$24.67
|$109.99
|22.4%
|$55,628.64
|47.05%
|184.52%
|Annualized Rate
|16.25%
|16.17%
|0.07%
|16.15%
|16.15%
|7.01%
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
60% is the safe payout ratio for this industry, according to rating agencies.
|Year
|Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions)
|% Of Shares (At Current Valuations)
|Market Cap
|2022
|$12,000 (Guidance)
|10.1%
|$118,239
|2023
|$12,000 (Guidance)
|10.1%
|$118,239
|Total 2022-2023
|$24,000 (Guidance)
|20.3%
|$118,239
|Annualized Rate
|10.56%
|Average Annual Buybacks
|$12,000.00
(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)
Management says it will buy back $24 billion in fiscal 2022 and 2023 (our 2021 and 2022).
That's enough to repurchase about 20% of shares at current valuations.
LOW has bought back 60% of net shares (including stock options) over the last 16 years, including 10% of shares last year alone.
|Time Frame (Years)
|Net Buyback Rate
|Shares Remaining
|Net Shares Repurchased
|Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends)
|5
|5.7%
|74.69%
|25.31%
|1.34
|10
|5.7%
|55.78%
|44.22%
|1.79
|15
|5.7%
|41.66%
|58.34%
|2.40
|20
|5.7%
|31.12%
|68.88%
|3.21
|25
|5.7%
|23.24%
|76.76%
|4.30
|30
|5.7%
|17.36%
|82.64%
|5.76
(Source: FactSet, YCharts)
If LOW were to keep up its historical buyback rate, then over 30 years, it could potentially repurchase 83% of shares and increase the intrinsic value of your shares by 6X.
How accurate are analyst forecasts for LOW (partially based on management guidance)?
LOW's historical growth rates range from 13% to 45% CAGR, and analysts expect the acceleration of growth of the last decade (22% growth) to continue
For 20 years, hundreds of millions of income investors, outside of bear markets and bubbles, have consistently paid 19 to 21X earnings for LOW.
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value Multiples (15-year)
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Earnings
|20.00
|$234.00
|$267.00
|$291.40
|$337.60
|$432.60
|Average
|$234.00
|$267.00
|$291.40
|$337.60
|$432.60
|$280.14
|Current Price
|$185.00
|
Discount To Fair Value
|20.94%
|30.71%
|36.51%
|45.20%
|57.24%
|33.96%
|
Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)
|26.49%
|44.32%
|57.51%
|82.49%
|133.84%
|51.43% (54% including dividend)
|2022 EPS
|2023 EPS
|2022 Weighted EPS
|2023 Weighted EPS
|12-Month Forward EPS
|12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE
|
Current Forward PE
|$13.35
|$14.57
|$6.16
|$7.85
|$14.01
|20.0
|13.2
I estimate LOW is worth 20X earnings, its historical-market-determined mid-range fair value.
Today it trades at 13.2X forward earnings.
LOW isn't just hyper-growth at a reasonable price; it's a hyper-growth Ultra SWAN dividend king at a wonderful price.
|
Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target
|
Morningstar Fair Value Estimate
|$237.92 (17 PE)
|$209.00 (14.9 PE)
|
Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value
|22.24%
|11.48%
|
Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)
|28.61%
|12.97%
|
12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)
|
Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|$241.12
|$212.20
|
Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)
|
Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend
|23.27%
|12.82%
|
Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend)
|
Upside To Fair Value + Dividend
|30.34%
|14.70%
Morningstar's discounted cash flow model estimates LOW is worth 14.9X earnings.
Analysts expect LOWs to trade at 17X and deliver a 30% total return within a year.
I don't recommend companies based on 12-month forecasts but on whether the margin of safety is sufficient to compensate for a company's risk profile.
|Rating
|Margin Of Safety For 100% Quality Low-Risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN quality companies
|2022 Fair Value Price
|2023 Fair Value Price
|
12-Month Forward Fair Value
|Potentially Reasonable Buy
|0%
|$267.00
|$291.40
|$280.14
|Potentially Good Buy
|0%
|$267.00
|$291.40
|$280.14
|Potentially Strong Buy
|10%
|$240.30
|$262.26
|$252.12
|Potentially Very Strong Buy
|20%
|$213.60
|$233.12
|$224.11
|Potentially Ultra-Value Buy
|30%
|$186.90
|$203.98
|$196.10
|Currently
|$185.00
|30.71%
|36.51%
|33.96%
|Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)
|44.32%
|57.51%
|51.43%
For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, LOW is a potential Ultra Value buy, a Buffett-style "Fat Pitch."
There are no risk-free companies, and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.
