The highest Quant rated stock on Seeking Alpha today is Crescent Point Energy (CPG) with a rating of 4.99 out of a possible 5.00. I'm still old enough to remember one of the best pieces of advice from former President Reagan: Trust but Verify. I like to consider all possibilities: Quant, Technical and Fundamental Analysis as each has their pluses and minuses and time frames.
Right now, this stock has a short term Barchart Trend Spotter rating of 8% sell, trending more to the sell side and trading below its 50-day moving average:
You can see that since the Trend Spotter signaled a sell on 6/22 the stock has dropped 8.56%. Another way to look at this price movement is the current compared to its 20, 50-, 100- and 200-day moving averages:
Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. 4
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
Fundamental factors:
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.16
|Wall Street
|Buy
|4.23
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.99
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|A
|A-
|A
|Growth
|A+
|A+
|A
|Profitability
|A-
|B+
|B+
|Momentum
|A-
|B+
|A+
|Revisions
|B
|C+
|D
Sector
Industry
Oil and Gas Exploration and Production
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|B
|D+
|D
|Growth
|A+
|A
|A+
|Yield
|B-
|C
|C-
|Consistency
|B-
|C+
|B-
My Conclusion: This has been a great stock pick in the past but is very highly dependent on the price of oil. Both oil prices and the price of this stock have recently hit a price resistance point at about 7.17. In my opinion both the Quant rating and the Fundamental price target of 10.00 might be a little behind the curve. If you have it hold it but put in a tight stop loss. If you are thinking about buying closely monitor the price vs its 20-day moving average before making a decision. The 20- and 50-day moving averages should guide your decision from here - Trust but Verify!
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CPG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.
