The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of America Corporation
|
(BAC)
|
9/1
|
9/30
|
0.21
|
0.22
|
4.76%
|
2.63%
|
9
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
9/14
|
10/10
|
0.43
|
0.44
|
2.33%
|
2.69%
|
31
|
Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.
|
8/31
|
9/15
|
0.14
|
0.15
|
7.14%
|
2.37%
|
31
|
Computer Services, Inc.
|
8/31
|
9/26
|
0.27
|
0.29
|
7.41%
|
3.05%
|
51
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
8/12
|
8/31
|
0.13
|
0.14
|
7.69%
|
1.19%
|
9
|
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|
(GS)
|
8/31
|
9/29
|
2
|
2.5
|
25.00%
|
3.09%
|
12
|
Healthcare Services Group, Inc.
|
(HCSG)
|
8/18
|
9/23
|
0.2125
|
0.21375
|
0.59%
|
6.14%
|
20
|
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
7/29
|
8/15
|
0.1
|
0.12
|
20.00%
|
2.45%
|
9
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
7/21
|
7/29
|
0.0454
|
0.0456
|
0.44%
|
2.25%
|
8
|
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LSBK)
|
8/1
|
8/19
|
0.16
|
0.18
|
12.50%
|
5.14%
|
6
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
8/5
|
8/26
|
0.25
|
0.3
|
20.00%
|
0.80%
|
18
|
Mercantile Bank Corporation
|
(MBWM)
|
9/1
|
9/14
|
0.31
|
0.32
|
3.23%
|
3.81%
|
11
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
8/3
|
8/12
|
0.7325
|
0.7625
|
4.10%
|
3.95%
|
9
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
8/9
|
9/10
|
0.59
|
0.62
|
5.08%
|
1.94%
|
51
|
Regions Financial Corporation
|
(RF)
|
9/1
|
10/3
|
0.17
|
0.2
|
17.65%
|
3.87%
|
10
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
8/1
|
8/12
|
0.31
|
0.32
|
3.23%
|
2.77%
|
35
|
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
|
(SWK)
|
9/2
|
9/20
|
0.79
|
0.8
|
1.27%
|
2.77%
|
55
Decreases:
None
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jul 25 (Ex-Div 7/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AptarGroup, Inc.
|
(ATR)
|
8/17
|
0.38
|
103.6
|
1.47%
|
28
|
The Clorox Company
|
(CLX)
|
8/12
|
1.18
|
147.85
|
3.19%
|
45
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
8/24
|
0.31
|
48.46
|
2.56%
|
23
Tuesday Jul 26 (Ex-Div 7/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First Republic Bank
|
(FRC)
|
8/11
|
0.27
|
158.66
|
0.68%
|
11
|
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
|
(MMC)
|
8/15
|
0.59
|
156.84
|
1.50%
|
13
Wednesday Jul 27 (Ex-Div 7/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
8/12
|
0.234
|
76.23
|
3.68%
|
10
|
A. O. Smith Corporation
|
(AOS)
|
8/15
|
0.28
|
59
|
1.90%
|
28
|
Costco Wholesale Corporation
|
(COST)
|
8/12
|
0.9
|
529.72
|
0.68%
|
19
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
8/12
|
0.475
|
25.57
|
7.43%
|
25
|
Alliant Energy Corporation
|
(LNT)
|
8/15
|
0.4275
|
57.43
|
2.98%
|
19
|
Morgan Stanley
|
(MS)
|
8/15
|
0.775
|
82.43
|
3.76%
|
9
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
8/19
|
0.235
|
28.44
|
3.31%
|
11
|
National Retail Properties, Inc.
|
(NNN)
|
8/15
|
0.55
|
45.98
|
4.78%
|
33
|
Northwest Natural Holding Company
|
(NWN)
|
8/15
|
0.4825
|
52.2
|
3.70%
|
66
|
Pfizer Inc.
|
(PFE)
|
9/6
|
0.4
|
51.23
|
3.12%
|
12
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
8/15
|
0.3108
|
48.34
|
7.72%
|
11
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
8/15
|
0.121667
|
31.23
|
4.68%
|
12
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
8/4
|
0.35
|
25.65
|
5.46%
|
10
|
Unum Group
|
(UNM)
|
8/19
|
0.33
|
32.07
|
4.12%
|
14
Thursday Jul 28 (Ex-Div 7/29)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The AES Corporation
|
(AES)
|
8/15
|
0.158
|
19.73
|
3.20%
|
11
|
Ally Financial Inc.
|
(ALLY)
|
8/15
|
0.3
|
33.48
|
3.58%
|
7
|
Aon plc
|
(AON)
|
8/12
|
0.56
|
279.49
|
0.80%
|
11
|
Ames National Corporation
|
(ATLO)
|
8/15
|
0.27
|
22.24
|
4.86%
|
12
|
Sierra Bancorp
|
(BSRR)
|
8/15
|
0.23
|
21.83
|
4.21%
|
10
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
8/15
|
0.38
|
198.71
|
0.76%
|
22
|
Donegal Group Inc. A
|
(DGICA)
|
8/15
|
0.165
|
16.06
|
4.11%
|
20
|
Donegal Group Inc. B
|
(DGICB)
|
8/15
|
0.1475
|
16.32
|
3.62%
|
20
|
East West Bancorp, Inc.
