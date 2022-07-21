S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call July 21, 2022 1:00 PM ET

Mark Kochvar

Thanks very much, and good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for participating in today's conference call. Before beginning the presentation, I want to take time to refer you to our statement about forward-looking statements and risk factors, which is on the screen in front of you. This statement provides the cautionary language required by the Securities and Exchange Commission for forward-looking that may be included in this presentation. A copy of the second quarter 2022 earnings release can be obtained by clicking on the press release link on your screen or by visiting our Investor Relations Web site at www.stbancorp.com. We will be reviewing an earnings supplement slide deck as part of the presentation. You can obtain a copy of those slides on our Web site under Events and Presentations second quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call, click on the second quarter 2022 Earnings Supplement link.

With me today are Chris McComish, S&T's CEO; and Dave Antolik, S&T's President.

I'd now like to turn the program over to Chris. Chris?

Chris McComish

Mark, thank you, and good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to our second quarter call. Really appreciate you being with us and look forward to your questions afterwards. I'm starting on Page 3. And before we get into the numbers, I do want to take just a moment of personal privilege as I've essentially been here for one year with the company,while our company at the same time is celebrating 120 -- our 120 year anniversary. It’s obviously been a year of significant change, both internally and externally. And before that, I need to recognize our employees. Through pandemics and hybrid work, inflation challenges and a new CEO, they stayed and committed to our customers. This is evidenced by yet another form of external recognition. Following on the heels of our J.D. Power award for retail customer experience that we received in April, we announced this week a best in-state bank for the state of Pennsylvania Award from Ford. We certainly don't take this type of recognition lightly as it's a clear proof point around the customer trust that's embedded in this company from our customers -- both our customers as well as the markets we serve. And for me, it's the best reflection of the talent level of our team and it's the position you want to be in as a banker during more uncertain economic times.

As you may recall from our previous discussions, my primary focus has been to strengthen our foundation built on S&T's distinctive customer trust and improve the core of the organization, including safety and soundness, while positioning our company for further growth and impact in the marketplace. I've been clear throughout that our financial performance and results will be driven through a focus on building and enhancing employee engagement and the engagement and commitment of our teams to deliver for customers, and that will rise and fall on the effectiveness and the work we are doing as leaders. We've made a conscious effort here at S&T over the past 12 months to create a blend of new talent into the organization as well as providing promotional and expanded leadership opportunities for talented leaders already here at S&T. It's actually reflected of the three -- by the three of us on this call, between Dave and Mark, we've got more than 60 years of S&T experience and me being here new for a year. But taking that combination of outside industry expertise with deep S&T knowledge and knowledge of the markets that we serve and how we win and who we are as a company is creating a great recipe for success as we move forward today.

It's also reflected in some of the new roles that we have in the company, including both of our heads of Commercial and Consumer Banking, our Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, our Head of -- our Chief Human Resources Officer as well as the top two individuals, both running our credit risk management organization and our risk management organizations. This blend of talented individuals committed to S&T and the customers we serve, really, I can't be more excited about the future and the team that we've built as well as the progress we're seeing to date. In that light, here's a couple of highlights from the quarter's results, $29 million of net income, meaningful year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases in PPNR, driven through significant margin expansion. Additionally, we’ve seen further declines in our NPA levels and improvement in credit quality with NPAs down 35% linked quarter. This has been a significant priority for our company and will continue to be so.

We also saw solid consumer loan growth in the quarter, I'm particularly pleased by this. I talked about this last quarter, but this is the result of a strategic focus of our organization to deepen customer relationships. These are customers that have meaningful relationships with us and these lending opportunities represent expansion of those relationships. As we move forward, our foundation buildings remains the focus, enhancing capabilities to deliver for customers, with an eye towards safety and soundness, all underpinned and led by a great team. As I said in the beginning, I'm honored to be here and I'm excited about who we are, our team and our ability to deliver. I look forward to your questions. And again, I'll turn it over to Dave and Mark for more details.

