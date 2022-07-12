Last week, Enagás (OTCPK:ENGGF) (OTCPK:ENGGY) released its strategic plan for 2022-2030. After our latest publication, we reaffirm our positive view of the Spanish gas operator, and we also confirm how Enagás will play a crucial role in the European energy crisis.
With the ongoing Ukraine war and the following sanctions imposed by the EU country members, Russia is no longer a reliable oil & gas supplier. Even if there isn't a plan B, it is now clear to all European leaders that all the solutions proposed to free Europe from fossil fuels imported from Moscow will require many years to be online. In the short/medium term, Europe will be under the pressure from high energy prices, as Russia's main pipeline called Nord Stream 1 will most likely remain closed due to scheduled maintenance. This gas pipeline contributes to 15% of European gas needs - and it was supposed to be reopened on the 21st of July, but the scenario that currently seems the most realistic is that the pipeline will remain closed even after the aforementioned date, causing an inevitable energy crisis.
According to the company's strategic plan, Enagás expects to close its 2022 account with a profit of between €380 and €390 million. This result takes into account positive and negative one-offs. On the positive impact, there is the Clean H2 Infra Fund 30% sale, whereas on the negative side, there is the Tallgrass Energy write-off for a total consideration of €130/140 million.
Adjusting with the latest company's guidance, our internal team is now forecasting an average growth in ordinary profits of 1% from 2022 to 2026 and of 4% in the period between 2026 and 2030. Taking into consideration the CAPEX requirements, Enagas estimates €1.3 billion in investments up to 2026 and another €1.4 billion up to 2030 for a total of €2.7 billion over eight years. However, these calculations do not take into account the European RePower plan to guarantee energy security, which provides, among other things, heavy investments in interconnections (that we estimated at another €2 billion). Based on our DCF and considering the new investments, we still positively view Enagás, and we reaffirm our buy rating with a lower target price from €27 per share to €25 per share.
