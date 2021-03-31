Yatra Online: Solid Travel Agency Stock

Summary

  • 88% technical buy signals.
  • 10 new highs and up 22.64% in the last month.
  • Price targets as high as 4.03.

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Online Indian Travel Agency Yatra Online (YTRA) Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/27 the stock gained 37.71%.

YTRA Yatra Online

YTRA vs Daily Moving Averages ( )

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its Website, yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. As of March 31, 2021, it served approximately 11.7 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

  • 88% technical buy signals but increasing
  • 42.26+ Weighted Alpha
  • 26.41% gain in the last year
  • Trend Spotter buy signal
  • Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
  • 10 new highs and up 22.64% in the last month
  • Relative Strength Index 72.38%
  • Technical support level at 2.39
  • Recently traded at 2.46 with 50 day moving average of 1.49

Fundamental factors:

  • Market Cap $144 million
  • Revenue expected to grow 197.00% this year and another 34.30% next year
  • Earnings estimated increase 475.00% this year and an additional 46.70% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

  • Wall Street analysts have 2 strong buy and 2 buy opinions on the stock
  • Analysts give an average price targets at 4.03
  • The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool have not found this one yet - They are not big on following foreign companies
  • 1,920 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

SA Authors Strong Buy 5.00
Wall Street Buy 4.00
Quant Hold 3.15

Factor Grades

Now 3M ago 6M ago
Valuation D- D C
Growth D C+ C
Profitability D- F D-
Momentum A+ B- B
Revisions C- C+ D

Quant Ranking

Sector

Consumer Discretionary

Industry

Hotels, Resorts and Cruise Lines

Ranked Overall

1832 out of 4637

Ranked in Sector

196 out of 531

Ranked in Industry

16 out of 31

Quant ratings beat the market »

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in YTRA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.

Comments

