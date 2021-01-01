CrowdStrike: High-Quality, But Beware Of Overpaying For Growth

Jul. 25, 2022 8:30 AM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)1 Comment1 Like
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • CrowdStrike is a high-quality pure-play cybersecurity company that has executed its market leadership well. However, despite the recent recovery, CRWD remains nearly 40% below its November highs.
  • Our Buy thesis on CRWD based on its May lows has played out well, as CRWD outperformed the SPY significantly over the same period. But, we urge some caution now.
  • While CRWD is a high-conviction pick, we have learned our lessons not to overpay for growth. Given the current macro headwinds, it's also prudent to be circumspect.
  • Therefore, we revise our rating from Buy to Hold. We urge investors to be patient and wait for a deeper retracement first.
  • I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Crowdstrike headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Thesis

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock has recovered markedly from its May lows. We also updated investors in our previous update that its valuation was attractive. Accordingly, CRWD held its May lows resiliently as it significantly outperformed (20% Vs. 0.68%) the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since our May update.

Given the sharp recovery from its May lows, we believe investors who missed May's bottom are tempted to join the rally. However, we urge investors to be patient.

While CRWD is a high-conviction pick, we must also be cautious about overpaying too much for growth. Given the current macro headwinds, investors need to recalibrate the growth premium they intend to pay for high-growth stocks like CRWD.

Our valuation analysis suggests that CRWD is slightly overvalued now, but less so than in April, when we cautioned investors about the lack of margin of safety at those levels.

We have aggressively added its recent May/June lows but have held back from adding more. While we are not in a hurry to sell, we are also not keen to add at the current levels. Our price action analysis also suggests that CRWD is near- and medium-term overbought, and a potential retracement could follow.

Therefore, we revise our rating from Buy to Hold and urge investors to be patient.

CrowdStrike Offers High-Quality Cybersecurity Exposure

CrowdStrike has won several plaudits for the capability of its endpoint detection and response (EDR) architecture, which has expanded into extended detection and response (XDR).

The company has also moved into zero trust cloud security to expand its TAM. Furthermore, the company's operating model is also free cash flow (FCF) profitable, offering tremendous visibility to underpin its valuation. Coupled with its high revenue growth cadence, it's a high-quality pure-play cybersecurity stock. Therefore, it has held its recovery from its COVID bottom resolutely, unlike the low-quality stocks that suffered steep sell downs, reaching their March 2020 lows.

Morgan Stanley (MS) also highlighted the quality of its business model in June. It added (edited):

Security remains a top priority due to rising cyber threats and is by far the most defensive area of spend within IT budgets. CrowdStrike's strong FCF generation and scale should also prove advantageous in a less certain macro environment as funding for rising private competitors begin to wane and others likely face disruption due to changes in ownership. - Barron's

Management is also confident in the resilience of the cybersecurity market. As a result, we believe the macro headwinds and potential earnings compression may not impact CrowdStrike as significantly as its non-cybersecurity SaaS peers. CFO Burt Podbere accentuated (edited):

We feel that we're in the most favorable competitive environment we've ever been in, right? Obviously, the latest competitor in Carbon Black, VMware (VMW), got acquired. So that's another one gone by the wayside. Why are these things happening because we're winning. All these things are just saying one thing, that cyber is here to stay. It's going to grow, and the security backdrop is just getting worse, whether it's from a regulatory environment, whether it's just the bad actors coming out more in droves, whatever it is, I think we would all agree that cyber is here to stay for quite some time. (Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference)

But, The De-rating Is Justified

CrowdStrike revenue change % and adjusted EBIT change % consensus estimates

CrowdStrike revenue change % and adjusted EBIT change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Notwithstanding, we believe the battering seen in CRWD from its November 2021 highs is justified. Despite the remarkable recovery from its May lows, CRWD remains nearly 40% below its November highs.

So, we believe investors would be keen to know when CRWD can retake its all-time highs moving forward?

However, there's no straightforward answer to that question. But, we will present our valuation model in the subsequent section to help investors make sense of its valuation.

Given CrowdStrike's massive growth cadence over the past few years, the going will get much more challenging moving ahead. As a result, the consensus estimates suggest that CrowdStrike is still projected to digest its highly challenging comps from 2021 through CQ1'23 before bottoming. Coupled with its aggressive OpEx investments, it could also affect its adjusted EBIT growth cadence, thus impacting its valuation.

CRWD Stock - Don't Overpay For Growth To Improve Outperformance Potential

Stock CRWD
Current market cap $42.59B
Hurdle rate [CAGR] 20%
Projection through CQ4'26
Required FCF yield in CQ4'26 2.5%
Assumed TTM FCF margin in CQ4'26 30%
Implied TTM revenue by CQ4'26 $7.98B

CRWD reverse cash flow valuation model. Data source: S&P Cap IQ, author

We believe growth investors have learned a great deal about valuation over the past year as gains dissipated rapidly for long-term buy-and-hold investors.

No matter what they tell you, valuations matter. And using the right fundamental metrics to model their valuations matters even more. We have also stopped using revenue-based valuation metrics, as we think they don't proffer meaningful insights to our valuation models and distort our analytical framework.

Therefore, we urge investors to use cash flow valuation for high-growth plays.

We applied a market-outperform hurdle rate of 20% for CRWD (the minimum that we require for high-growth stocks). Consequently, we selected an FCF yield of 2.5% in our model, which we believe is appropriate in a "healthy-growth" environment.

The current environment is not ideal for growth stocks. Why? Consider that the market rejected further buying upside in April at an FY25 FCF yield of 2.16%, which the market considered too low.

However, the market formed its bottom in May at an FY25 FCF yield of 4% (too high). Therefore, we think the market has adjusted its valuation accordingly to compensate for the risks of holding high-growth.

Consequently, our valuation model suggests that CrowdStrike needs to deliver a TTM revenue of $7.98B by CQ4'26, which is unlikely. Hence, investors should be wary of adding CRWD at the current levels if they are looking for market outperformance.

Is CRWD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

We revise our rating on CRWD from Buy to Hold.

CrowdStrike is a high-quality cybersecurity company led by an excellent management team. It has also executed very well, which has justified its growth premium. However, it's still important for investors not to overpay to improve their chances of market outperformance.

Therefore, we urge investors to be patient with CRWD. Wait for a deeper retracement before adding exposure.

Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?

We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:

  • 24/7 access to our model portfolios

  • Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster

  • Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas

  • Access to all our charts with specific entry points

  • Real-time chatroom support

  • Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
14.76K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

I'm Jere Wang, the lead writer and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service. Our team is committed to bringing more clarity to investors in their investment decisions.

Our marketplace service focuses on a price-action-based approach to growth and technology stocks, supported by fundamental analysis. In addition, our general SA site discusses stocks from various sectors and industries. 

Our discussion mainly focuses on a short- to medium-term thesis. While we hold stocks for the long-term, we also use appropriate opportunities to benefit from short- to medium-term swings, leveraging long (directionally bullish) or short (directionally bearish) set-ups. 

My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/







Follow

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1 Comment

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.