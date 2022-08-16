Huge Yield Showdown

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Marketplace

Summary

  • 8 Winners, 3 Losers.
  • You could get double-digit yields at a bargain, or you could overpay for them.
  • Going for a record speed in covering this many different shares.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The REIT Forum. Learn More »

Sailfish rodeo

The sailfish can reach 68 miles per hour and looks like a swordfish with a Mohawk. They love high dividend yields and big discounts to book value. That last part probably wasn't true, but who can tell?

Luis Beristain/iStock via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy's weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

We're running through these picks faster than a sailfish chasing a squid. Not familiar with the sailfish? Search it later. No time to explain.

My first batch of picks is the preferred shares from New Residential (NRZ). I'm picking all 4 of them. They each trade well inside our strong buy range. Here are the stats:

Investment metrics for NRZ preferred shares

The REIT Forum

Discounts to our target values are pretty similar, suggesting the market is at least getting a good grasp on relative values. While the relative values look reasonable, the floating yields on price are exceptional. The first 3 would each be slightly over 10%. The final one is over 11%. That's massive. You've gotta wait until the floating rate kicks in, but so be it. The stripped yields are nothing to sneeze at and the shares have a substantial discount to face value. That's too many words already, get onto the next share!

Now we're moving to the preferred shares from MFA Financial (MFA). Both are great deals, but I'm giving MFA-C (MFA.PC) the edge over MFA-B (MFA.PB) due to the combination of a future floating rate and the massive discount to call value:

Investment metrics for MFA Preferred Shares

The REIT Forum

With shares of MFA-C at only $18.50, the investor is locking in a huge yield. It's nearly 8.9% today and if short-term rates remain at the current level (not even the level markets are forecasting a few years out), it would push that yield to over 11%. That's a big yield. Think MFA is going out of business? The financial crisis during the pandemic was dramatically worse and MFA still has a good ratio of common equity to preferred equity.

Next pick!

Ready Capital (RC) climbs into the ring! Shares offer a big dividend yield at 12.8% and trade at a 10% discount to book value using our estimate for book value as of last Friday:

Investment metrics for Ready Capital

The REIT Forum

Ready Capital is a bit of an unusual mortgage REIT. Their assets are far more diversified. That could be good or bad, but I appreciate that the substantial majority of their leverage is non-recourse.

Slide showing leverage for Ready Capital

Ready Capital

That's nice when the REIT owns assets that are not agency MBS.

That's enough bullish picks. Time for bearish ratings. These are positions we couldn't "nope" much harder if we tried.

I'm not into Orchid Island Capital (ORC). Q1 2022 was awful. Q2 2022 was awful. Book value got slapped hard.

Investment metrics for Orchid Island Capital Stock

The REIT Forum

Sure, we're using our estimates for book value. Maybe you think we're wrong. Best of luck on that theory. ORC already reported Q2 2022 book value at $2.87. That's based on management's estimate. So you're welcome to disagree, it just won't mean much.

We're going bearish on Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) also. It's like New Residential (NRZ) without the great track record, the platform for origination, or even the discount to book. Basically, it's just a worse version for a higher price.

Key investment metrics for Cherry Hill Mortgage

The REIT Forum

CHMI's earnings have regularly disappointed over the last few years, so the right time to be bearish on CHMI has been almost any time the sun is up. Or down. It doesn't really matter. Basically always.

Remember, book value is the key to generating long-term performance. Let's review CHMI's book value history:

Book value history for CHMI

TIKR.com

Clear enough?

We're also getting a bit bearish on Annaly Capital Management (NLY) again. It has been back and forth a bit, but the valuation swung to "too expensive" once again.

Investment metrics for Annaly Capital Management Stock

The REIT Forum

By our estimate, NLY is trading about 7% over book value. Once they report earnings, the first thing on their mind should be pumping out new shares. It would be silly not to do it if the premium is around 7%. Even after underwriting discounts the offering could be accretive. Do I want to pay 7% over book value for NLY? No.

Other Things I Want To Say

Ya know what has a lower price-to-book ratio? Dynex Capital (DX). That's a better choice than NLY. If investors want to play with the agency mREITs, DX is trading slightly below the average price-to-book ratio despite being the best. Don't think they are the best? Review Q1 2022 and get back to me. Not enough? Go review the 2 years before that as well.

Want to hear something else crazy? Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) trades at about an 8% premium to book. Their preferred shares trade between 11% and 20% discounts to call value. 3 of those shares eventually have floating rates and the other has an 8% fixed rate dividend. Due to the discounted share price, the stripped yield there is 9.13%.

It's not the only case of that happening. NLY-I (NLY.PI) trades at $22.35. If shares were floating today the stripped yield would be 8.76%. You can say "investors are scared because the recession is super scary" if you want. Just remember NLY has a material premium to projected book value. So it's not like investors are scared to grab the common shares which don't have seniority.

