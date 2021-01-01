Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had a really interesting earnings call that gives us a lot to convey and opine on with the addition of a new CFO who offered lots of colour. Overall, the story is about applying a more appropriate pricing to an already existing base of enterprise customers who were paying retail prices, so ARPU growth and growth in the enterprise segment. Moreover, a multiproduct approach will offer further scope for sales growth further on. Macro is a concern, as is tech sentiment, but the performance in the quarter was better than our expectations at least and shows that there is still a long lever to pull.
The earnings call gave a lot of colour. The best way to approach it is to present some headline figures first and then give the pros and cons that investors considering the stock today should be aware of.
The revenue grew meaningfully at 21% YoY with gross profit growing 27% showing continued margin expansion despite already strengthening 2021 comps and the growing amount of HD streaming services which grows COGS on hosting costs. The next quarter is expected to show revenue growth of around 14%, and the gross margins are not being guided to expand further (although the CFO said that they guide in order to give themselves room to operate), but this is likely more a base effect than it is a concern about their sales funnel. Sales assisted sales, which is another way of saying enterprise sales, is now 30% of the revenue. The rest the company calls self-serve sales and relies on the typical digital marketing economics of landing pages and conversions that most online businesses rely on. G&A rose 73% YoY as headcounts rise and the EBITDA loss was around $10 million. The company burned about $25 million in cash and the cash balances are around $300 million. With a 3-year runway by annualising the current quarter's cash burn, and an uncertain macro backdrop, there is a reflexivity risk here and that has likely been the thing that decimated the stock since we last covered it.
The company now trades for 2.3x P/S. That's not too bad given the growth rates but with macro uncertainty and already guided for declines in revenue in the next quarter, the multiple isn't very cheap either. EBITDA will be negative in 2022, and indeed, the loss guidance from last quarter will be exceeded by management admission. However, the process of converting customers paying retail prices when they're Fortune 500 into enterprise customers is really low hanging fruit. We think some amount of revenue growth is very likely. Moreover, the subscription economics are not bad for a company like this, and we think the land and expand multiproduct approach will work well enough to keep revenues per customer growing in the longer term, even though headcount reductions are something to worry about in the nearer term. 10% net margins seem possible assuming the business stays unlevered which would put the PE based on current sales at 20x assuming Vimeo lifted their foot from the ramp-up pedal. That's not excessive, especially with good growth still incoming for at least another quarter and likely more with still a long lever for the company to pull on multiproduct and mix. Overall, a risky tech exposure due to sentiment, but a multiple that offers a reasonably compelling case. A buy for investors with a stomach.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
