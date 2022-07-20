If we look at a technical chart of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) (Electrical Equipment & Parts Outfit), we can see that shares have been making lower lows for the best part of 12 months now. Although share-price action has been very encouraging over the past week, (which looks to be leading to a crossover of the deeply oversold MACD indicator), investors must remember that the down-cycle trend-line depicted below needs to be taken out to the upside for EnerSys to return to bull market mode. The bullish divergence in the RSI momentum indicator is prompting that shares should at least test that upper resistance trendline in this present upmove.
Shares at present are battling to remain above their 10-week moving average, so it will be interesting to see if the stock´s momentum can continue over the next couple of weeks.
Management strongly believes that shares of EnerSys offer strong value at present levels. Close to $170 million of stock was bought back over the past four quarters, with almost $42 million being bought back in the most recent fourth quarter alone. Buybacks have continued in the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and there is plenty of scope for strong buybacks to continue given the approved $170+ million which will most likely be remaining at the end of Q1 this year.
Obviously, the stock's valuation as well as the huge surge in demand across all of the company's segments remain strong calling cards in EnerSys. It was encouraging to see Energy Systems growth in Q4 (18%) actually outpacing this segment´s overall growth rate in fiscal 2022 (11%). Although this segment reported a drop in adjusted operating margin for the fiscal year, margins are improving sequentially as pricing initiatives on the back end are beginning to correlate with the significant inflation we have seen on the front end in recent times. Motive Power, on the contrary, did not have an adverse trend on the margin side in fiscal 2022 due to a favorable mix and sustained pricing actions. In the Specialty segment, EnerSys' TPPL technology is expected to continue to gain traction in the transportation space with defense and aerospace also not to be dismissed.
Shares of EnerSys trade with a book multiple of 1.74 and a sales multiple of 0.71. The company's 5-year averages for these multiples are 2.35 & 1.10, respectively. Suffice it to say, EnerSys' valuation as well as the quality of the company´s backlog should shield the stock from meaningful declines if indeed a global recession is around the corner.
Nevertheless, here are some areas which the market will be zoning in on in the upcoming Q1 2023 earnings report (expected August 10) and beyond.
Off a starting base of almost $144 million in net profit in fiscal 2022, EnerSys' operating cash flow actually came in at -$65.6 million over the past four quarters. Now, this trend has been par for the course across a range of industries of late due to supply chain headwinds as companies build up their working capital on their balance sheets. For EnerSys, this means having sufficient cash ($400 million at the end of Q4-2022) in case of further supply shocks but more importantly sufficient amounts of inventory (Lithium cells, etc.) to keep customers serviced ($715 million). Accounts receivables rose by just over $129 million in fiscal 2022 to now come in at $779.2 million.
Now, when a company is not generating cash but yet wants to keep cash and inventory levels particularly elevated, then those resources have to come from somewhere. Long-term debt increased by $274 million in fiscal 2022, and although a significant percentage of this cash went towards share buybacks, debt is presently being used to keep working capital elevated.
Given EnerSys' gross margins only come in around the 22% mark, it needs to be able to turn over its capital quickly in order for the market to take the stock´s ultra-low valuation any way seriously. Although elevated amounts of working capital can turn out to be a major benefit in recessionary periods, the market wants to see sustained earnings growth in order to price shares higher. Although the first quarter of fiscal 2023 is expected to report a small bottom-line loss, Q2's earnings are expected to grow by over 20% compared to the same period of 12 months prior. The market will want to see similar trends in Q3 and beyond to ensure capital investment can meet guidance for this fiscal year.
Therefore, to sum up, unfortunately, the market remains uninterested in EnerSys' record backlog and very strong demand across all three of its segments at present. Nevertheless, interest should come when we break through the downcycle trendline which should coincide with some sound quarterly earnings beats in fiscal 2023. We look forward to continued coverage.
----------------------
Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. We relentlessly look for opportunity where our aim is to put the odds in our favor in a significant way. We use options to gain leverage when applicable and we usually only enter long positions when the respective stock is trading very close to long-term (Multi-year) support. Our mission is to constantly put ourselves in positions where we have limited downside yet significant upside potential. By doing the above enough times successfully, your portfolio can only but compound its gains fast.
-----------------------
This article was written by
https://individualtrader.net
My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible
https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments