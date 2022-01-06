Dividend Income Update June 2022

Summary

  • The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated.
  • Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $1,989.76. That extra boost in June came from a special dividend paid out to shareholders of LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
  • Dividends don’t lie. It’s real cash being returned to investors.

Hands holding up columns of bar graph

We Are

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever-growing passive income stream. Looking back at my June totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is moving at a nice clip. Now that half of 2022 is in the books, my annual dividend income picture is looking a lot clearer. With that being said, let's take a look back at my June 2022 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $1,989.76. That extra boost in June came from a special dividend paid out to shareholders of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB).

Date Symbol Description Amount
06/01/2022 AFL AFLAC INC $155.54
06/01/2022 GWW W.W. GRAINGER INC $24.19
06/06/2022 SO SOUTHERN CO $116.26
06/07/2022 JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON $88.22
06/08/2022 AMGN AMGEN INC. $3.94
06/08/2022 ADM ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND $74.66
06/09/2022 MSFT MICROSOFT CORP $10.33
06/10/2022 PFE PFIZER INC $24.66
06/10/2022 YUM YUM! BRANDS INC $33.81
06/10/2022 EMR EMERSON ELECTRIC CO $42.98
06/13/2022 MMM 3M CO $39.13
06/13/2022 LYB LYONDELLBASELL $64.66
06/13/2022 LYB LYONDELLBASELL $282.57
06/15/2022 DOV DOVER CORP $23.11
06/15/2022 ED CONSOLIDATED EDISON $66.08
06/16/2022 UL UNILEVER PLC $9.18
06/21/2022 MCD MCDONALD'S CORP $46.09
06/21/2022 VFC V.F. CORP $28.21
06/21/2022 KTB KONTOOR BRANDS INC $3.68
06/24/2022 KHC KRAFT HEINZ CO $79.95
06/24/2022 BP BP PLC $563.36
06/29/2022 GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC $50.24
06/29/2022 TROW T. ROWE PRICE GROUP $6.06
06/30/2022 TT TRANE TECHNOLOGIES $59.63
06/30/2022 ALLE ALLEGION PUBLIC LTD F $11.48
06/30/2022 BDX BECTON, DICKINSON & CO $20.08
06/30/2022 PEP PEPSICO INC $40.57
06/30/2022 AVGO BROADCOM INC $21.09
Total: $1,989.76

Dividends don't lie. It's real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. I'm excited to see what the second half of 2022 will bring. All I know for certain is that the market will definitely be higher, lower or flat come New Year's Eve! In other words, I'll continue with my monthly buys and slowly build up my passive income stream share by individual share and let the "experts" worry about what might happen.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your June dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

This article was written by

2 Comments

