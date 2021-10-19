BRP: Strong Player In The Powersports Industry, Valued Attractively

Jul. 22, 2022 4:54 PM ETBRP Inc. (DOO:CA), DOOO
Kempano Investor profile picture
Kempano Investor
220 Followers

Summary

  • BRP, also known as Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., is a Canadian company that produces bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and personal watercraft.
  • The valuation of BRP is low compared to the market and a comparable company.
  • Factors potentially pressing its valuation are the supply chain disruption, leading to pressed revenue growth.
  • While these issues are expected to press growth for the current year, BRP has been dealing seemingly well with it, increasing market share.
  • Furthermore, the core strengths of the business such as its strong and expanding leadership, strong community-building skills, and strong brands make it a strong player in the powersports industry.

Man having fun speeding with a snowmobile through the powder snow at sunset

Onfokus

Investment Thesis

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) has a low valuation. Despite industry troubles related to supply chain disruptions, they are increasing market share due to effective management and a diversified portfolio of strong brands. Furthermore, core strengths of the business such as its strong and expanding leadership, community-building skills, and leading brands make it a strong player in the powersports industry. As a result, this stock is a buy for me.

Introducing BRP

BRP, also known as Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., is a Canadian company that produces bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and personal watercraft. It was established in 2003 after Bombardier Inc.'s Recreational Products Division was split off and sold to a group of investors. The Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Can-Am ATVs and motorbikes, Sea-Doo personal watercraft, and Rotax engines are among the items made by BRP.

Industry Outlook

As the snowmobile is a matured market, I don't expect the growth rate to be very high. I expect that most of the growth will be created by trends such as consumer preference for using electric snowmobiles as a sustainable and effective travel option, as well as their capacity to extend the driving range. The worldwide snowmobile market, which was valued at $1.58 billion in 2020, is predicted to grow to $2.12 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030, according to a report by Allied Market Research. I'd expect that for motorbikes and personal watercraft the growth rates to be roughly similar.

Supply Chain Disruptions, but Good Management

Growth rates (Year-over-year):

Index

2019

2020

2021

Last 4 Quarters

Revenue

15%

-1%

28%

17%

Gross Profit

16%

1%

44%

14%

Net Income

63%

-2%

118%

-19%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Margins (% of revenue):

Index

2019

2020

2021

Last 4 Quarters

Gross Profit

24%

24%

27%

26%

Selling, General & Admin

10%

9%

8%

8%

Research & Development

3%

4%

3%

4%

Net Income

6%

6%

10%

8%

Free Cash Flow Margin

3%

11%

0%

-8%

Source: Seeking Alpha

BRP has had great revenue growth. Even in its last 4 quarters, it achieved a double-digit revenue growth rate, despite supply chain disruptions making things difficult in the latest quarter. In the latest earnings call, the CEO stated that BRP outperformed the sector in North America in the latest quarter, where Powersports retail sales were down 9% while the sector as a whole was down 20%. This is an indication of BRP handling the supply chain disruption relatively well.

The disruption already also slowed down the revenue of fiscal year 2021. The management stated in the annual report that they handled it well by:

the advantage of our modular design approach and diversified product portfolio to leverage common components across our different product lines based on seasonality. This strategy allowed us to optimize production output as well as maximize shipments and retail.

This is evidenced by the outpacing of its industry, as stated earlier.

All through the quarter, management anticipates operating in a choppy supply chain environment. Two things to bear in mind: firstly, they have to cope with limited component supply and greater transportation and material prices. Second, the demand in the supply chain is increasing as a result of the situation in Asia. They anticipate that this pressure will last the entire year.

Strong Brands and Leadership Expansion

According to the latest annual report, the company expanded its strong leadership position in the snowmobile and personal watercraft industries. Furthermore, they gained roughly three percentage points of market share in retail over FY21 and about 10 percentage points over the previous six years. In their respective industries, Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, and Can-Am 3WV finished their seasons in the first place. These numbers indicate the strength of its brands and competitive position.

Leadership expansion numbers

Leadership expansion numbers (Latest annual report)

Unique Ways to Attract New Customers

I noticed that BRP is quite successful in attracting new customers with its seemingly strong community-building skills and brand. An example is its Facebook community "Women of On-Road", which according to the Facebook page, was created:

by women for women, designed to overcome the barriers that prevent women from experiencing the power of riding through inclusivity and education

The community's membership climbed by 70% to 11,800 in the latest years, and the campaign received over 20 prizes from across the world, including those for "Demonstrated Growth" (ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards) and "Engaged Community" (US Effie Awards), according to its Analyst and Investor Day 2022 presentation.

The effectiveness of such initiatives is evidenced by the significant growth of its 3WV (three-wheel vehicle) business growth:

3VW growth numbers

3VW growth numbers (Analyst and Investor Day 2022 presentation)

Valuation and Other Metrics

I computed several valuation and performance statistics of BRP and Polaris (PII). Polaris is another company engaged in the powersports industry:

Index

PS Ratio

PE Ratio

Gross Margin

Price to Gross Profit

3Y Sales Growth

BRP

0.9

11.44

26%

3.46

14%

Polaris

0.82

16.27

22%

3.73

9%

Source: Seeking Alpha

The PE ratio of BRP is relatively low both compared to the comparable company as well as the overall S&P 500 (whose median is roughly 15). Its 3-year sales growth is relatively high as well. While the company already has a very high market share in its industries, combined with the fact these industries are matured, I don't believe that the company will sustain its high sales growth for the longer term though. Nevertheless, I still expect a robust sales and earnings growth of 3 to 8 percent in the medium to long term.

Final Take

The valuation of BRP is low compared to the market and a comparable company. Factors potentially pressing its valuation are the supply chain disruption, leading to pressed revenue growth. While these issues are expected to press growth for the current year, BRP has been dealing seemingly well with it, even increasing market share significantly. Furthermore, core strengths of the business such as its strong and expanding leadership, community-building skills, and leading brands make it a strong player in the powersports industry. For these reasons, I set the recommendation for BRP to buy.

This article was written by

Kempano Investor profile picture
Kempano Investor
220 Followers
I believe that the goal of investment analysis is to basically assess the risk/return ratio and conclude whether an investment is under, over, or correctly valued. I do this by first categorizing the specific investment (value/growth/other), following by an extensive analysis that would fit that category. Such an extensive analysis would consist of as many as possible relevant qualitative and quantitative aspects that might impact the return and or risk of a specific investment. I especially like writing about undercovered high-growth tech stocks. It fascinates me to unravel the mystery and potential of such a stock. However, I also enjoy switching it up, learning as much as possible about all types of investments, types of risks, types of returns for all types of investors. The markets have too many interesting investment opportunities, that it would be a waste to just focus on a small part of it.  My goal is to fairly, extensively, and accurately analyze investments and present them to my reader in such a way as well.
Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.