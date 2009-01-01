Third-Longest Streak Of Negative Bull-Bear Spread On Record

Summary

  • As the S&P 500 has made a considerable move to the upside, bulls have continued to come back this week, rising to 29.6%.
  • Albeit improved, bearish sentiment remains well above the historical average, and the double-digit two-week decline is actually the seventh of the year.
  • The bull-bear spread has risen to -12.6, the highest reading since the first week of June and the 16th consecutive week with bears outnumbering bulls.

Bull Bear Chiseled Figures

allanswart

Last week, over a quarter of respondents to the AAII sentiment survey reported bullish sentiment for the first time in over a month. As the S&P 500 has made a considerable move to the upside, bulls have continued to come back this week, rising to 29.6%. The percentage of respondents reporting as optimistic has now come back within one standard deviation of its historical average and is at the highest level since the first week of June.

AAII bullish sentiment 2009 to 2022

AAII Bullish Sentiment: 2009-2022 (Author)

Bearish sentiment has fallen in lockstep with the increase in bullish sentiment. After coming in at over 50% two weeks ago, the reading has shed 10.6 percentage points. Albeit improved, bearish sentiment remains well above the historical average, and the double-digit two-week decline is actually the seventh of the year. In other words, the sharp drop in bearish sentiment is not exactly unusual compared to other moves this year, as it still has further to go until it reaches a more “normal” level.

AAII bearish sentiment 2009 to 2022

AAII Bearish Sentiment: 2009-2022 (Author)

Regardless, with inverse moves in bulls and bears, the bull-bear spread has risen to -12.6. That is the highest reading since the first week of June and, as shown in the second chart below, the 16th consecutive week with bears outnumbering bulls. Clearing two other streaks from the early 2000s, that is now the third-longest streak on record behind the 22- and 34-week long streaks ending in December 1990 and October 2020, respectively.

AAII bull bear spread 2009 to 2022

AAII Bull-Bear Spread: 2009-2022 (Author)

Consecutive weeks with a negative bull bear spread

Consecutive Weeks With A Negative Bull-Bear Spread (Author)

Not all of the losses to bears went to bulls. Neutral sentiment also rose this week, rising to 28.2% from 26.6% last week. That is the highest level in three weeks, as neutral sentiment has generally been less volatile than bulls and bears recently.

AAII neutral sentiment 2009 to 2022

AAII Neutral Sentiment: 2009-2022 (Author)

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.64K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)