Dave Antolik

Great. Well, thank you, Chris, and thanks to all on the line for your interest in our progress. Slide 4 provides an overview of quarterly balance sheet changes. The reduction in cash was in part the result of an increase in loans of $107 million when you exclude PPP. As Chris mentioned, this is primarily driven by consumer loan balance growth. This activity was a result of newly originated production in our mortgage division, along a combination of increased utilization and newly originated debt consolidation activity in our home equity book. This is all focused on helping our customers manage their payment obligations in a rising rate environment. In our commercial book, we saw C&I balances increase by $20 million as our customers continue to actively manage cash and focus on rebuilding inventory levels as supply chain issues stabilize. For the quarter, C&I utilization rates increased by approximately 2% to 43%. As a reference point, utilization peaked at about 45% in the months leading up to the pandemic. In our CRE book, we continue to see reductions. We saw a reduction to the tune of $65 million during the quarter as projects continue to be sold and refinanced into the permanent market.

Looking forward, loan pipeline activity has shifted with mortgage and consumer pipelines down from the end of Q1 and commercial and business banking pipelines up compared to Q1. In total, we would anticipate Q3 loan activity to produce results similar to what we saw in Q2. Our production deposits of $348 million was the primary driver of our cash reduction. It's important to note that the majority of this change was focused in approximately highly -- 30 highly interest rate sensitive depositors and our strategy to reduce deposit concentrations and manage deposit costs. Also factoring into this change were the sunsetting of a deposit offering that was tied to the Fed funds rate and the result of our strategy of referring customers into wealth products as a means of providing better yields, particularly to our municipal and corporate customers and building wealth balances and fee income. We're very pleased with the health of our deposit franchise. And this is best reflected in our noninterest bearing demand and savings balances, which in total, experienced a modest increase this quarter. Other balance sheet items worth noting are $41 million increase in securities and a $30 million reduction in PPP balances, signaling that we are nearing the end of that very successful program here at S&T.

Turning to Page 5, you will see that our asset quality statistics continue to improve highlighted by a significant reduction in our NPAs by nearly $21 million or 35% in the quarter. Included in these results is the complete resolution of one C&I credit that had taken nearly two years to complete. Further highlighting our progress is the year-over-year reduction in NPAs of $75 million or nearly 66%. Net charge offs for the quarter totaled $3 million or 17 basis points for the quarter. Moving forward, we remain focused on monitoring customer liquidity, customer margins, collateral values and the impact that this might have on customer cash flow. I'll now turn it over to Mark to provide more detail on the reserve for the quarter and additional comments on our performance.

Mark Kochvar

Great. Thanks, Dave. The ACL decreased overall in the second quarter by 4 basis points to 1.39%. The C&I resolution mentioned by Dave resulted in a charge off in the second quarter that we had a specific reserve for at the end of Q1. This resulted in a decline in the ACL, which was partially offset by a modest increase in the qualitative part of our ACL. Our outlook has become more cautious given broader economic concerns related to higher rates and the potential for a recession. Net interest income increased by $7.5 million or 11% compared to the first quarter. Ex PPP, the increase was $8.2 million or 12.6%. PPP continues to wind down for us with just $11.7 million outstanding and only about $300,000 of fees remaining at the end of the second. The net interest margin rate is up 40 basis points, 42 ex PPP as loan yields improved by 34 basis points.

The asset mix improved with lower cash and the cost of interest bearing deposits was flat compared to the first quarter. In mid June, we made our first adjustment to core money market rates and introduce short term specials as part of our core deposit retention strategies. We've experienced only modest pressure to make exceptions, which we evaluate individually based on customer relationships. Our loan portfolio is over 50% tied to short-term rates and beyond the impact of our floors. So going forward, every 25 basis point increase translates into approximately $9 million of annual additional interest income. Our net income and net interest margin outlook for the next few quarters remains positive given expectations for additional short term rate increases.

Noninterest income decreased by $2.6 million in the second quarter compared to the first. The largest item is the decline in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan, which relates to stock market performance. This was a negative $1.4 million in the second quarter compared to a negative $0.4 million in the first quarter, resulting in a $1 million quarter-over-quarter unfavorable variance. This also shows up as a reduction in salaries and benefits. So it's P&L neutral. Mortgage banking decreased by $0.5 million compared to the first quarter as we directed the majority of our production to the portfolio. Total mortgage production was actually higher in the second quarter by almost 25%. While management fees were essentially flat despite the drag of the lower stock market as activity continues to be very good as we engage with our customers. We expect the mortgage and wealth fee income numbers to be under some pressure for the remainder of the year, resulting in a lower quarterly fee outlook of $14 million to $15 million.

