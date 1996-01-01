Fennec Pharmaceuticals - Biopharma

Summary

  • 100% technical buy signals.
  • 16 new highs and up 22.29% in the last month.
  • 100.88% gain in the last year.
  • Price targets as high as $14.00.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the healthcare biotech company Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 7/5, the stock gained 11.06%.

FENC Fennec Pharmaceuticals

FENC vs. Daily Moving Averages (Barchart)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 100% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 104.90+ Weighted Alpha
  • 100.88% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 16 new highs and up 22.29% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 72.25%
  • Technical support level at 6.66
  • Recently traded at $6.83 with 50-day moving average of $5.86

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $175 million
  • Revenue expected to grow 928.70% next year
  • Earnings estimated to increase 31.30% this year and an additional 37.00% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock, it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy and 1 hold opinions on the stock
  • Analysts give an average price target at 10.67 with some analysts predicting as high as 14.00
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have not found this one yet
  • 1,460 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Not Covered -
Wall Street Buy 4.33
Quant Hold 3.32

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D D- C-
Growth A+ A D-
Profitability D- D D
Momentum A A- C
Revisions A C+ D+

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

1344 out of 4630

Ranked in Sector

232 out of 1157

Ranked in Industry

116 out of 557

Quant ratings beat the market »

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FENC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

