Dollar Strength A Contributing Factor In Oil Price Pullback

Jul. 22, 2022 8:30 AM ETDBE, RJN, JJE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OLEM, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, USDU, UUP, UDN2 Likes
Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes profile picture
Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes
3.52K Followers

Summary

  • With dollar indexes reaching 20-year highs, the strength of the dollar adds important context to the recent weakness in oil prices.
  • The ten-year inverse correlation between oil and the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index (BBDXY) is -0.19.
  • Apart from dollar strength, significant selling and profit-taking by traders, recession concerns, and false starts around easing lockdowns in China have also pressured oil since early June.

Oil Prices Moving Down

sefa ozel

Much has been written about the strong dollar, which has been bolstered by rising interest rates and a flight to safety amid recession concerns and weakness in Europe. A strong dollar has far-reaching implications for earnings, trade, and commodities priced in dollars, including oil.

Typically, dollar strength or weakness takes a backseat to other fundamental factors driving oil prices. After all, oil is much more volatile than the dollar. Aside from currency movements, oil prices are impacted by supply-demand fundamentals, geopolitical news, paper trading, and other headlines that can have a bigger impact on the day-to-day change in oil prices. However, with dollar indexes reaching 20-year highs, the strength of the dollar adds important context to the recent weakness in oil prices. Recall, a stronger dollar puts downward pressure on oil prices, while a weaker dollar is supportive of oil prices. The ten-year inverse correlation between oil and the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index (BBDXY) is -0.19.

The chart below shows West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices and BBDXY since oil’s relative high at $122 per barrel on June 8. The two lines are practically mirror images of each other, though it bears highlighting that oil prices have fallen 16.0% and the dollar index has gained 4.0% over the period shown in the chart. Dollar strength has clearly not been the only factor weighing on oil prices since early June - significant selling and profit-taking by traders, recession concerns, and false starts around easing lockdowns in China have also pressured oil. That said, the strong dollar has played a contributing role in oil’s pullback.

Dollar strength adds to recent weakness in oil prices

Dollar Strength Adds To Recent Weakness In Oil Prices

Disclosure: © Alerian 2022. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior consent of Alerian. It is provided as general information only and should not be taken as investment advice. Employees of Alerian are prohibited from owning individual MLPs. For more information on Alerian and to see our full disclaimer, visit Disclaimers | Alerian.

Original Post

This article was written by

Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes profile picture
Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes
3.52K Followers
Alerian is now VettaFi! VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.