Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bank of America Corporation (BAC) 9/1 9/30 0.21 0.22 4.76% 2.63% 9 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 9/14 10/10 0.43 0.44 2.33% 2.69% 31 Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCQX:CPKF) 8/31 9/15 0.14 0.15 7.14% 2.37% 31 Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX:CSVI) 8/31 9/26 0.27 0.29 7.41% 3.05% 51 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 8/12 8/31 0.13 0.14 7.69% 1.19% 9 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) 8/31 9/29 2 2.5 25.00% 3.09% 12 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 8/18 9/23 0.2125 0.21375 0.59% 6.14% 20 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 7/29 8/15 0.1 0.12 20.00% 2.45% 9 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7/21 7/29 0.0454 0.0456 0.44% 2.25% 8 Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) 8/1 8/19 0.16 0.18 12.50% 5.14% 6 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 8/5 8/26 0.25 0.3 20.00% 0.80% 18 Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 9/1 9/14 0.31 0.32 3.23% 3.81% 11 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) 8/3 8/12 0.7325 0.7625 4.10% 3.95% 9 PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 8/9 9/10 0.59 0.62 5.08% 1.94% 51 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 9/1 10/3 0.17 0.2 17.65% 3.87% 10 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 8/1 8/12 0.31 0.32 3.23% 2.77% 35 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 9/2 9/20 0.79 0.8 1.27% 2.77% 55

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jul 25 (Ex-Div 7/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) 8/17 0.38 103.6 1.47% 28 The Clorox Company (CLX) 8/12 1.18 147.85 3.19% 45 Fastenal Company (FAST) 8/24 0.31 48.46 2.56% 23

Tuesday Jul 26 (Ex-Div 7/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First Republic Bank (FRC) 8/11 0.27 158.66 0.68% 11 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) 8/15 0.59 156.84 1.50% 13

Wednesday Jul 27 (Ex-Div 7/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 8/12 0.234 76.23 3.68% 10 A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) 8/15 0.28 59 1.90% 28 Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) 8/12 0.9 529.72 0.68% 19 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 8/12 0.475 25.57 7.43% 25 Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) 8/15 0.4275 57.43 2.98% 19 Morgan Stanley (MS) 8/15 0.775 82.43 3.76% 9 NiSource Inc. (NI) 8/19 0.235 28.44 3.31% 11 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) 8/15 0.55 45.98 4.78% 33 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) 8/15 0.4825 52.2 3.70% 66 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 9/6 0.4 51.23 3.12% 12 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 8/15 0.3108 48.34 7.72% 11 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 8/15 0.121667 31.23 4.68% 12 Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) 8/4 0.35 25.65 5.46% 10 Unum Group (UNM) 8/19 0.33 32.07 4.12% 14

Thursday Jul 28 (Ex-Div 7/29)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The AES Corporation (AES) 8/15 0.158 19.73 3.20% 11 Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) 8/15 0.3 33.48 3.58% 7 Aon plc (AON) 8/12 0.56 279.49 0.80% 11 Ames National Corporation (ATLO) 8/15 0.27 22.24 4.86% 12 Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) 8/15 0.23 21.83 4.21% 10 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) 8/15 0.38 198.71 0.76% 22 Donegal Group Inc. A (DGICA) 8/15 0.165 16.06 4.11% 20 Donegal Group Inc. B (DGICB) 8/15 0.1475 16.32 3.62% 20 East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) 8/15 0.4 69.85 2.29% 5 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) 8/15 0.12 19.6 2.45% 9 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 8/10 0.59 300.34 0.79% 15 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 8/15 0.2775 17.65 6.29% 5 Realty Income Corporation (O) 8/15 0.2475 71.35 4.16% 29 Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) 8/8 0.19 26.11 2.91% 7 Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) 8/12 0.15 18.05 1.66% 9 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) 9/1 0.85 70.24 4.84% 10 Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) 9/1 0.41 84.01 1.95% 16 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 8/16 1.15 163.9 2.81% 18 Value Line, Inc. (VALU) 8/11 0.25 74.52 1.34% 8

Friday Jul 29 (Ex-Div 8/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Bank of Montreal (BMO) 8/26 1.39 CAD 97.02 4.41% 7 Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) 8/19 0.18 14 5.14% 6 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 8/15 0.215 42.39 6.09% 12 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) 8/12 0.32 46.18 2.77% 35 Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) 8/12 0.57 74.19 3.07% 35

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) 7/27 0.21 0.7% ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) 8/1 0.195 1.8% Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 8/1 0.18 0.6% Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 7/27 0.22 2.2% Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) 7/29 0.17 4.0% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 8/1 0.54 3.0% The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 7/27 1.03 CAD 5.5% Brady Corporation (BRC) 7/29 0.225 1.9% First Busey Corporation (BUSE) 7/29 0.23 3.8% Camden National Corporation (CAC) 7/29 0.4 3.6% City Holding Company (CHCO) 7/29 0.6 2.9% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 7/28 0.83 6.8% Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) 7/27 0.27 2.5% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 7/27 0.38 3.4% Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) 8/1 0.2 0.4% Danaher Corporation (DHR) 7/29 0.25 0.4% Amdocs Limited (DOX) 7/29 0.395 1.8% The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) 7/29 0.055 0.3% EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 7/29 0.75 3.0% H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 7/28 0.19 1.2% Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 7/29 0.075 6.2% Globe Life Inc. (GL) 8/1 0.2075 0.8% Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 7/29 0.02458 2.1% Humana Inc. (HUM) 7/29 0.7875 0.6% IDEX Corporation (IEX) 7/29 0.6 1.2% Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 7/26 0.65 3.0% Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 7/29 0.09 1.6% Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 7/28 0.3 1.8% Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 7/29 0.415 1.1% Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7/29 0.0456 2.2% Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 8/1 0.45 3.6% McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 7/29 0.455 2.3% Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) 7/29 0.36 0.6% NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) 7/27 0.5 2.9% Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 8/1 0.28 4.5% OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 7/29 0.41 4.3% Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 7/26 0.32 1.7% RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 8/1 0.195 4.0% RPM International Inc. (RPM) 7/29 0.4 1.9% Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) 7/28 0.26 1.0% Stryker Corporation (SYK) 7/29 0.695 1.4% Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 7/29 0.23 3.9% UDR, Inc. (UDR) 8/1 0.38 3.3% Universal Corporation (UVV) 8/1 0.79 5.7% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 8/1 0.64 5.8% WD-40 Company (WDFC) 7/29 0.78 1.7% Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 7/29 2.2 3.5%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.