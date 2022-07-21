Claims Rise With Single State Surges

Jul. 23, 2022 12:25 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.65K Followers

Summary

  • Jobless claims have undergone further deterioration in the latest week’s data as the seasonally adjusted number topped 250K for the first time since November.
  • While last week’s reading went unrevised, this week’s reading rose 7K to 251K which is 85K above the early April low.
  • On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, claims were also higher rising 7.9K to 249K.

Jobless claims text on white paper from a notepad on a wooden background.

Andrei Askirka

Originally posted on July 21, 2022

Jobless claims have undergone further deterioration in the latest week’s data as the seasonally adjusted number topped 250K for the first time since November, and it has now been over four months since the cycle low.

As we discussed in a B.I.G. Tips report earlier, that streak without a new low in claims is not particularly long from a historical standpoint, but it is notable when taking into account past increases in claims prior to recessions. While last week’s reading went unrevised, this week’s reading rose 7K to 251K which is 85K above the early April low.

Initial jobless claims

Initial jobless claims (Author)

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, claims were also higher rising 7.9K to 249K. As we have frequently noted, while adjusting for seasonality claims have reversed trend and have been moving higher during a time of year when they typically rise.

Historically, last week would have marked the high, although, that has not always been the case. For example, in 2010 and 2011, and potentially again this year, the seasonal high came during the current week of the year instead.

In other words, the continued move higher in claims this week on a non-seasonally adjusted basis is somewhat unusual but not without precedent. While that increase could be on account of residual seasonality, it is hard to parse if it is also potentially on account of the material worsening in claims.

Initial jobless claims/NSA jobless claims

Initial jobless claims/NSA jobless claims (Author)

Delayed an additional week to the initial claims number, seasonally adjusted continuing claims jumped 51K this week. While that is not exactly a massive jump, bringing claims only to the highest level since April, the week-over-week increase was the largest uptick since late November.

Continuing jobless claims

Continuing jobless claims (Author)

Below we provide a state-level breakdown of the initial and continuing claims numbers (both non-seasonally adjusted). While there are likely some seasonal factors playing into week-to-week movements, this week there were two unusual moves weighing on the national number.

Whereas the net national move in claims was an increase of 7.8K, Massachusetts saw a move nearly double the size of that national change. That state’s initial claims went from under 9K all the way up to 23K; the ninth largest weekly increase on record going back to 1986.

While less remarkable of a move but also ranking in the top decile of all periods, South Carolina also saw a peculiar increase with claims more than doubling.

While these readings could very well be genuine, we would caution that given their outlier nature, a revision down the road is possible, and that would make this week’s release look somewhat better after revisions than it does today.

That being said, revisions likely would not be enough to alter the overall national trend in recent months.

Weekly jobless claims

Weekly jobless claims (Author)

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
44.65K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)
Follow

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.