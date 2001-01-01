metamorworks

Big stocks, especially tech names, led the market higher in 2021. Since then, they have been leading the way down. Here are eight high-profile companies that are showing signs of a major turnaround.

Chart 1. Apple Inc. (AAPL)

StockCharts.com

Stats

Forward P/E 22.6 5-year EPS growth estimate 9.9% PEG ratio 2.7 Margin of safety -8% Value-Quality-Growth rating 86 Analysts' consensus Strong buy Price target upside 19%

Margin of safety is the current price divided by consensus fair value.

All Value-Quality-Growth ratings are from Stock Rover. 100 is highest.

Apple is up 18.3% from its recent low and approaching its 100-day moving average.

Chart 2. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

StockCharts.com

Stats

Forward P/E 42.4 5-year EPS growth estimate 40.5% PEG ratio 3.1 Margin of safety 26% Value-Quality-Growth rating 74 Analysts' consensus Strong buy Price target upside 46%

Amazon has made three consecutive higher lows since June 16th.

It is up 21.2% from its June 14 low.

Chart 3. Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)

StockCharts.com

Stats

Forward P/E 45.4 5-year EPS growth estimate 42.8% PEG ratio 2.3 Margin of safety -20% Value-Quality-Growth rating 81 Analysts' consensus Buy Price target upside 19%

Tesla has made three consecutive higher lows since May 21.

It is up 19.6% from its May bottom.

Chart 4. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

StockCharts.com

Stats

Forward P/E 16.3 5-year EPS growth estimate 14.3% PEG ratio 1.8 Margin of safety 11% Value-Quality-Growth rating 91 Analysts' consensus Buy Price target upside 67%

PayPal is up 18.7% from its recent low.

Chart 5. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

StockCharts.com

Stats

Forward P/E 21 5-year EPS growth estimate 14.6% PEG ratio 1.7 Margin of safety -8% Value-Quality-Growth rating 88 Analysts' consensus Strong buy Price target upside 12%

UnitedHealth is up 15.5% from its recent low.

It is well above its 100-day moving average.

Chart 6. Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook) (META)

StockCharts.com

Stats

Forward P/E 13.3 5-year EPS growth estimate 8.5% PEG ratio 2.1 Margin of safety 19% Value-Quality-Growth rating 91 Analysts' consensus Buy Price target upside 54%

Meta is up 17.7% from its recent low.

Chart 7. NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

StockCharts.com

Stats

Forward P/E 26.4 5-year EPS growth estimate 22.8% PEG ratio 2.0 Margin of safety -11% Value-Quality-Growth rating 87 Analysts' consensus Buy Price target upside 42%

NVDA is up 23.7% from its recent low.

Chart 8. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

StockCharts.com

Stats

Forward P/E 18.4 5-year EPS growth estimate 11.7% PEG ratio 1.6 Margin of safety -6% Value-Quality-Growth rating 86 Analysts' consensus Hold Price target upside 31%

Netflix is up 31.7% from its recent low.

Final thoughts

Nobody knows for sure whether we have already seen the bottom of this bear market cycle. In fact, the doomsday crowd is getting larger and louder, with calls for another major leg down before it's over. I'm not in that camp. I think we might see a lower low before we put this bear behind us, but I don't think it will be much lower than the 3666 S&P 500 print we had on June 16th.

The economy is slowing, the Fed is tightening, and earnings estimates will probably take a haircut. But investors are looking past all of that, and they are counting on a mild recession if we get one.

The time for selective bargain hunting is now.