Expenses were up by $1 million compared to the first quarter. Salary and benefits increased primarily due to higher incentives related to our improved performance and also elevated medical costs. Improved revenue drove the efficiency ratio lower by 200 basis points and resulted in positive operating leverage. Our quarterly expense expectations remain in the $49 million to $50 million range. We have strong capital levels and are well positioned for growth. We executed just over $4 million in buybacks during the quarter and we'll continue to look for opportunities depending on economic conditions, our financial performance and the price of our stock. We have approximately $33.3 million of repurchase capacity remaining in our buyback authorization. Thanks very much. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator to provide instructions for asking questions.

Daniel Tamayo

Maybe we -- if I got the fee income and expense guidance there at the end, did you give expectations for NII or the margin?

Mark Kochvar

Mark Kochvar

Daniel Tamayo

Daniel Tamayo

Mark Kochvar

Mark Kochvar

Daniel Tamayo

Daniel Tamayo

Chris McComish

This is Chris. I'll just add, we're spending a lot of time talking about the health of that deposit franchise and the importance of it, not just from the financial results but what it says about the relationship with customers. And that's where the loyalty comes and that's where our work is. So to see things like external recognition around that feels pretty good right now in the environment that we're in and we'll continue to maintain that focus on the deposit franchise. The move that we made relative to that product, Mark talked about that was tied to more market rates, that was a proactive decision that we made towards the end of last year, recognizing that there are alternatives for our customers that we can help them with. Dave mentioned being able to move some things off balance sheet for customers and then being able to then help control the margin a little bit better by unlinking that product to the treasury market. So there's some strategic decisions that we've made, as well as just being -- understanding the importance of paying attention to the deposit franchise that's reflected in our customer relationships.

Daniel Tamayo

Daniel Tamayo

Mark Kochvar

Mark Kochvar

Daniel Tamayo

Daniel Tamayo

Mark Kochvar

Mark Kochvar

Daniel Tamayo

Daniel Tamayo

Mark Kochvar

Mark Kochvar

Michael Perito

Mike I wanted to start on the credit side. Obviously, just looking at the nonperformers over the last six quarters, tremendous improvement. Just as we look at the [Technical Difficulty]…

Dave Antolik

Dave Antolik

In the consumer book, we know there are pressures from a credit perspective on folks in terms of their -- again, their obligations and their ability to make payments of working a lot on helping our customers with managing that process. So there is a fair amount of uncertainty from a macro environment. But we do know that with the Fed -- each Fed increase comes additional credit pressure and cash flow pressure on many of our customers. So far we haven’t seen it manifest itself in additional deterioration on an ad hoc basis, a lot of this is just anecdotal in conversations with commrecial clients and customers and folks in the branch world. But we know that there will be pressure as we move forward and I think that’s reflected in the qualitative analysis.

Chris McComish

Chris McComish

Michael Perito

Michael Perito

Mark Kochvar

Mark Kochvar

Chris McComish

Chris McComish

Russell Gunther

Russell Gunther

Chris McComish

Chris McComish

We're going to be bringing in some additional capabilities from a treasury management and payments capability. We're going to build some things over time. But asset growth in the commercial space will continue to be important for us, and it is how we can be distinctive in the marketplace, both from a name recognition standpoint as well as a reputation. Foundationally, our deposit book is very much rooted in our consumer business. And those consumers who are giving us the results from J.D. Power and Forbes and all of that tells me that we've got a story to tell. Dave and I were talking earlier today. Dave made the statement to be but we got to be more bold and we've got to take the opportunity to promote who we are as an organization. Still capabilities to build. We've got functional capabilities from a digital banking standpoint that we'll continue to enhance and grow over time. But foundationally, a year later, we've got a team here that I'm really excited about. Now we're going to turn our attention and to focus on some of those foundational opportunities.

Russell Gunther

Russell Gunther

Chris McComish

Chris McComish

Russell Gunther

Russell Gunther

Mark Kochvar

Mark Kochvar

Dave Antolik

Dave Antolik

[Operator Instructions] Next question is coming from Samuel Varga from Stephens Inc.

Samuel Varga

Samuel Varga

Mark Kochvar

Mark Kochvar

Samuel Varga

Samuel Varga

Mark Kochvar

Mark Kochvar

Samuel Varga

Samuel Varga

Mark Kochvar

Mark Kochvar

Samuel Varga

Samuel Varga

Mark Kochvar

Mark Kochvar

Samuel Varga

Samuel Varga

Mark Kochvar

Mark Kochvar

Chris McComish

Chris McComish

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This does conclude today's conference.