How long it takes for a company's investment thesis to break depends on the quality of the company.
|Quality
|
Years For The Thesis To Break Entirely
|Below-Average
|1
|Average
|2
|Above-Average
|3
|Blue-Chip
|4
|SWAN
|5
|Super SWAN
|6
|Ultra SWAN
|7
|100% Quality Companies (MSFT, LOW, and MA)
|8
These are my personal rule of thumb for when to sell a stock if the investment thesis has broken. LOW is highly unlikely to suffer such catastrophic declines in fundamentals.
How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.
|Rating Agency
|Industry Percentile
|
Rating Agency Classification
|MSCI 37 Metric Model
|96.0%
|
AA Industry Leader, Positive Trend
|Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model
|96.5%
|
11.5/100 Low-Risk
|Reuters'/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model
|99.3%
|Excellent
|S&P 1,000+ Metric Model
|48%
|Average
|Just Capital 19 Metric Model
|96.2%
|Excellent
|FactSet
|30.0%
|
Below-Average, Negative Trend
|Morningstar Global Percentile (All 15,000 Rated Companies)
|97.1%
|Excellent
|Just Capital Global Percentile (All 954 Rated US Companies)
|92.7%
|Excellent
|Consensus
|82%
|
Low-Risk, Very Good Risk-Management, Stable Trend
(Sources: MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, Just Capital, S&P, Reuters)
LOW's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 57th Best In The Master List (89th Percentile)
|Classification
|Average Consensus LT Risk-Management Industry Percentile
|
Risk-Management Rating
|S&P Global (SPGI) #1 Risk Management In The Master List
|94
|Exceptional
|Lowe's
|82
|Very Good
|Strong ESG Stocks
|78
|
Good - Bordering On Very Good
|Foreign Dividend Stocks
|75
|Good
|Ultra SWANs
|71
|Good
|Low Volatility Stocks
|68
|Above-Average
|Dividend Aristocrats
|67
|Above-Average
|Dividend Kings
|63
|Above-Average
|Master List average
|62
|Above-Average
|Hyper-Growth stocks
|61
|Above-Average
|Monthly Dividend Stocks
|60
|Above-Average
|Dividend Champions
|57
|Average bordering on above-average
(Source: DK Research Terminal)
LOW's risk-management consensus is in the top 11% of the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other blue-chips as
The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and LOW is very good at managing theirs.
When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes
There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead, we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math behind retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.
Don't get me wrong, I'm not a market timer, and I'm not crazy. If we get a recession in 2023, the market will likely fall more, and Lowe's is likely to fall with it.
How much lower could stocks fall?
|Time Frame
|Historically Average Bear Market Bottom
|Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965
|-21% (Achieved May 20th)
|Median Recessionary Bear Market Since WWII
|-24% (Citigroup base case with a mild recession) June 16th
|Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1928
|-26% (Goldman Sachs base case with a mild recession)
|Average Bear Markets Since WWII
|-30% (Morgan Stanely base case, no recession)
|Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965
|-36% (Bank of America recessionary base case)
|All 140 Bear Markets Since 1792
|-37%
|Average Recessionary Bear Market Since 1928
|
-40% (Deutsche Bank, Bridgewater, SocGen Severe Recessionary base case, Morgan Stanley Recessionary Base Case)
|
(Sources: Ben Carlson, Bank of America, Oxford Economics, Goldman Sachs)
That depends on how bad the recession is. But the blue-chip economist consensus, specifically the 16 most accurate economist teams in the world, thinks stocks MIGHT fall another 10% to 35%.
But Wall Street doesn't run on certainties, and stocks don't bottom because the bad news stops.
Don’t try to buy at the bottom and sell at the top. This can’t be done – except by liars." - Barnard Baruch
Here's what I can tell you with high confidence.
Lowe's is already priced as if we weren't just in a recession but a severe recession.
It's priced as if the housing market has already collapsed and unemployment was soaring.
And even if these things terrible things did happen, which they are not likely to given the actual economic data, LOW's has been through far worse over the 60 years in which it's grown its dividend...every...single...year.
The intelligent investor is a realist who buys from pessimists, and sells to optimists." - Ben Graham
I don't know about you, but when I see the opportunity to earn Buffett-like returns from one of the world's best blue-chip bargains hiding in plain sight, I don't care if I nail the bottom, and neither should you.
Because in 10+ years, if Lowe's has delivered on its margin expansion plans, we'll be awash in profits and dividends and feel like we bought the bottom.
So if you're looking for one of the safest dividend growth stocks you can buy in this bear market, consider Lowe's.
Consider Lowe's if you're looking for a dividend king that's growing like a weed.
Lowe's might be just what you're looking for if you're hankering for hyper-growth at a wonderful price.
And if you're looking to bend it like Buffett, and be greedy when others are fearful, then Lowe's might be just the "fat pitch" you need to retire in safety and splendor.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns LOW in our portfolios.
