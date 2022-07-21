Roche: Comment On The Half-Year Results

Jul. 21, 2022 11:28 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBF), RHHBY3 Likes
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.06K Followers

Summary

  • The company delivered a good performance, confirming a positive trend in the diagnostics division.
  • New CEO appointment.
  • 2022 guidance reiterated, and then we reaffirm our neutral rating.

NSW Health Pathology Randwick Lab At Forefront Of COVID-19 Testing In Australia

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images News

Over the past quarters, we have intensively covered Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF). Today, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant just released its half-year results, and most surprisingly, it announced the non-re-election of Chairman Christoph to the company's board. Looking at the press release, we note that Thomas Schinecker, current CEO of the Diagnostics division, will be appointed as the next Roche Group CEO starting from March 2023. The CEO transition does not come as a surprise, for our readers, we should emphasize that Thomas Schinecker is well admired by the investor community thanks to his dedication and results achieved during the COIVID-19 outbreaks.

As mentioned in our previous publication, we reaffirm that we are positive about Roche over the long-term horizon, but we see some difficulties in the short term. Therefore, we rated Roche with a holding rating. This was supported by a lower forecast in the Diagnostic Division and by the biosimilar competition.

Half-Year Results

Looking at the Wall Street analyst's expectation, Roche outperformed the consensus by 2% at the revenue line and by 5% at the operating profit level. Regarding the two divisions, we note the following:

  • The pharmaceutical division delivered a mixed performance. On the positive side, we should mention Ocrevus, Evrysdi and Hemlibra which respectively grew by 17%, 106% and 30%. Whereas, despite a +13% in sales, Tecentriq was one of the investor's biggest disappointments. Concerning the margin, pharma recorded an important expansion. For the first half of the year, the core operating profit margin stood at 46.2% compared to the 44.1% margin achieved in 2021. This was possible thanks to Roche's resiliency versus the biosimilar competition.

Roche HY2022 Pharmaceutical Division Sales

pharmaceutical division sales

Source: Roche Q2 Results

  • The diagnostics division reported a 0% top-line increase. This was a strong result given the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic is easing around the globe. Compared to Wall Street analysts, second quarter performance beats expectation by 7%. Looking at the specifics, rapid test sales were pretty strong, whereas PCR tests reported lower figures. Again, this is not coming as a surprise. There is uncertainty over the remaining part of the year, and of course, another outbreak will be definitely an upside for the Swiss company. Concerning the margin, the diagnostics division recorded a 26% operating profit margin in line with 2021 half-year results.

Roche Diagnostics Division Quarterly Sales Growth

diagnostics division sales

Source: Roche Q2 Results

Conclusion And Valuation

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant reiterated its guidance for 2022, confirming top-line sales from stable to low single-digit growth and earnings per share in line with turnover. Adjusting our internal model, we see a positive surprise at corporate level costs that were at CHF -210 million versus the expectation of CHF -310 million. We are forecasting a decrease in the top-line due to lower COVID-19 sales by almost CHF 2 billion and another hit from biosimilar erosion (again, we estimate another CHF 2 billion impact).

Based on a P/E, the company is still currently trading at a premium valuation compared to its peers. Given the strong track record and company's pipeline, we believe this is justified. Then, we reiterate our neutral rating with a price target of CHF 350 per share.

Roche 2022 Guidance

Roche guidance

Source: Roche Q2 Results

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
2.06K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.