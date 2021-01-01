Buying bonds in the aggregate now can be a smart idea. Inflation may remain high for quite some time but it appears to be peaking. Leading economic indicators in July will support a 75 BP rate hike from the Fed and the bond market will look ahead to a softening economy, which will, in turn, support higher bond prices.
Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. Thus, rising rates place downward pressure on bond prices. The longer the duration, the greater the sensitivity, which means that long-term bonds will generally fall further in price than short-term bonds when rates are rising.
As a general rule, a 1% change in interest rates will cause a bond's price to change about 1% in the opposite direction. For example, a bond ETF with an average duration of 20 is expected to fall in price by about 20% for every 1% increase in interest rates.
If bond prices move in the opposite direction as interest rates, why would an investor buy bonds now? Isn't that "fighting the Fed?" Investors thinking this way need to remember that economists look backward, and capital markets look forward. Thus, for a contrarian investor, it's tactically a smart move to start buying bonds before the end of a tightening cycle.
Put simply, interest rates don't have to fall before bond prices go up. This same idea is applied when contrarian investors buy stocks as the Fed officially calls a recession. By the time the Fed figures out it's a recession, it's getting closer to the end of that cycle, thereby a good time to buy stocks.
The June 2022 CPI reading was extremely high at 9.1%, but this reflects June's inflation numbers. The July reading will show that gas is falling, supply bottlenecks are loosening, and the housing market is slowing.
These numbers will justify the Fed staying on the 75 BP rate hike as previously forecast, not 100 BP, as many investors began to expect after the June CPI reading.
I think Keynes' "beauty contest" observation is a smart way for investors to view capital markets. He suggested that investors are wise not to predict a winner based upon the face they think is the prettiest one, but rather the face that they believe the judges will believe is the prettiest.
The point here is to invest based upon what you think will happen, not what you believe should happen.
The bond market, or the investor herd, makes its moves based upon what it expects the Fed to do in the coming months. Thus, the judge is the Fed. And since the Fed is generally dovish, and economic indicators are pointing toward a slowing economy, they won't raise rates as aggressively as many armchair observers believe is prudent. Smaller rate increases could follow later this year.
As Mark Twain famously said, "History does not repeat itself but it does rhyme." Following this wisdom, don't try to find a period in history that's an exact parallel to today's economic environment because there isn't one. Instead, it's wise to look for a rhyme, and that rhyme says that bond price movement will be positive, and quite possibly above-average, in 2023.
To find the rhyme, I'll reference a report showing historical returns on stocks, bonds, and bills, as well as inflation and other data, from 1928 through 2021.
Here are my key findings about bond market history:
Key takeaway: Since 1928, bond prices have risen 100% of the time after a period of two consecutive years of negative returns. Both Treasury bonds and the aggregate bond index were negative in 2021. Even if there is a positive turn in the second half of 2022, this calendar year will remain negative, setting up a potentially historic jump in 2023.
As of this writing, the early movers (myself included) are beginning to stick out their necks, so to speak, and pick up shares of bond ETFs. For evidence, look no further than the 1.54% gain for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) over the past month. That's a big move for a bond fund.
For further evidence, consider the price movement of what is arguably the most interest rate-sensitive bond fund on the market, the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon Bond ETF (ZROZ), which is up 4.33% over the past month.
Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction of interest rates. But price moves occur according to the expectations of bond investors in the aggregate. Therefore, we don't need to wait for falling rates to see higher bond prices. Going forward, bonds will rise on more news of a slowing economy and an increased risk of recession.
As a tactical asset allocator, I like to dollar-cost average into assets (stocks, bonds, commodities) that can outperform in the coming phase of the cycle. Since the coming phase is a slowing economy, bonds appear to have the best risk/reward balance over the next 6 to 18 months. Thus, a slow but steady shift toward bonds can be a good idea now.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZROZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
