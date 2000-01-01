The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Ball is a simple business, focused primarily on producing beverage cans (90% of segment earnings, with the remainder largely focused on niche aerospace instruments, sensors, and spacecraft). An aggressively un-sexy business, "bevcans" is an attractive niche with historically low sensitivity to macro volatility and solid pricing power (due to tight contractual pass-through of raw material costs and a highly consolidated industry). Barriers to entry aren't particularly high, but it is challenging for sub-scale entrants to compete and operate efficiently vs. large global players such as Ball.
At its foundation, the business is driven by canned beverage (beer, soft/energy drinks, etc.) volumes, with a modest, but persistent uplift owing to a long-term shift from glass and plastic beverage packaging to aluminum (lighter, easier to recycle, and less energy-intensive). No surprise, the core of Upslope's thesis isn't about heart-racing upside so much as it is about owning a well-managed, attractive business with limited downside and a history of double-digit free cash flow growth.
Ball shares have struggled significantly over the past 18 months. 2021 was the stock's worst year of relative (vs. S&P 500) underperformance since at least 2000 (a fun fact for those of us that believe we just concluded Tech Bubble 2.0). 2022 kicked off similarly. While the S&P 500 itself saw one of its worst starts to a year ever, Ball shares underperformed even that by an additional 11% (-30% in 1H). Much of this was, in my view, due to a badly needed correction of over-valuation.
In recent years Ball became an "ESG" darling, owing to its (logical) messaging around sustainability, as well as its steady performance through COVID-era macro volatility. This exuberance has finally been corrected, in my view. A big part of my enthusiasm for Ball today is the expected removal of a series of temporary but noisy headwinds. Among them:
On top of these concerns, investors (including myself) have eyed significant bevcan industry capacity expansions in recent years with some concern and skepticism. To date, industry expansion has not been speculative and has been tied directly to contracted new volumes.
While it remains an issue to watch, I believe:
Aside from fading headwinds, there are plenty of reasons to like Ball as a business and stock.
Key risks for Ball shares include:
Despite near-term uncertainty, I am particularly excited to be a shareholder in Ball, a business I've long followed and admired but never owned due to the price tag. While the best opportunities in bear markets tend to be found in beaten up shares of high-risk cyclicals, the unique circumstances Ball has faced in recent years have afforded us an unusual opportunity to own shares of a steady, predictable business at a discount - precisely when such predictability should be uniquely valuable.
