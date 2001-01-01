Big stocks, especially tech names, led the market higher in 2021. Since then, they have been leading the way down. Here are eight high-profile companies that are showing signs of a major turnaround.
Stats
|
Forward P/E
|
22.6
|
5-year EPS growth estimate
|
9.9%
|
PEG ratio
|
2.7
|
Margin of safety
|
-8%
|
Value-Quality-Growth rating
|
86
|
Analysts' consensus
|
Strong buy
|
Price target upside
|
19%
Margin of safety is the current price divided by consensus fair value.
All Value-Quality-Growth ratings are from Stock Rover. 100 is highest.
Apple is up 18.3% from its recent low and approaching its 100-day moving average.
Stats
|
Forward P/E
|
42.4
|
5-year EPS growth estimate
|
40.5%
|
PEG ratio
|
3.1
|
Margin of safety
|
26%
|
Value-Quality-Growth rating
|
74
|
Analysts' consensus
|
Strong buy
|
Price target upside
|
46%
Amazon has made three consecutive higher lows since June 16th.
It is up 21.2% from its June 14 low.
Stats
|
Forward P/E
|
45.4
|
5-year EPS growth estimate
|
42.8%
|
PEG ratio
|
2.3
|
Margin of safety
|
-20%
|
Value-Quality-Growth rating
|
81
|
Analysts' consensus
|
Buy
|
Price target upside
|
19%
Tesla has made three consecutive higher lows since May 21.
It is up 19.6% from its May bottom.
Stats
|
Forward P/E
|
16.3
|
5-year EPS growth estimate
|
14.3%
|
PEG ratio
|
1.8
|
Margin of safety
|
11%
|
Value-Quality-Growth rating
|
91
|
Analysts' consensus
|
Buy
|
Price target upside
|
67%
PayPal is up 18.7% from its recent low.
Stats
|
Forward P/E
|
21
|
5-year EPS growth estimate
|
14.6%
|
PEG ratio
|
1.7
|
Margin of safety
|
-8%
|
Value-Quality-Growth rating
|
88
|
Analysts' consensus
|
Strong buy
|
Price target upside
|
12%
UnitedHealth is up 15.5% from its recent low.
It is well above its 100-day moving average.
Stats
|
Forward P/E
|
13.3
|
5-year EPS growth estimate
|
8.5%
|
PEG ratio
|
2.1
|
Margin of safety
|
19%
|
Value-Quality-Growth rating
|
91
|
Analysts' consensus
|
Buy
|
Price target upside
|
54%
Meta is up 17.7% from its recent low.
Stats
|
Forward P/E
|
26.4
|
5-year EPS growth estimate
|
22.8%
|
PEG ratio
|
2.0
|
Margin of safety
|
-11%
|
Value-Quality-Growth rating
|
87
|
Analysts' consensus
|
Buy
|
Price target upside
|
42%
NVDA is up 23.7% from its recent low.
Stats
|
Forward P/E
|
18.4
|
5-year EPS growth estimate
|
11.7%
|
PEG ratio
|
1.6
|
Margin of safety
|
-6%
|
Value-Quality-Growth rating
|
86
|
Analysts' consensus
|
Hold
|
Price target upside
|
31%
Netflix is up 31.7% from its recent low.
Nobody knows for sure whether we have already seen the bottom of this bear market cycle. In fact, the doomsday crowd is getting larger and louder, with calls for another major leg down before it's over. I'm not in that camp. I think we might see a lower low before we put this bear behind us, but I don't think it will be much lower than the 3666 S&P 500 print we had on June 16th.
The economy is slowing, the Fed is tightening, and earnings estimates will probably take a haircut. But investors are looking past all of that, and they are counting on a mild recession if we get one.
The time for selective bargain hunting is now.
This article was written by
Trader, analyst & portfolio manager, from 1975 - 2001. Former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago. Now a private investor, founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm, and private investing coach.
It gives me great satisfaction to teach retail investors the same skills and strategies that I used with my high net worth clients as a private wealth manager. It may be a cliche, but giving something back to the community is more rewarding to me than helping very rich people get even richer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, UNH, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
