Declines Abound In Mortgage Data

Jul. 21, 2022 10:15 AM ETITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, EWRE, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO, LMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED, BKT, MBSD, MTGP, CMBS, JLS2 Likes
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.63K Followers

Summary

  • Although mortgage rates have stabilized a bit, they remain at some of the highest levels since 2008 and have been heading marginally higher in the past week.
  • Given the slight rise in rates, demand for mortgages continues to predict further weakness in upcoming home sales data.
  • Not only has there been a lower volume of mortgages being applied for, but the actual dollar value of those loans has also plummeted amidst higher rates.

Online mortgage application form

courtneyk

Roughly one month ago, the national average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage peaked above 6%. Since then, the rate has pulled back and stabilized around 5.75% in the past several weeks. Although mortgage rates have stabilized a bit, they remain at some of the highest levels since 2008 and have been heading marginally higher in the past week.

Bankrate.com 30-year fixed-rate mortgage national average

Bankrate.com 30-year Fixed-Rate Mortgage National Average (Author)

Given the slight rise in rates, demand for mortgages continues to predict further weakness in upcoming home sales data, as we noted in Wednesday’s Morning Lineup. The MBA’s Mortgage Purchase index released on Wednesday morning came in at a slightly lower reading than the June 3rd low for the weakest reading in the index since March and April of 2020. This week’s low is also below the range from the few years prior to the pandemic.

MBA mortgage purchase index level, seasonally adjusted

MBA Mortgage Purchase Index Level, Seasonally Adjusted (Author)

Not only has there been a lower volume of mortgages being applied for, but the actual dollar value of those loans has also plummeted amidst higher rates. As shown below, the average value of purchases reached a high of $460K back in March after a big increase in the first few months of this year. Since then, it has entirely reversed that move, with the average value of loans having fallen all the way back down to $406K. That echoes the findings in other recent housing data which has similarly shown declines in home prices.

Average value of purchase loans over the past decade, in thousands of dollars

Average Value Of Purchase Loans ('000s $) (Author)

Higher rates have had an even more significant impact on refinance activity. Following another drop this week, the MBA’s index tracking refinancings has now reached the lowest level since November 2000.

MBA mortgage refinance index level, seasonally adjusted

MBA Mortgage Refinance Index Level, Seasonally Adjusted (Author)

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.63K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.