A rating for that also? Sure. Bullish on NLY-I. Those shares should trade much closer to $25.00.

That's enough for this piece. Want to read more? I wrote a huge piece on EQIX which got about 16 page views. It has pictures also, but no sailfish. That was probably what doomed it, but that's evidence that the sailfish don't go to articles with lower dividend yields.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you'd like to know more about them, you're encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We're including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC

Residential Agency

Residential Hybrid

Residential Originator and Servicer

Commercial

BDC

AGNC

CIM

PMT

BXMT

MAIN

NLY

EFC

NRZ

GPMT

TSLX

DX

NYMT

WMC

NEWT

ORC

MFA

RC

ARCC

ARR

MITT

GAIN

CHMI

GBDC

TWO

SLRC

IVR

ORCC

AAIC

TCPC

EARN

PFLT

OCSL

AINV

FSK

PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.

Residential mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Residential mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial mortgage REIT price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
Commercial mortgage REIT earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

BDC Charts

BDC price to book ratio chart

The REIT Forum
BDC dividend yield chart

The REIT Forum
BDC earnings yield chart

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred share price comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share stripped yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
Preferred share floating yield comparison chart

The REIT Forum
preferred share price comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share stripped yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum
preferred share floating yield comparison for higher risk shares

The REIT Forum

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we're also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don't have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We've included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

  • Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts
  • BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)
  • S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts
  • Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon
  • FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts
  • NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)
  • Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.
  • WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)
  • QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

AGNCM

$20.99

FTF

8.23%

6.88%

8.49%

4/15/2024

$7.02

AGNCM

Prospectus

AGNCN

$23.55

FTF

7.46%

7.00%

8.39%

10/15/2022

$1.89

AGNCN

Prospectus

AGNCO

$21.54

FTF

7.58%

6.50%

9.04%

10/15/2024

$7.12

AGNCO

Prospectus

AGNCP

$20.75

FTF

7.41%

6.13%

9.02%

4/15/2025

$8.47

AGNCP

Prospectus

NLY-F

$23.53

FTF

7.46%

6.95%

8.32%

9/30/2022

$1.91

NLY-F

Prospectus

NLY-G

$20.94

FTF

7.85%

6.50%

8.37%

3/31/2023

$5.28

NLY-G

Prospectus

NLY-I

$22.35

FTF

7.63%

6.75%

8.76%

6/30/2024

$6.03

NLY-I

Prospectus

ARR-C

$21.57

8.13%

7.00%

8.13%

1/28/2025

$7.81

ARR-C

Prospectus

DX-C

$22.42

FTF

7.73%

6.90%

9.21%

4/15/2025

$7.32

DX-C

Prospectus

FBRT-E

$20.22

9.33%

7.50%

9.33%

8/16/2022

$4.94

FBRT-E

Prospectus

EFC-A

$21.67

FTF

7.82%

6.75%

9.22%

10/30/2024

$7.21

EFC-A

Prospectus

NRZ-A

$21.35

FTF

8.80%

7.50%

10.04%

8/15/2024

$7.41

NRZ-A

Prospectus

NRZ-B

$21.00

FTF

8.50%

7.13%

10.02%

8/15/2024

$7.58

NRZ-B

Prospectus

NRZ-C

$19.21

FTF

8.31%

6.38%

10.07%

2/15/2025

$9.79

NRZ-C

Prospectus

NRZ-D

$20.91

FTF

8.38%

7.00%

11.06%

11/15/2026

$11.54

NRZ-D

Prospectus

PMT-A

$23.23

FTF

8.85%

8.13%

9.36%

3/15/2024

$5.33

PMT-A

Prospectus

PMT-B

$24.23

FTF

8.35%

8.00%

9.13%

6/15/2024

$4.78

PMT-B

Prospectus

PMT-C

$19.99

8.54%

6.75%

8.54%

8/24/2026

$12.09

PMT-C

Prospectus

AIC

$24.66

Bond

6.91%

6.75%

6.91%

8/16/2022

$0.63

AIC

Prospectus

AAIN

$23.59

Bond

6.37%

6.00%

6.37%

8/1/2023

$2.90

AAIN

Prospectus

CIM-A

$22.19

9.13%

8.00%

9.13%

8/16/2022

$3.15

CIM-A

Prospectus

CIM-B

$21.29

FTF

9.52%

8.00%

10.17%

3/30/2024

$7.29

CIM-B

Prospectus

CIM-C

$20.25

FTF

9.70%

7.75%

9.39%

9/30/2025

$11.14

CIM-C

Prospectus

CIM-D

$20.70

FTF

9.79%

8.00%

9.96%

03/30/2024

$7.88

CIM-D

Prospectus

Second Batch:

