ayo888/iStock via Getty Images

In this issue of Refinitiv Lipper’s U.S. Mutual Funds & Exchange-Traded Products Snapshot, we feature a summary of total net assets (TNA), estimated net flows, new fund creations, and fund liquidations for conventional funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Q2 2022.

We compare the changes to those of prior quarters and highlight the largest individual gainers and losers of both groups. The Snapshot provides readers a powerful, easy-to-use guide and quick reference tool to help them discern fund trends during the quarter.