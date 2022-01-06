The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream. Looking back at my June totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is moving at a nice clip. Now that half of 2022 is in the books, my annual dividend income picture is looking a lot clearer. With that being said, let's take a look back at my June 2022 dividend income.
Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $1,989.76. That extra boost in June came from a special dividend paid out to shareholders of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB).
|Date
|Symbol
|Description
|Amount
|06/01/2022
|AFL
|AFLAC INC
|$155.54
|06/01/2022
|GWW
|W.W. GRAINGER INC
|$24.19
|06/06/2022
|SO
|SOUTHERN CO
|$116.26
|06/07/2022
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|$88.22
|06/08/2022
|AMGN
|AMGEN INC.
|$3.94
|06/08/2022
|ADM
|ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND
|$74.66
|06/09/2022
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP
|$10.33
|06/10/2022
|PFE
|PFIZER INC
|$24.66
|06/10/2022
|YUM
|YUM! BRANDS INC
|$33.81
|06/10/2022
|EMR
|EMERSON ELECTRIC CO
|$42.98
|06/13/2022
|MMM
|3M CO
|$39.13
|06/13/2022
|LYB
|LYONDELLBASELL
|$64.66
|06/13/2022
|LYB
|LYONDELLBASELL
|$282.57
|06/15/2022
|DOV
|DOVER CORP
|$23.11
|06/15/2022
|ED
|CONSOLIDATED EDISON
|$66.08
|06/16/2022
|UL
|UNILEVER PLC
|$9.18
|06/21/2022
|MCD
|MCDONALD'S CORP
|$46.09
|06/21/2022
|VFC
|V.F. CORP
|$28.21
|06/21/2022
|KTB
|KONTOOR BRANDS INC
|$3.68
|06/24/2022
|KHC
|KRAFT HEINZ CO
|$79.95
|06/24/2022
|BP
|BP PLC
|$563.36
|06/29/2022
|GILD
|GILEAD SCIENCES INC
|$50.24
|06/29/2022
|TROW
|T. ROWE PRICE GROUP
|$6.06
|06/30/2022
|TT
|TRANE TECHNOLOGIES
|$59.63
|06/30/2022
|ALLE
|ALLEGION PUBLIC LTD F
|$11.48
|06/30/2022
|BDX
|BECTON, DICKINSON & CO
|$20.08
|06/30/2022
|PEP
|PEPSICO INC
|$40.57
|06/30/2022
|AVGO
|BROADCOM INC
|$21.09
|Total:
|$1,989.76
Dividends don't lie. It's real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. I'm excited to see what the second half of 2022 will bring. All I know for certain is that the market will definitely be higher, lower or flat come New Year's Eve! In other words, I'll continue with my monthly buys and slowly build up my passive income stream share by individual share and let the "experts" worry about what might happen.
Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your June dividend income? Please let me know below.
Disclosure: Long all above