Ticker

Price

BoF

S-Yield

Coupon

FYoP

NCD

WCC

QO Link

P-Link

TWO-A

$22.56

FTF

9.03%

8.13%

9.35%

04/27/2027

$12.09

TWO-A

Prospectus

TWO-B

$21.85

FTF

8.75%

7.63%

9.30%

07/27/2027

$12.68

TWO-B

Prospectus

TWO-C

$20.64

FTF

8.80%

7.25%

9.43%

1/27/2025

$8.90

TWO-C

Prospectus

MFA-B

$20.23

9.39%

7.50%

9.39%

8/16/2022

$5.02

MFA-B

Prospectus

MFA-C

$18.50

FTF

8.89%

6.50%

11.09%

3/31/2025

$10.98

MFA-C

Prospectus

GPMT-A

$20.23

FTF

8.69%

7.00%

10.67%

11/30/2026

$12.42

GPMT-A

Prospectus

CHMI-A

$22.60

9.12%

8.20%

9.12%

8/17/2022

$2.50

CHMI-A

Prospectus

CHMI-B

$21.88

FTF

9.48%

8.25%

9.64%

4/15/2024

$6.66

CHMI-B

Prospectus

IVR-B

$20.98

FTF

9.35%

7.75%

9.58%

12/27/2024

$8.89

IVR-B

Prospectus

IVR-C

$21.65

FTF

8.76%

7.50%

9.40%

9/27/2027

$13.22

IVR-C

Prospectus

NYMTM

$20.82

FTF

9.51%

7.88%

11.09%

1/15/2025

$9.10

NYMTM

Prospectus

NYMTN

$20.08

FTF

10.02%

8.00%

10.59%

10/15/2027

$15.42

NYMTN

Prospectus

NYMTL

$19.89

FTF

8.68%

6.88%

11.23%

10/15/2026

$12.41

NYMTL

Prospectus

NYMTZ

$18.90

9.31%

7.00%

9.31%

1/15/2027

$13.98

NYMTZ

Prospectus

AAIC-B

$21.82

8.09%

7.00%

8.09%

8/16/2022

$3.34

AAIC-B

Prospectus

AAIC-C

$20.30

FTF

10.27%

8.25%

10.48%

3/30/2024

$8.23

AAIC-C

Prospectus

MITT-A

$19.43

10.79%

8.25%

10.79%

8/16/2022

$5.89

MITT-A

Prospectus

MITT-B

$19.13

10.62%

8.00%

10.62%

8/16/2022

$6.18

MITT-B

Prospectus

MITT-C

$19.03

FTF

10.68%

8.00%

12.33%

9/17/2024

$10.46

MITT-C

Prospectus

ACR-C

$19.94

FTF

10.88%

8.63%

10.96%

7/30/2024

$9.38

ACR-C

Prospectus

ACR-D

$18.48

10.72%

7.88%

10.72%

5/21/2026

$14.02

ACR-D

Prospectus

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including "trading" strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

  1. Prices are inefficient.
  2. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value.
  3. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially.
  4. Book value isn't the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Chart showing the performance of the best service on Seeking Alpha compared to four ETFs for dividend investors

THE REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker

Exposure

MORT

One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs

PFF

One of the largest preferred share ETFs

VNQ

Largest equity REIT ETF

KBWY

The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn't possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can't simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

  • Ratings for Preferred Shares: Bullish on NRZ-A, NRZ-B, NRZ-C, NRZ-D, MFA-B, MFA-C, NLY-I
  • Ratings for Common Shares: Bullish on RC. Bearish on ORC, CHMI, and NLY.

We've got my favorite sale going on new memberships.

Buy one annual membership at our annual price and you can use a second account to buy another annual membership at the same price!

Look, we're not the low-cost leader. Do you really think the cheapest research you can buy is the best? I will offer a free trial though. Sample the research to decide.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
54.06K Followers
Author of The REIT Forum
The #1 REIT Service For Those Targeting Strong Total Returns
You want to be on The REIT Forum because it is the #1 REIT research service on Seeking Alpha measured by returns. Period. See our Tipranks page. How did we get there? We did a better job of managing risk and discovering opportunities. We didn’t jump into trashy high-yield equity REITs with the rest of the crowd. We cover securities for trading and securities for the buy-and-hold investor. We are clear about the difference and that enabled us to perform better since inception and better in 2020.


Securities for the buy-and-hold investor generally carry much lower risk. If we enter a high-risk position, we plan to capitalize on a change in the valuation. We monitor those positions very carefully, rather than hoping everything turns out well over the next several years. That’s why we have so few losses in our investing.


We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy.


You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.


Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNCO, CIM-A, ARR-C, DX-C, NRZ-D, AGNCP, MFA-C, NYMTZ, NYMTL, MFA-B, AGNCM, PMT-C, NRZ, SLRC, AAIC, PMT, MFA, GPMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap.
Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.
I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks.

3 Comments

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.