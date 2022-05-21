After falling 30% from its highs in October 2021, Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) represents an opportunity for investors to buy shares in a high-quality business that is uniquely positioned in the financial ecosystem. It essentially operates as a quasi-monopoly that benefits from network effects, scalability, and has embedded optionality. It operates under-the-radar and has consistently grown revenue, earnings and free cash flow over the years. This is a good time for investors to pick up shares in a wonderful business at a fair price.
Intercontinental Exchange is a provider of market infrastructure, data services and technology for financial institutions, corporations and government entities. It operates 3 main business segments:
In short, ICE is mainly in the financial exchange business; products are traded via the exchange (e.g. futures and options) and ICE takes a small percentage (basically acting as a toll booth). The more volume that goes through the exchange, the more money the toll booths will collect. Over the years, ICE has expanded its percentage of recurring revenues and now estimates that 49% of revenues are recurring (mainly attributable to its data services / mortgage technology). To put it in context, recurring revenues in 2011 was ~9%.
From a business perspective, ICE is a fantastic and fascinating business (along with other financial exchanges and businesses that operate as two-sided marketplaces). Financial exchanges are virtual monopolies that benefit from network effects, scalability and optionality.
With ~564m shares outstanding and with a price of $98.44, the market cap is currently $55.5 billion.
A quick glance at ICE's financial on QuickFS should suffice in convincing any investor that they should aspire to own some:
At current valuations, investors aren't even paying a high price for this business:
Based on the valuation above, I would argue that Mr. Market is overly pessimistic about ICE's future and is offering the business up at an attractive valuation.
Creating a separate section to discuss ICE's capital allocation strategy:
Very few companies have such clear guidelines toward capital allocation. As a result, I trust management to adhere to the above guidelines and be intelligent about their acquisitions... which brings us to ICE's definitive agreement to acquire Black Knight (NYSE: BKI), a software and data analytics company serving the real estate and housing finance markets, for $85 / share (market value of $13.1B). Frankly, based on the financial metrics below, the acquisition makes sense and will certainly help bolster ICE's position in the data services / mortgage technology space, as well complement ICE's offerings.
The main risk here is antitrust issues and the market evidently agrees: BKI is currently trading at $65 / share (offer of $85 / share). However, I would argue that either way, investors will be rewarded for holding ICE in the long-run:
Either way, investors will be buying into a fantastic business with intelligent capital allocators.
Insiders own ~1.3% of the shares outstanding. Normally I would like to see a higher percentage, but I think the quality of the business model outweighs the low insider ownership (and 1.3% still amounts to ~$720M, which is quite a significant sum).
Insiders have also been consistent sellers of the stock. As much as I would like them to be net buyers instead of net sellers, large and successful companies often have consistent insider selling.
The best business is a royalty on the growth of others, requiring little capital itself. - Warren Buffett (1997 Email Exchange on Microsoft)
ICE is uniquely positioned to benefit from the growth in both trading volume and newly listed products on financial exchanges. In other words, the company benefits as a royalty on the growth of others (without taking on much risk) and satisfies Buffett's criteria for a "best business"; in this case, the continued growth of capital/financial markets, continual listing of new products, and increased demand for data services. In addition, in inflationary periods, ICE could also act as an inflation beneficiary.
Similar to my write-ups on high-quality companies like CRL and CBRE, ICE operates quietly in the background with little need for advertising and is integral in the financial system. These are the high-quality businesses that one should yearn to own at a fair (or ideally, cheap) price.
Based on the analysis above, I recommend a long position in ICE with a holding period of a few years (maybe even forever). I have no idea what the stock price will do in the short term, but I would look to add more if it continues to decline, as I see the company having the ability to compound for many years to come.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ICE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
