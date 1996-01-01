surasak petchang

The Chart of the Day belongs to the healthcare biotech company Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 7/5, the stock gained 11.06%.

FENC vs. Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

104.90+ Weighted Alpha

100.88% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

16 new highs and up 22.29% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.25%

Technical support level at 6.66

Recently traded at $6.83 with 50-day moving average of $5.86

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $175 million

Revenue expected to grow 928.70% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 31.30% this year and an additional 37.00% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy and 1 hold opinions on the stock

Analysts give an average price target at 10.67 with some analysts predicting as high as 14.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have not found this one yet

1,460 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

1344 out of 4630

Ranked in Sector

232 out of 1157

Ranked in Industry

116 out of 557

Quant ratings beat the market »