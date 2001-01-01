Signs Of A Market Bottom (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Mega-caps led the way down - especially big tech.
  • Now, they are starting to turn higher.
  • I highlight 8 stocks that appear to be making a bottom.
Big stocks, especially tech names, led the market higher in 2021. Since then, they have been leading the way down. Here are eight high-profile companies that are showing signs of a major turnaround.

Chart 1. Apple Inc. (AAPL)

AAPL chart

Stats

Forward P/E

22.6

5-year EPS growth estimate

9.9%

PEG ratio

2.7

Margin of safety

-8%

Value-Quality-Growth rating

86

Analysts' consensus

Strong buy

Price target upside

19%

Margin of safety is the current price divided by consensus fair value.

All Value-Quality-Growth ratings are from Stock Rover. 100 is highest.

Apple is up 18.3% from its recent low and approaching its 100-day moving average.

Chart 2. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

AMZN chart

Stats

Forward P/E

42.4

5-year EPS growth estimate

40.5%

PEG ratio

3.1

Margin of safety

26%

Value-Quality-Growth rating

74

Analysts' consensus

Strong buy

Price target upside

46%

Amazon has made three consecutive higher lows since June 16th.

It is up 21.2% from its June 14 low.

Chart 3. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

TSLA chart

Stats

Forward P/E

45.4

5-year EPS growth estimate

42.8%

PEG ratio

2.3

Margin of safety

-20%

Value-Quality-Growth rating

81

Analysts' consensus

Buy

Price target upside

19%

Tesla has made three consecutive higher lows since May 21.

It is up 19.6% from its May bottom.

Chart 4. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

PYPL chart

Stats

Forward P/E

16.3

5-year EPS growth estimate

14.3%

PEG ratio

1.8

Margin of safety

11%

Value-Quality-Growth rating

91

Analysts' consensus

Buy

Price target upside

67%

PayPal is up 18.7% from its recent low.

Chart 5. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

UNH chart

Stats

Forward P/E

21

5-year EPS growth estimate

14.6%

PEG ratio

1.7

Margin of safety

-8%

Value-Quality-Growth rating

88

Analysts' consensus

Strong buy

Price target upside

12%

UnitedHealth is up 15.5% from its recent low.

It is well above its 100-day moving average.

Chart 6. Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook) (META)

META chart

Stats

Forward P/E

13.3

5-year EPS growth estimate

8.5%

PEG ratio

2.1

Margin of safety

19%

Value-Quality-Growth rating

91

Analysts' consensus

Buy

Price target upside

54%

Meta is up 17.7% from its recent low.

Chart 7. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA chart

Stats

Forward P/E

26.4

5-year EPS growth estimate

22.8%

PEG ratio

2.0

Margin of safety

-11%

Value-Quality-Growth rating

87

Analysts' consensus

Buy

Price target upside

42%

NVDA is up 23.7% from its recent low.

Chart 8. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

NFLX chart

Stats

Forward P/E

18.4

5-year EPS growth estimate

11.7%

PEG ratio

1.6

Margin of safety

-6%

Value-Quality-Growth rating

86

Analysts' consensus

Hold

Price target upside

31%

Netflix is up 31.7% from its recent low.

Final thoughts

Nobody knows for sure whether we have already seen the bottom of this bear market cycle. In fact, the doomsday crowd is getting larger and louder, with calls for another major leg down before it's over. I'm not in that camp. I think we might see a lower low before we put this bear behind us, but I don't think it will be much lower than the 3666 S&P 500 print we had on June 16th.

The economy is slowing, the Fed is tightening, and earnings estimates will probably take a haircut. But investors are looking past all of that, and they are counting on a mild recession if we get one.

The time for selective bargain hunting is now.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, UNH, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1 Comment

Comments (1)

