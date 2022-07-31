designer491

The 13F filings for Q1-2022 were completed by May 15, hence we updated the universe of the consensus stocks from 40 large hedge fund. The change in holdings is seen in the trading signals for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds), see below.

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rational, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10(from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation, and generation of trading signals, for these strategies is done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Note: The iM-Top10VariableWeight model (green line) is an experimental model. It holds the same stocks as the iM-Top10 model put position weights are adjusted to an inverse function of market capitalization, that is the higher the market cap of the stock the lower the position weight. As a consequence, it is difficult to trade as market capitalization changes with the stock price.

Trade Signals for 7/25/2022

iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Ticker Action Shares Name SCHW SELL 421 Schwab (Charles) Corp UNP BUY 136 Union Pacific Corp QCOM Rebalance SELL 28 QUALCOMM Inc. NFLX Rebalance SELL 15 Netflix Inc INCY Rebalance BUY 50 Incyte Corp

iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Ticker Action Shares Name No Trades

Holdings for iM-Top10(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 7/22/2022

Current Portfolio 7/22/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 188 10.06% $28,969 06/13/22 ($24,955) — — $4,014 (BBWI) 863 10.04% $28,885 02/28/22 ($30,285) ($8,597) $143 ($9,854) (DHR) 103 9.80% $28,206 06/13/22 ($25,190) — $26 $3,041 (INCY) 310 8.71% $25,079 07/05/22 ($24,414) — — $665 (MA) 76 9.08% $26,135 05/02/22 ($27,266) — $37 ($1,094) (NFLX) 147 11.26% $32,405 05/16/22 ($27,760) — — $4,645 (QCOM) 218 11.64% $33,507 08/02/21 ($32,635) $2,794 $586 $4,252 (SCHW) 421 9.21% $26,519 05/16/22 ($27,054) — — ($535) (TDG) 50 10.10% $29,056 05/23/22 ($28,158) — — $898 (V) 140 10.39% $29,918 12/07/20 ($30,865) $1,269 $308 $630

Holdings for iM-Top50(of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 7/22/2022

Current Portfolio 7/22/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 31 2.59% $4,777 01/04/16 ($2,109) $3,910 $264 $6,841 (ADBE) 14 3.05% $5,627 01/04/16 ($2,118) $1,254 — $4,763 (AMT) 21 2.95% $5,452 01/04/16 ($2,033) ($74) $480 $3,825 (AMZN) 49 3.25% $5,999 01/04/16 ($1,913) $1,607 — $5,692 (APP) 169 3.31% $6,111 05/30/22 ($3,147) ($3,790) — ($826) (BBWI) 200 3.62% $6,694 02/28/22 ($4,533) ($3,658) $17 ($1,480) (BRK.B) 20 3.10% $5,719 05/23/22 ($4,343) ($1,867) — ($491) (BSX) 147 3.03% $5,604 02/24/20 ($3,949) ($1,783) — ($128) (CNI) 49 3.07% $5,662 05/23/22 ($4,410) ($1,167) $23 $108 (COUP) 92 3.33% $6,158 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($5,909) — ($3,300) (CRM) 33 3.26% $6,022 05/22/17 ($2,315) ($1,470) — $2,237 (CRWD) 31 3.08% $5,689 05/26/20 ($4,210) $3,622 — $5,101 (DASH) 79 3.14% $5,803 05/30/22 ($3,127) ($3,284) — ($609) (DHR) 22 3.26% $6,024 08/19/19 ($3,547) $983 $54 $3,515 (DIS) 58 3.23% $5,958 08/24/20 ($5,102) ($1,612) — ($757) (DOCU) 87 3.04% $5,607 08/24/20 ($5,118) ($6,150) — ($5,660) (ELV) 11 2.74% $5,056 02/28/22 ($4,503) ($553) $29 $29 (FATE) 133 2.23% $4,128 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($3,851) — ($6,222) (FISV) 44 2.38% $4,394 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($1,830) — ($645) (FOLD) 396 2.19% $4,051 05/23/22 ($4,407) $1,277 — $921 (GOOGL) 3 0.18% $324 01/04/16 ($2,281) $6,280 — $4,323 (INCY) 69 3.02% $5,582 02/28/22 ($4,566) ($425) — $591 (INTU) 14 3.29% $6,086 02/19/19 ($3,523) $661 $112 $3,336 (KMX) 60 3.06% $5,661 05/24/21 ($5,377) ($1,258) — ($974) (MA) 17 3.16% $5,846 01/04/16 ($2,088) $577 $144 $4,480 (MCO) 20 3.20% $5,909 01/04/16 ($2,044) $463 $251 $4,579 (META) 33 3.02% $5,586 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($2,764) — $775 (MSFT) 16 2.25% $4,166 01/04/16 ($2,085) $3,882 $356 $6,319 (NFLX) 22 2.63% $4,850 01/04/16 ($2,092) ($411) — $2,348 (NOW) 13 3.14% $5,808 11/19/18 ($2,825) $800 — $3,783 (NVDA) 35 3.28% $6,062 02/24/20 ($3,830) $4,580 $16 $6,828 (QCOM) 38 3.16% $5,841 08/24/20 ($5,106) $1,028 $220 $1,983 (RIVN) 174 3.06% $5,652 05/30/22 ($3,131) ($2,555) — ($34) (SCHW) 89 3.03% $5,606 02/28/22 ($4,555) ($2,494) $11 ($1,432) (SGEN) 24 2.23% $4,119 01/04/16 ($2,099) $2,907 — $4,928 (SHOP) 176 3.56% $6,574 11/18/19 ($3,233) ($1,647) — $1,694 (SNOW) 37 2.86% $5,291 02/16/21 ($6,487) ($1,628) — ($2,825) (SPGI) 16 3.13% $5,791 05/23/22 ($4,544) ($1,152) $11 $106 (TDG) 10 3.15% $5,811 01/04/16 ($2,071) $232 $912 $4,884 (TMO) 8 2.43% $4,492 05/23/22 ($4,446) — $2 $49 (TMUS) 40 2.87% $5,299 05/23/22 ($4,395) ($905) — ($1) (TSLA) 6 2.65% $4,900 05/26/20 ($4,098) $10,984 — $11,786 (TSM) 64 2.99% $5,524 11/22/21 ($6,768) ($210) $61 ($1,392) (UBER) 185 2.33% $4,311 05/23/22 ($4,358) — — ($48) (UNH) 10 2.82% $5,214 05/22/17 ($2,274) $2,251 $314 $5,506 (UNP) 26 3.00% $5,548 05/23/22 ($4,331) ($1,274) $26 ($31) (V) 26 3.01% $5,556 01/04/16 ($2,046) ($228) $164 $3,446 (W) 106 2.97% $5,486 11/23/20 ($5,390) ($6,880) — ($6,784) (WDAY) 39 3.12% $5,772 05/26/20 ($4,213) ($1,882) — ($323)

Appendix A

