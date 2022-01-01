Irina Ivanova

Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Q2 results clearly disappointed Mr. Market, with the stock down substantially in the wake of the earnings release:

Blackstone

That said, there were some positives in the report as well which indicated that BX's long-term prospects remain very positive. In this article, we will share three key positive takeaways from the Q2 report and our updated perspective on the company.

Q2 Takeaway #1: BX's Funds Outperformed

Despite many of its strategies generating negative returns in Q2, they still outperformed relative to the public indexes. For example, the S&P 500 (SPY) declined by a whopping 16.35% during Q2:

In contrast, BX's funds performed much better/not as bad. The opportunistic real estate strategy generated a -1.0% return whereas the core real estate strategy generated a 2.3% return. Corporate private equity lost 6.7%, tactical opportunities private equity declined by 2.4%, and secondaries private equity gained 5.7%. Hedge fund solutions squeaked out a 0.6% gain, while private credit lost 0.1% and liquid credit fell by 5.5%. As a result, even if you only invested in BX's worst strategy during Q2, you still would have handily outperformed the S&P 500.

Q2 Takeaway #2: Macro Factors Driving That Outperformance

BX's world-leading scale and lengthy track record give it numerous competitive advantages - such as superior deal flow and a deep well of economic data - that enable it to generate outperformance in its funds. However, it is also benefiting from two big macroeconomic factors:

Strong inflation Resilient economic growth

BX's COO just did an interview with CNBC this morning in which he discussed both of these macro trends. He emphasized that the economy is more resilient than most believe and that inflation will prove to be more sticky than most believe as well, stating:

I think you got to be mindful that this environment stays with us. I think markets would like to see this all go away quickly but, again, both the economic growth and the inflation have a fair amount of momentum

What this means for BX is that it will likely continue to see very strong fund inflows and should also be able to continue to generate outperformance in its funds. Given that BX invests heavily in real assets like real estate and takes on significant amounts of leverage in many cases to juice the returns on its investments, inflation is a very positive trend. This is because real assets tend to appreciate during inflationary periods as replacement cost increases. Meanwhile, inflation means that dollars are worth less, so paying down debt becomes much easier to do. Furthermore, BX typically fixes the interest rate on the debt it takes out and can easily refinance to a lower interest rate whenever it is advantageous to do so.

Meanwhile, resilient economic growth also bodes very well, obviously, because BX's investments are pretty much entirely leveraged to economic growth. The main bear thesis for BX is that we will enter a fierce and/or prolonged recession which will cause the value of BX's investments to decline and potentially even put a major damper on fund raising efforts. However, as long as the economy continues to grow - even if at a slow pace - BX's businesses should generate outperformance.

Q2 Takeaway #3: Remarkable Fund Inflows

Thanks to the combination of its relatively resilient fund performance and continued at least somewhat favorable macro backdrop, BX was able to continue its robust fundraising momentum in Q2. Total fund inflows of $88.3 billion during Q2 more than offset valuation declines as assets under management increased by $25.3 billion during the quarter to a stunning $940.8 billion at the end of Q2, while fee-earning assets under management totaled $683.8 billion, up from $677.9 billion as of the end of Q1.

Not only was it encouraging to see total assets under management increase during an increasingly risk-off environment, but the $88.3 billion number was the second highest quarterly inflow in the company's 36-year history and represented a massive 77% acceleration from Q1 fund inflows.

This left BX with an impressive $170 billion in dry powder to deploy in an environment where opportunities increasingly abound. As a result, BX is exceptionally well-positioned to not only thrive in the current environment, but also respond very opportunistically to any future economic calamity.

Investor Takeaway

BX likely initially pulled back sharply on two main developments: a 3.8% sequential cut in its quarterly dividend and news that its funds generated net overall losses during Q2.

However, the "cut" in its dividend was not really a cut in the traditional sense as the company simply adopts a policy of paying out 85% of distributable earnings each quarter and the $1.27 dividend was still up massively year-over-year from last year's $0.70 dividend. On top of that, as we discussed in the article, the declines in the funds were actually more of a positive than a negative when compared to the declines experienced in the public markets. Last, but not least, between the relatively favorable economic environment that BX sees persisting for the foreseeable future, the massive fundraising haul that the company achieved during Q2, and its enormous dry powder reserve, things continue to look promising for BX's long-term outlook.

We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, but continue to wait for a pullback into the low $80s before buying as we currently see better value elsewhere in the alternative asset space.