|
(EWBC)
|
8/15
|
0.4
|
69.85
|
2.29%
|
5
|
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
|
(HFBL)
|
8/15
|
0.12
|
19.6
|
2.45%
|
9
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
8/10
|
0.59
|
300.34
|
0.79%
|
15
|
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
|
(KMI)
|
8/15
|
0.2775
|
17.65
|
6.29%
|
5
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
8/15
|
0.2475
|
71.35
|
4.16%
|
29
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
8/8
|
0.19
|
26.11
|
2.91%
|
7
|
Oak Valley Bancorp
|
(OVLY)
|
8/12
|
0.15
|
18.05
|
1.66%
|
9
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation
|
(PNW)
|
9/1
|
0.85
|
70.24
|
4.84%
|
10
|
Sensient Technologies Corporation
|
(SXT)
|
9/1
|
0.41
|
84.01
|
1.95%
|
16
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
8/16
|
1.15
|
163.9
|
2.81%
|
18
|
Value Line, Inc.
|
(VALU)
|
8/11
|
0.25
|
74.52
|
1.34%
|
8
Friday Jul 29 (Ex-Div 8/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of Montreal
|
(BMO)
|
8/26
|
1.39 CAD
|
97.02
|
4.41%
|
7
|
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LSBK)
|
8/19
|
0.18
|
14
|
5.14%
|
6
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
8/15
|
0.215
|
42.39
|
6.09%
|
12
|
1st Source Corporation
|
(SRCE)
|
8/12
|
0.32
|
46.18
|
2.77%
|
35
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
8/12
|
0.57
|
74.19
|
3.07%
|
35
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
|
(A)
|
7/27
|
0.21
|
0.7%
|
ABM Industries Incorporated
|
(ABM)
|
8/1
|
0.195
|
1.8%
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
8/1
|
0.18
|
0.6%
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
7/27
|
0.22
|
2.2%
|
Bank of South Carolina Corporation
|
(BKSC)
|
7/29
|
0.17
|
4.0%
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
|
(BMY)
|
8/1
|
0.54
|
3.0%
|
The Bank of Nova Scotia
|
(BNS)
|
7/27
|
1.03 CAD
|
5.5%
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
7/29
|
0.225
|
1.9%
|
First Busey Corporation
|
(BUSE)
|
7/29
|
0.23
|
3.8%
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
7/29
|
0.4
|
3.6%
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
7/29
|
0.6
|
2.9%
|
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|
(CM)
|
7/28
|
0.83
|
6.8%
|
Comcast Corporation
|
(CMCSA)
|
7/27
|
0.27
|
2.5%
|
Cisco Systems, Inc.
|
(CSCO)
|
7/27
|
0.38
|
3.4%
|
Dillard's, Inc.
|
(DDS)
|
8/1
|
0.2
|
0.4%
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
7/29
|
0.25
|
0.4%
|
Amdocs Limited
|
(DOX)
|
7/29
|
0.395
|
1.8%
|
The Ensign Group, Inc.
|
(ENSG)
|
7/29
|
0.055
|
0.3%
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
7/29
|
0.75
|
3.0%
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
7/28
|
0.19
|
1.2%
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
7/29
|
0.075
|
6.2%
|
Globe Life Inc.
|
(GL)
|
8/1
|
0.2075
|
0.8%
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
7/29
|
0.02458
|
2.1%
|
Humana Inc.
|
(HUM)
|
7/29
|
0.7875
|
0.6%
|
IDEX Corporation
|
(IEX)
|
7/29
|
0.6
|
1.2%
|
Ingredion Incorporated
|
(INGR)
|
7/26
|
0.65
|
3.0%
|
Investar Holding Corporation
|
(ISTR)
|
7/29
|
0.09
|
1.6%
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
7/28
|
0.3
|
1.8%
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
7/29
|
0.415
|
1.1%
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
7/29
|
0.0456
|
2.2%
|
Lincoln National Corporation
|
(LNC)
|
8/1
|
0.45
|
3.6%
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
7/29
|
0.455
|
2.3%
|
Morningstar, Inc.
|
(MORN)
|
7/29
|
0.36
|
0.6%
|
NetApp, Inc.
|
(NTAP)
|
7/27
|
0.5
|
2.9%
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
8/1
|
0.28
|
4.5%
|
OGE Energy Corp.
|
(OGE)
|
7/29
|
0.41
|
4.3%
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
7/26
|
0.32
|
1.7%
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
8/1
|
0.195
|
4.0%
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
7/29
|
0.4
|
1.9%
|
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
|
(SSD)
|
7/28
|
0.26
|
1.0%
|
Stryker Corporation
|
(SYK)
|
7/29
|
0.695
|
1.4%
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
7/29
|
0.23
|
3.9%
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
8/1
|
0.38
|
3.3%
|
Universal Corporation
|
(UVV)
|
8/1
|
0.79
|
5.7%
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
8/1
|
0.64
|
5.8%
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
7/29
|
0.78
|
1.7%
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
7/29
|
2.2
|
3.5%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SWK, PFE, O, KMI, BMY, CSCO, CMCSA, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
