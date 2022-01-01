Immunocore - Healthcare Biotech

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 13 new highs and up 38.33% in the last month.
  • Price targets as high as $78.95.

Modern Medicine Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Analysing Test Samples. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs, Doing Research

gorodenkoff

The Chart of the Day belongs to the healthcare biotech company Immunocore (IMCR). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 6/22 the stock gained 26.25%.

IMCR Immunocore

ICMR vs Daily Moving Averages

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 58.00+ Weighted Alpha
  • 28.48% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 13 new highs and up 38.33% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 67.80%
  • Technical support level at 44.45
  • Recently traded at $46.95 with 50-day moving average of $34.24

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $1.90 billion
  • Revenue expected to grow 180.00% this year and another 11.70%
  • Earnings estimated increase 17.20% this year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy. 2 buy and 1 hold opinions on the stock
  • Analysts give an average price targets at 53.27 with some analysts predicting as high as 78.45
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have not found this one yet
  • 752 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Not Covered -
Wall Street Buy 4.20
Quant Hold 3.45

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D- D- -
Growth C B- -
Profitability D+ F -
Momentum A+ A+ -
Revisions A+ B+ -

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

986 out of 4629

Ranked in Sector

188 out of 1157

Ranked in Industry

93 out of 556

Quant ratings beat the market »

Jim Van Meerten writes on financial subjects here and on Barchart Portfolio Blogs and Seeking Alpha. He earned a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from Berry College; a Juris Doctorate from the Woodrow Wilson School of Law; and attended post-baccalaureate and graduate courses in Business Administration, Quantitative Math, and Education at Florida Atlantic University, Georgia State University and University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In the past he has been an accountant, attorney, adjunct professor in Business Law, Accounting and Internal Auditing, financial advisor, supervisory principal, and compliance officer. He also passed the Georgia CPA Exam, the Certified Internal Auditor Exam, and the FINRA Series 7, 24 and 9/10 exams.He is presently also a contributor on MSN Top Stocks Blog, Motley Fool and is a member of the M100 on Marketocracy, an elete honor chosen by the editors of Marketocracy as being in the top 100 portfolio managers of over 100,000 portfoiios they review. He would enjoy hearing your comments at JimVanMeerten@gmail.com.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMCR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

